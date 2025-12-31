News
In Memoriam
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
To those who left us in 2025
William Bassett
Voice actor
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
James Carter Cathcart
Voice actor, script adaptor
Pokémon, Revolutionary Girl Utena
Juli Erickson
Voice actress
Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, Ouran High School Host Club
Bill Flynn (also known as William Flynn)
Voice actor
Case Closed, One Piece
Ron Friedman
Writer
The Transformers: The Movie, Transformers: The Animated Movie
Gil Gerard
Actor
Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Elan Ross Gibson
Voice actress
Dragon Ball Z, Ranma ½ (TV 1/1989)
Matt Haasch
Star Fruit Books founder
Kunichika Harada
Manga creator
Pro Wrestling Superstar Retsuden, Kimura
Shōhei Harumoto
Manga creator
Kirin, Crazy Blood Line Now
Takaya Hashi
President and CEO of Pate Pro, voice actor
Fist of the North Star, One Piece
Barbie Hsu
Actress
Live-action Meteor Garden, Mars
Ryō Ishihara
Voice actor
Cyborg 009, Cyborg 009 and the Monster Wars
Mizuki Itagaki
Actor
Ushijima the Loan Shark Part 2, Blue Spring Ride, Hibiki
Tomonobu Itagaki
Game creator
Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden
Masashi Kageyama
Composer
Gimmick!, Purumui Purumui games
Atsushi Kagurazaka
Novelist
Taishō Yakyū Musume, Uchi no Danna ga Amachan de
Tsunehiko Kamijō
Singer, actor, voice actor
Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Porco Rosso
Tchéky Karyo
Actor
Live-action Crying Freeman film, La Femme Nikita
Sui Kasai
Manga creator
Gisèle Alain, Tsukiyo no Toratsugumi
Yōko Kawanami
Voice actress
Armored Trooper Votoms, Dr. Slump & Arale-chan
Kiara
NoisyCell bassist
Barakamon, Death Parade, Mr. Tonegawa
Sae-ron Kim
Actress
Live-action Bloodhounds series
Nobumasa Konagai
Founding member of publisher Hakusensha, magazine editor
Bessatsu Margaret, Hana to Yume, LaLa, Young Animal
Tomio Kuriyama
Director
Tsuri Baka Nisshi live-action film series
Pik-Sen Lim
Actress
Dark Souls, Dark Souls 3
Dave Mallow
Voice actor
Digimon, Hunter × Hunter
Michio Mamiya
Composer
Grave of the Fireflies, Gauche the Cellist
Julie Mayfield
Voice actress
One Piece, Fruits Basket
Osamu Miyawaki
Founder of anime figure manufacturer Kaiyodo
Kazuki Motoyama (real name Masumi Motoyama)
Manga creator
Super Mario manga
Tatsuya Nagamine
Director
One Piece, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Heartcatch Precure!
Tatsuya Nakadai
Actor, voice actor
Ran, Belladonna of Sadness
Kiriko Nananan
Manga creator
Blue, Strawberry Shortcakes, Kabocha to Mayonnaise
Tomomichi Nishimura
Voice actor
Slam Dunk, Street Fighter
Richard Norton
Actor, trainer, stuntman, choreographer
1993 Hong Kong live-action City Hunter
Yōichi Ōnishi
Animator
Jigoku Sensei Nube, World Trigger, Digimon Adventure
Roberto Orci
Screenwriter, producer
2007 Transformers film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Clive Revill
Voice actor, actor
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, 1984 U.S. Transformers: Animated series
William Roberts (a.k.a. Bill Roberts)
Actor, director, writer
Patlabor 2: The Movie, Appleseed
Tomo Sakurai
Voice actress
Macross 7, Rurouni Kenshin
Akiko Sekine
Voice actress
Aoki Densetsu Shoot!, Tokimeki Memorial
Tetsuhisa Seko
President and CEO of Nippon Ichi Software, Director of NIS America
Disgaea series, Phantom Brave
Shikako
Manga creator
Manchuria Opium Squad
Atomu Shimojo
Actor
Human Crossing, Kamen Rider Hibiki
Hiroshi Shinkawa
Composer, arranger
Cat's Eye, Kimagure Orange Road, Ninja Scroll
Shino
Manga creator
Boku to Gyaru (Kimi) ga Fūfu ni Naru Made
Ken Shiroyama
Vioce actor
Naruto Shippūden, Spriggan
Jim Shooter
Comic writer, editor, publisher
Supergirl, Superman, Transformers
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Actor
Mortal Kombat, Tekken, The Last Emperor
Ukyou Takao
Manga creator
To Heart, To Heart Remember my memories
Jun Tamatani
Designer, illustrator
Princess Maker Q, Neon Genesis Evangelion: Ayanami Raising Project
Shin Tsukumo
Manga creator
Edomae no Sushi, Namida Meshi
Peter Navy Tuiasosopo
Actor
1994 live-action Street Fighter film, 2008 live-action Speed Racer movie
Haru Urara
Thoroughbred race horse
Served as the inspiration for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's character of the same name
Jefferson Utanes
Filipino voice actor
Dragon Ball Z, Doraemon, Detective Conan
Jim Ward
Voice actor
Ratchet and Clark, Resident Evil 4, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Lee Weaver
Actor, voice actor
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, The Bill Cosby Show
Dale Wilson
Voice actor
Dragon Ball Z, Cardcaptors, Transformers: Armada
Hisako Yamada
Gendai Production President and producer
Live-action Barefoot Gen film, Angel ga Tonda Hi
Nobuo Yamada (also known as NoB)
Singer
Saint Seiya, Kemono Michi: Rise Up
Hirohiko Yokomi
Travel writer, manga creator
Tetsuko no Tabi
