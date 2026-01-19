Detective Conan Creator Draws Frieren to Mark Anime's Return

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga revealed on Friday that Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama congratulated the series on the anime's second season with an original illustration. The art piece features Frieren's titular character with the message, "Congrats on the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ."

Oreco Tachibana , creator of Firefly Wedding , also sent the Frieren series a congratulatory illustration on Sunday. Tachibana's piece features Frieren and Himmel with the message, "Congratulations on the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ."

Yamada and Abe launched Frieren: Beyond Journey's End in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The series entered an indefinite hiatus in October 22 to allow Yamada and Abe to take stock of their health and consider adjusting the serialization pace of the series. The anime's first season aired between September 2023 and March 2024. The second season premiered on January 16.