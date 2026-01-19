Interest
Detective Conan Creator Draws Frieren to Mark Anime's Return

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Firefly Wedding manga creator also sends illustration to commemorate return

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga revealed on Friday that Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama congratulated the series on the anime's second season with an original illustration. The art piece features Frieren's titular character with the message, "Congrats on the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."

aoyama_gosho_frieren
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga's X/Twitter account
©青山剛昌 © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Oreco Tachibana, creator of Firefly Wedding, also sent the Frieren series a congratulatory illustration on Sunday. Tachibana's piece features Frieren and Himmel with the message, "Congratulations on the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."

tachibara_oreco_frieren
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga's X/Twitter account
©橘オレコ © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Yamada and Abe launched Frieren: Beyond Journey's End in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The series entered an indefinite hiatus in October 22 to allow Yamada and Abe to take stock of their health and consider adjusting the serialization pace of the series. The anime's first season aired between September 2023 and March 2024. The second season premiered on January 16.

Source: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga's X/Twtter account (link 2) via Yaraon!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives