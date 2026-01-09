A Fresh Cast Brings the Original Detective Conan Anime to a New Audience

Left to right: Molly Zhang, Ayu, and Mauricio Ortiz-Segura

Detective Conan is one of the most popular franchises in Japan, ready to celebrate it 30th anniversary this year! Despite its popularity in its home country, its impact overseas hasn't been nearly as strong. However, TMS has recently made efforts to introduce Detective Conan to a modern audience. One way this has been accomplished is by dubbing and officially releasing specific episodes of the franchise on streaming services like Crunchyroll and Netflix , covering plot-specific episodes of the series. While the release schedule is unorthodox, these episodes offer a new way to introduce modern anime fans to the franchise without overwhelming them with the pressure of approaching a series over a thousand episodes long.

Granted, this isn't the first time that the early episodes of Detective Conan have been licensed and released overseas, as older fans might remember Funimation 's early attempt at releasing the series under the Case Closed label back in the early 2000s. However, this dub features a mostly new cast and a script that is more in line with the original Japanese release done by Studio Nano . Anime News Network had the opportunity to sit down with staff members who worked on this dub , including ADR Director Ayu, Conan voice actor Molly Zhang , and Shinichi Kudo voice actor Mauricio Ortiz-Segura . These three share their thoughts on the franchise and what it was like working on this rather unique release.

How did you land on the role of director for this very unique dub project?

AYU: I have been a fan of Detective Conan since childhood. I don't remember a time in my life when I wasn't reading manga. It's been important to me, and all my friends know because I can't shut up about how good it is. So when the dub actually landed with Studio Nano , and they asked, “Do you know any director who knows anything about Conan?” Everyone agreed, “It's going to be Ayu.” I've worked with Studio Nano in the past, so we were already quite familiar with each other. It was a pretty good fit in terms of just showing up, knowing the team, knowing the crew, and being “hi, this is a story that I'm really familiar with.”

We have the Black Organization seasons and the Rivals of the Great Detective. The Black Organization season was unique because it focused on episodes related to the Black Organization. But not every episode that's relevant to the larger story involves the Black Organization. Some of those early dub episodes were excluded from that first season. How did you work around the script that references an undubbed topic?

AYU: Our scripting team has a script supervisor very familiar with the series, who goes through all of it and checks to make sure that the references are all intact, even if we haven't recorded that episode yet. Also, from the director's standpoint, it's really about trusting the actors. I tell a lot of the actors, as someone who already knows manga, “here's where your character starts, here's where they end, and this episode is going to be right here on the timeline.” There were so many times when we recorded stuff like that for the first batch. For example, Heiji's character, I would say, “Hey, this is Heiji! He's your best buddy, you love him, you're friends.” Then the batch that just recently dropped includes Heiji's introduction episode, so I have to correct people and say, “Hey, this is Heiji. He's new, we don't like him.” Then Molly would have to bring Conan to a different place. Having actors who understand where the character starts and ends and land exactly where they need to be has been a lot of fun. It's been a lot of juggling. I'm really proud of how the cast has done it.

Then what was it like working with some of the trickier language or naming quirks of the show? Because there are a lot of cases, probably more so in the recent season that dropped, where characters have to read something in Japanese or reference a character's name or the meaning behind it, and that plays a part in the larger story. What was it like working around that for an English-speaking audience?

AYU: One of the really great things about working with the team at TMS hand in hand is that before we even start recording, we get to approach them and go, “Hey, I watched the episodes. Here are what I think will be a little bit tricky. Here are three to four solutions. What would you like to do?” We would spend time discussing what we think is most important. What is the story that's trying to be told? For example, if a character is speaking in a different language, why are they? Do we just need to know they're from another country? Then we could probably convey that information somewhere else. If the whole point is that they're obfuscating information or showing off that they speak different languages, then we'll have to find another way around that. We're working directly with TMS , letting them know of the tricky adaptation process of what works in one language and what doesn't work in another, and just finding a compromise in the script-writing process. We spend a lot of time, even before we start recording.

You mentioned a character speaking in a different language as an example, and that moves into my next question, because I'm thinking of Jodie, the American character who, in the Japanese version, will sometimes talk to Conan or other characters in English. Or Heiji, having a thick accent that makes him sound distinct from everybody else. How do you work around those?

AYU: Heiji, for example, has a dialect, and an accent is a component of a dialect, but not the entirety of it. So when we talked about what we wanted to do with his dialect, obviously, giving him an accent was one of the easiest ways to approach that. It was important that the dub felt consistent across the board between the TV and the movies. And because Heiji didn't have a strong accent in the movies, we didn't want that to be a pain point for viewers who are watching both of them together. Instead, we decided to approach the dialect from a different angle, using different grammar and vocabulary choices. In Japanese, Heiji says “chau”. In the dub , instead of, “hey, it's not like that,” Heiji goes, “it ain't like that.” A small tweak for people to understand.

