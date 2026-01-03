Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part X
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Shopping is a staple of the Japanese New Year's festivities, and one of the sought-after items is the fukubukuro lucky bag. Often sealed, the bags are stuffed with some desired items and some... not so much, but that's the fun of it. What better way to increase luck before the first shopping spree than enjoying some New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world?
Always a Catch!
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
The Apothecary Diaries
Bocchi the Rock!
あ、あけましておめでとうございます。#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく pic.twitter.com/Kq1wmxr9zQ— アニメ「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」公式 (@BTR_anime) December 31, 2025
H…Happy New Year.
By My Flame the World Bows Down
GA Bunko
Gnosia
✧🎍⋱ 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 ⋰🎍✧— グノーシア公式 (@gnosia_off) December 31, 2025
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
あけましておめでとうございます🌅
新年のご挨拶として、
乗員たちより一言ずつメッセージが到着✨
2026年も原作ゲーム＆TVアニメともに#グノーシア をよろしくお願いします💫#gnosia pic.twitter.com/Ns0jgaOsQR
Haibara's Teenage New Game+
Aki Hamaji (Bocchi the Rock!)
Hanekoto (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten illustrator)
あけましておめでとうございます。お正月料理で1番好きなものは栗きんとんです。今年も何卒宜しくお願い致します。 pic.twitter.com/swxCkY6hvi— はねこと🌻 (@hanekoto2424) January 1, 2026
Happy New Year. My favorite New Year's dish is chestnut sweet potato paste. I look forward to your continued support this year.
Yui Ishikawa
Let This Grieving Soul Retire!
Mission: Yozakura Family
Yoshimi Muneyama (A3! Autumn)
My Dress-Up Darling
🎍𝙷𝙰𝙿𝙿𝚈 𝙽𝙴𝚆 𝚈𝙴𝙰𝚁🎍— TVアニメ『その着せ替え人形は恋をする』 (@kisekoi_anime) December 31, 2025
本年もよろしくお願いいたします🐴#着せ恋アニメ #着せ恋 pic.twitter.com/pXDjrVi0hK
🎍𝙷𝙰𝙿𝙿𝚈 𝙽𝙴𝚆 𝚈𝙴𝙰𝚁🎍
We look forward to you continued support.🐴
My Hero Academia
Shōko Nakagawa
Oshi no Ko
Pole Princess!!
🐴✨🎍𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕟𝕖𝕨 𝕪𝕖𝕒𝕣🎍✨🐴— 『劇場版 ポールプリンセス!!』公式 (@polpri_staff) December 31, 2025
旧年中はたくさんの応援を
ありがとうございました❣
今年も #ポールプリンセス!! を
よろしくお願いいたします🗻
🩷 💛 💚 ❤#ポルプリ pic.twitter.com/xYG16iD4h7
🐴✨🎍𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕟𝕖𝕨 𝕪𝕖𝕒𝕣🎍✨🐴
Thank you for all your support last year❣
We hope you'll continue to support Pole Princess!! this year!🗻
🩷 💛 💚 ❤
Nanaka Suwa
明けましておめでとうございます🎍— 諏訪ななか (@suwananaka) January 1, 2026
2026年もよろしくお願いします🐴☀️
Happy New Year🎍
I look forward to your continued support in 2026🐴☀️
Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!