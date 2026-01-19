San Diego Comic-Con Bans AI-Generated Material in Art Show

Previous policy allowed art with AI-generated elements to be displayed but not sold

Image via Comic-Con's Facebook page © Comic-Con International: San Diego

Material created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) either partially or wholly, is not allowed in the art show. If there are questions, the Art Show Coordinator will be the sole judge of acceptability.

modified its list of rules for its annual art show, forbidding the use of generative AI. The new rule states:

The change was made soon after artist Karla Ortiz made a post on Bluesky criticizing the art show's previous policy. Under the convention's previous policy, art with AI-generated elements could be displayed in the show, but the event did not allow artists to put it up for sale.

The art show is held at the Manchester Grant Hyatt and does not require a badge to attend. The convention will take place from July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The event took place from July 24–27 last year.