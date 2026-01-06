Manga Creator Hisashi Eguchi Apologizes for Tracing Photos

Eguchi: "I sincerely apologize to Kanai-san, Lumine, all related parties, and everyone looking forward to the event"

Manga creator Hisashi Eguchi ( Eiji , Stop!! Hibari-kun! , character designs on Roujin Z , Perfect Blue , Sonny Boy ) released a statement through his X (formerly Twitter ) account on December 30 following an investigation into tracing allegations after Eguchi said he drew an illustration based on Kyū Kanai, a writer and model who mainly posts on social media, for Lumine Ogikubo's October 18-19 Chuo-sen Bunkasai (Chuo Line Culture Festival. In his statement, Euguchi issued an apology to Kanai, Japanese department store Lumine, parties involved with the current allegations, and companies that the manga creator previously worked with. Eguchi had reached out to Kanai following the allegations. "I immediately contacted [Kanai] via DM and apologized," Eguchi wrote. "We have since reached an agreement and a mutual agreement for reconciliation through our lawyers."

Eguchi also explained his drawing process. The manga creator noted that he often traces photos for drafting purposes and does everything, sans coloring, by hand. Eguchi notes "I don't mean to imply analog, hand-drawn work is inherently problem-free, but in my case, everything from the preliminary sketch to the inking is done entirely by hand using analog methods."

The manga creator has spoken to lawyers regarding his artistic methods. Eguchi said, "Referencing posing and fashion looks, does not infringe on the copyright of the photograph. If viewers cannot identify the subject as the actual person, it does not appear to infringe on [copyrights]."

Eguchi acknowledges his folly, and that he has not kept up with social norms and morals. He explained, "For over 40 years I continued creating in the same unchanging way, unconsciously clinging to the immature understanding I had in my carefree twenties." The manga creator does not state if he will work to better his understating of tracing for commercial artistic endeavors.

The tracing allegations were first brought up in early October when posters for the Lumine Ogikubo's October 18-19 Chuo-sen Bunkasai (Chuo Line Culture Festival) were released. In a now-deleted post on X on October 3, Eguchi said he drew the illustration for Lumine Ogikubo's October 18-19 Chuo-sen Bunkasai (Chuo Line Culture Festival) based on a "perfect profile" he spotted on Instagram. However, he said the person in the still contacted him after the advertising debuted, and he learned upon looking at her account that she is Kyū Kanai, a writer and model who mainly posts on social media. Kanai had responded to a now deleted X post by Eguchi, "My profile is plastered all over Ogikubo without me knowing…!?" Eguchi added that after further discussions, Kanai gave her consent.

Following the allegations, Lumine Ogikubo removed all advertising featuring Eguchi's art for the event. Denny's Japan announced that it would review the production process behind Eguchi's illustrations and would refrain from using illustrations using the manga creator's art for the foreseeable future.