There's a really fun one where Conan tries to imitate Heiji's dialect. He is exceptionally bad at it. He uses a very broad accent. He's not nailing it, and he uses a term that's not really part of Kansai -ben, but is something that people who don't know it would use to imitate it. We were joking about it and saying stuff like it's the equivalent of someone saying, they could do a New York accent, and we just thought we had to put a joke in there like that. So we did land on him going “bada bing, bada boom,” and it wound up being really funny in the same way that, at least I found it really funny in the original. It's not a one-to-one conversion, but it is getting across the same idea: he's not nailing the dialect. In fact, he's really fumbling at this moment.

The interesting thing about Conan as a character is that he's a high school genius trapped in an elementary schooler's body. So he doesn't really act or talk like one usually, but he still has to act like one. He's undercover. There's a lot of code-switching that has to go on with him, between talking or thinking like Shinichi and being just an innocent elementary school kid. What was it like finding those distinct voices for Conan?

Molly Zhang : I have never booked an anime role to this scale with this amount of lines before, and when I heard the Japanese actress who, by the way, is just ungodly in the precision that she has going for, I realized very early on I wouldn't replicate that. There's just no way. There's something inhuman about that woman and how low and how deep she can go and how quickly she can switch right off the bat. I realized pretty quickly I needed to play Conan more scene by scene, depending on what's going on. I can't necessarily follow the Japanese all the time with how low she's going and how quickly she switches.

There's a face that he makes that I tell Ayu is called the adult eyes, and when he has the adult eyes, I'm like, “Okay, that means he's probably more serious here.” When he's being a little brat during investigations and pretending like he's just a little kid, you can go a little higher, a little bit more playful. I've learned to go by my own instincts with some of it, rather than trying to replicate a perfect performance I won't match. So it's been a good balance between doing my own thing and following the original lead.

There are some pretty intense scenes with Conan when he's specifically confronting the Black Organization, where he's a hair's breadth away from being found by them or something really dramatic happens, and he's in danger. I can hear that anxiety in your voice. What's it like doing those scenes in the booth?

ZHANG: Pretty much anytime Gin shows up, I get pretty scared right off the bat because Nick Huber , who voices Gin, has done an amazing job, and I'm fearing for my life. But there is one where Conan gets abducted by the Night Baron, and it was his parents in disguise. There's a scene where Conan is tied up on the floor. I don't know what is happening because I haven't seen that episode. I haven't seen most of the later episodes of Conan. What I love about this is that, because I don't know, I play into it. What's going on? I need to find out clues!

For this episode, he's tied to the floor and looking through a small crack in the wall. They're talking about what they're going to do with him. Then the Night Baron turns around, he's got this mask on, and he looks freaky as heck. I was scared, and I remember laughing during the recording because I was genuinely so terrified by the way he looked. He also had this weird filter over his voice that was really scaring me. It was truly the fear of whatever is greater out there. It was instilled in my body when I did those lines. It was so scary.

So part of the reason why that performance sounds so good was that you genuinely also did not know what was going on?

ZHANG: I wish we could have taken the first pass I recorded of that scene, but I was definitely cursing too because I was really scared during the first one. You usually watch the scene first to see what's going on. So my reaction during that first pass was as genuine a fear as you can get. I also don't do well with spooky things, so I was extra wimpy.

Were there any other particularly heavy or noteworthy scenes that stand out to you, like in the recording booth?

ZHANG: Yeah, all the ones with Ai. I especially like the one where we're on the bus, and she's talking about some really heavy stuff there. I really like the one in particular where Ai reveals that the Black Organization knows that he's Shinichi Kudo, and he yells at her. I remember watching that scene for the first time and thinking, "He's legit yelling at her." He's not just teasing her about making poison; he's yelling at her. Rewatching that scene, I realized I was glad that I went hard. Afterward, you realize he doesn't know that her sister has gone through things, and then I felt bad.

What about other episodes featuring Ai? There was that two-parter that specifically focused on her, where Gin was coming after her, and Conan had to talk to her on the phone.

ZHANG: Ai's voice actress, Alexis Tipton , already had her audio in when I was recording it. So a lot of it was playing off her, and you can tell how scared she gets sometimes. I try to match that level of fear. But the entire time, I remember vividly thinking in my head, “Gin is such a hater!” He's just going after her, and then she's going through it. So I think I was laughing at the time, but when I heard Alexis, I was like, “Oh, this is serious.” I locked in on that a little bit more afterwards.

A lot of things were happening, but it's cool that you were able to translate a lot of those reactions and intensity to the performance. It makes it sound a lot more genuine. Now, let's shift over to a character that, in a lot of ways, I wish we could see more of, given the nature of the show!

Mauricio, you've got to do a lot more with the second batch of episodes, and I'm very happy I got to watch those right before we did this interview. Shinichi comes off as very confident in both his abilities and his deductive reasoning. We see this as early as the first episode. How do you channel a similar level of confidence into your performance?

