Yuri Bear Storm Manga's Akiko Morishima Draws to Support Same-Sex Marriage

Morishima: “I support the We Also Want to be Good Spouses Exhibition”

Japanese LGBTQ+ rights organization Colorful Blankets' chairperson Hitomi Inoue reported on January 13 that manga artist Akiko Morishima ( Yuri Bear Storm , Conditions of Paradise , Hanjuku-Joshi ) drew an illustration supporting same-sex marriage. Inoue stated, “It makes me very, very happy that [Morishima], who's drawn same-sex couples, has publicly expressed her hope that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Japan and supports our activities.” The illustration depicts two women in wedding dresses saying, “We want to be good spouses.” In the bottom left corner, Morishima writes, “I want to see a Japan where same-sex couples can get married.”

Image via x.com ©森島明子

Morishima quote-reposted Inoue's post following the illustration's reveal. “I drew the illustration in support at Hitomi-san's request!” Morishima wrote. “I support the Watashi-tachi Datte 'Ii Fūfu' ni Naritai Ten [We Also Want to Be Good Spouses Exhibition].”

Morishima is no stranger to the Watashitachi Datte “Ii Fūfu" ni Naritai exhibition. She visited it while it was at Japan's House of Representatives in November 2025, and commented on social media, “It's a wonderful exhibition!”

The Watashitachi Datte “Ii Fūfu' ni Naritai Exhibition began in Osaka on November 22, 2021. (Not incidentally, November 22 in unofficially Good Couples Day in Japan, since "11/22" can be read as a wordplay on "Ii Fūfu" or "Good [Married] Couples.") The exhibition aims to show the struggles of couples who cannot legally marry in Japan because the partners share the same sex on their respective family registers, the sentiments of same-sex couples, and ways for same-sex couples to live safely and securely despite current legal barriers to marriage in Japan. It hopes to inform people that it is not enough for people to “love each other” to legally marry in Japan. The exhibition has brought in over 15,000 visitors at 49 venues across Japan. It is now at Tondabayashi City, Osaka before traveling to Yokohama and Amami City in Kagoshima Prefecture in February.