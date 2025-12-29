The Best Anime of 2025

Welcome to our editorial team's countdown of the very best anime that aired this year! Below you'll find Anime News Network's top 10 anime of the year, the characters that inspired us, the moments that we couldn't stop talking about, the songs that are still on our playlists, and more. Click on the banners below to go to the different categories.

We also carefully selected our biggest disappointments of the year in the "The Worst" category, ranging from production meltdowns to wasted potential.

Click the banner below to go to the section of your choice.

Note: Sections below may contain spoilers for series and plot developments!