Mauricio ORITZ-SEGURA: Shin is one of the most confident people you will ever see in anime. When it comes to matching that mentality, I return to how I felt as a teen, where I think I could conquer the world if I put in the effort. Shin absolutely puts in the effort, practices a sport just because his idol did, and all these sorts of random skills that he just manages to attain just because he wants to be the greatest detective ever. It's almost inspiring in a way. If only I had the same drive to do every single thing in the world as him, I could do anything!

But it also comes down to Kappei Yamaguchi 's overall performance. A lot of my Shin comes from Kappei's original performance, which is really interesting since I'm technically going off a performance that started 30 years ago! I really have to thank him for giving me the main inspiration for Shin, and even when I was just coming up with his voice for the audition, I went with what I thought was the most headstrong and self-confident performance I could imagine. Just going off the lines that were in there, and I think I brought a lot of that same energy that I brought to the audition. I was really happy with how the first episode came out because it's weird to set the tone for a show and then have your guy disappear into a little kid for a good portion of it. But you know, I hope I did a good job for everyone watching episode one for the very first time.

With Rivals of The Great Detective, you've got to shine in your own episode where you're directly going against Heiji after reverting. Was it difficult to bring that similar level of confidence while your character is also wincing in pain the entire time?

ORITZ-SEGURA: It's actually really interesting. It was almost a little easier to be more confident because I wasn't trying to maintain a voice with Shin. I remember we kept trying to place the voice higher and higher and higher, until I think it was the highest I'd ever gone for a voice, which is really fun because I love pushing the limits of what I can vocally do. But for sick Shin, I have to stay more in my normal register because that's how I sound when I'm sick. It was almost a little easier to be confident because I felt more in my natural range. Plus, it was really fun getting to act off of Nazeeh Tarsha , who played Heiji.

ZHANG: You cannot have a better director who knows what's going on and makes the actors feel as comfortable as Ayu does with us. I struggled with a lot of confidence issues in the beginning because there were so many voices here, and I got really intimidated. So this director is not only the director, but she's also the babysitter, the encyclopedia, and the emotional support! You get my drift?

ORITZ-SEGURA: Oh, 100%, because I haven't seen any Conan before I joined the cast. Actually, I had only ever heard of it as an urban legend like One Piece . You know how One Piece is a thousand episodes, it's the same thing with Conan. Then the auditions came out, and I realized I gotta tune in now, you know? And if Ayu wasn't there, then I don't even know how my performance would have gone, because she steered me in the exact right direction that I think Shinichi had to have been in.

It's super important for someone like Ayu to be in charge of the vocal direction of us, because then, when we get situations like the episode where I'm playing a guy pretending to be Shinichi, I'm not totally lost! So, you know, it's always really funny to get to jump into these scenarios, especially with Conan. But I think because of Ayu, the performance made sense.

There are scenes where you need to voice yourself through the bowtie voice changer. Do you ever feel like you need to play those scenes a little bit differently than how you would when you're Shinichi himself in a scene?

ORITZ-SEGURA: That's a really funny question. I don't know if I have to change my mindset, because at the end of the day, it is Conan being himself in his own head. You know, he's still this genius teenage detective right now, so it just feels like he's going back to how he's supposed to be in his head.

What was it like being cast as Kid?

ORITZ-SEGURA: I knew I was going to be Kid as soon as I knew I was going to be Shinichi. The real question was, when will Kid come? As a guy who hadn't seen Conan. I didn't know. When we were in session, and Ayu said we'll switch over, I didn't think anything of it. Then we switched to the episode featuring Kid, and I was like, “We're finally getting to do it?”

It was really cool because he is both different and not different from Shinichi. They both have this same super cocky, super confident mentality, just in different aspects of life. It was really interesting getting to step into him. I really made sure to play up the mysteriousness. I didn't think I switched up the voice that much, especially because I didn't think Kappei switched up the voice too terribly.

It was a really good performance! You're right. They are very similar. They are mirrors of each other, a point the show addresses with the line that a detective is a thief's worst critic. Beautiful line!

ORITZ-SEGURA: Which sums up their relationship perfectly because it's your job to find the flaws in yourself. I was really excited to finally bring that to life because so many people came up to me at conventions, saying they were excited for me to play Kid. But I couldn't say anything till the episode dropped!

When it comes to working with such an influential franchise , all three made it very clear that they were aware of needing to fill in some pretty big shoes when they were all assigned to the series. There was a lot of pressure on everyone leading up to being cast, and when it came to handling each episode. However, everyone made it clear that this was a wonderful opportunity to be part of such a beloved franchise , so much so that when they were asked whether they were open to dubbing more episodes, the answer was a resounding yes.

When asked whether there were any particular episodes or cases they wanted to dub , Ayu gave a specific example, citing the episode about the Moonlight Sonata. As a fellow mystery fan, I enjoyed nerding out with them during the interview about specific references and mystery ideas used throughout the franchise . Sherlock Holmes was Ayu's oshi, and at times the interview felt like a Holmes fan club meeting.