Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part X

Featuring My Hero Academia, Oshi no Ko, Bocchi the Rock!, Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, Let This Grieving Soul Retire!, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, & more!

Shopping is a staple of the Japanese New Year's festivities, and one of the sought-after items is the fukubukuro lucky bag. Often sealed, the bags are stuffed with some desired items and some... not so much, but that's the fun of it. What better way to increase luck before the first shopping spree than enjoying some New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world?

Always a Catch!

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

The Apothecary Diaries

Bocchi the Rock!

H…Happy New Year.

By My Flame the World Bows Down

GA Bunko

Gnosia

Haibara's Teenage New Game+

Aki Hamaji (Bocchi the Rock!)

Hanekoto (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten illustrator)

Happy New Year. My favorite New Year's dish is chestnut sweet potato paste. I look forward to your continued support this year.

Yui Ishikawa

Let This Grieving Soul Retire!

Mission: Yozakura Family

Yoshimi Muneyama (A3! Autumn)

My Dress-Up Darling

🎍𝙷𝙰𝙿𝙿𝚈 𝙽𝙴𝚆 𝚈𝙴𝙰𝚁🎍
We look forward to you continued support.🐴

My Hero Academia

Shōko Nakagawa

Oshi no Ko

Pole Princess!!

🐴✨🎍𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕟𝕖𝕨 𝕪𝕖𝕒𝕣🎍✨🐴
Thank you for all your support last year❣
We hope you'll continue to support Pole Princess!! this year!🗻
🩷 💛 💚 ❤

Nanaka Suwa

Happy New Year🎍
I look forward to your continued support in 2026🐴☀️

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

