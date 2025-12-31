News
In Memoriam

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
To those who left us in 2025

William Bassett
Image via Dignity Memorial
William Bassett
Voice actor
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

517587184_18353439919158019_7359148934287665142_n
Image via Erica Schroeder's Instagram account
James Carter Cathcart
Voice actor, script adaptor
Pokémon, Revolutionary Girl Utena

juli-erickson
Image via Juli Erickson's Facebook page
Juli Erickson
Voice actress
Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, Ouran High School Host Club

Bill Flynn
Image via Bryan Chatlien's Facebook page
Bill Flynn (also known as William Flynn)
Voice actor
Case Closed, One Piece

Ron Friedman
Photo by Beck Starr/FilmMagic
Ron Friedman
Writer
The Transformers: The Movie, Transformers: The Animated Movie

Image of Gil Gerard
Image via Janet Gerard's Facebook page
Gil Gerard
Actor
Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

elan-ross-gibson
Image via Mountain Protectors' Facebook account
Elan Ross Gibson
Voice actress
Dragon Ball Z, Ranma ½ (TV 1/1989)

gofundme-matt-haasch
Image via GoFundMe's website
Matt Haasch
Star Fruit Books founder

kunichika-harada
Image via PR Times
Kunichika Harada
Manga creator
Pro Wrestling Superstar Retsuden, Kimura

Crazy Blood Line Now
Image via Amazon Japan
© Shōhei Harumoto, Shonengahosha
Shōhei Harumoto
Manga creator
Kirin, Crazy Blood Line Now

Takaya Hashi
Image via Apte Pro
Takaya Hashi
President and CEO of Pate Pro, voice actor
Fist of the North Star, One Piece

Picture of Barbie Hsu
Screenshot taken from Vogue Taiwan's YouTube channel
Image via Vogue Taiwan's YouTube channel
CC BY 3.0
Barbie Hsu
Actress
Live-action Meteor Garden, Mars

ishihara-ryo
Image via Aoni Production's website
©Aoni Production
Ryō Ishihara
Voice actor
Cyborg 009, Cyborg 009 and the Monster Wars

mizuki-itagaki
Image via Mizuki Itagaki's TikTok account
Mizuki Itagaki
Actor
Ushijima the Loan Shark Part 2, Blue Spring Ride, Hibiki

tomonobu
Image via Tomonobu Itagaki's Facebook page
Tomonobu Itagaki
Game creator
Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden

Photo of Masashi Kageyama
Image via Brave Wave's Bluesky account
Masashi Kageyama
Composer
Gimmick!, Purumui Purumui games

taisho-baseball-cover
Image via Amazon
© Atsushi Kagurazaka, Shogakukan
Atsushi Kagurazaka
Novelist
Taishō Yakyū Musume, Uchi no Danna ga Amachan de

tsunehiko-kamijo
Image via Keiseven Nakamuraya's website
Tsunehiko Kamijō
Singer, actor, voice actor
Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Porco Rosso

tcheky_karyo_1992
Tchéky Karyo in 1992 by Georges Biard, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Tchéky Karyo
Actor
Live-action Crying Freeman film, La Femme Nikita

giselealain
Image via Amazon
© Sui Kasai, Kadokawa
Sui Kasai
Manga creator
Gisèle Alain, Tsukiyo no Toratsugumi

Headshot of voice actress Yōko Kawanami
Image via Aoni Production
Yōko Kawanami
Voice actress
Armored Trooper Votoms, Dr. Slump & Arale-chan

Image of NoisyCell's band members
Image via NoisyCell's X/Twitter account
Kiara
NoisyCell bassist
Barakamon, Death Parade, Mr. Tonegawa

2025-02-17-14-31-www.instagram.com-1-.png
Image via Sae-ron Kim's Instagram account
Sae-ron Kim
Actress
Live-action Bloodhounds series

Nobumasa Konagai
Image via Japan Media Arts
Nobumasa Konagai
Founding member of publisher Hakusensha, magazine editor
Bessatsu Margaret, Hana to Yume, LaLa, Young Animal

tsuri-baka-nisshi-11
Image via Amazon
© 2000 SHOCHIKU Co.,Ltd.
Tomio Kuriyama
Director
Tsuri Baka Nisshi live-action film series

503802550_18466159444077496_6407276211744907067_n
Image via Daniel York's Instagram account
Pik-Sen Lim
Actress
Dark Souls, Dark Souls 3

Dave Mallow
Dave Mallow
Dave Mallow
Voice actor
Digimon, Hunter × Hunter

grave-of-the-fireflies
Image via Amazon
©1988 Akiyuki Nosaka/Shinchosha Co.
Michio Mamiya
Composer
Grave of the Fireflies, Gauche the Cellist

Julie Mayfield
Image via Mary Collins Agency's Facebook page
Julie Mayfield
Voice actress
One Piece, Fruits Basket

Osamu Miyawaki
Image via Kaiyodo Hobby Land's website
© KAIYODO HOBBY LAND.
Osamu Miyawaki
Founder of anime figure manufacturer Kaiyodo

Super Mario manga
Image via Kazuki Motoyama's X/Twitter account
© Kazuki Motoyama, Kodansha
Kazuki Motoyama (real name Masumi Motoyama)
Manga creator
Super Mario manga

one-piece-film-z-poster-2
©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation © 2012 One Piece production committee
Tatsuya Nagamine
Director
One Piece, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Heartcatch Precure!

Tatsuya Nakadai
Image via Shigoto
© 2025株式会社仕事
Tatsuya Nakadai
Actor, voice actor
Ran, Belladonna of Sadness

blue-nananan
Image via Amazon
© Kiriko Nananan, Tokyo News Service
Kiriko Nananan
Manga creator
Blue, Strawberry Shortcakes, Kabocha to Mayonnaise

hp
Image via Arts Vision's website
Tomomichi Nishimura
Voice actor
Slam Dunk, Street Fighter

screenshot-2025-12-27-125307.png
Image via Judy Green's Instagram account
Richard Norton
Actor, trainer, stuntman, choreographer
1993 Hong Kong live-action City Hunter

Hell Teacher Nube
© 真倉翔・岡野剛/集英社・テレビ朝日・電通・東映アニメーション
Yōichi Ōnishi
Animator
Jigoku Sensei Nube, World Trigger, Digimon Adventure

Photo of Roberto Orci speaking at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California
"Roberto Orci" by Gage Skidmore
Image via Wikimedia Commons
© CC BY-SA 3.0
Roberto Orci
Screenwriter, producer
2007 Transformers film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

transformers-the-movie
Image via Amazon
Clive Revill
Voice actor, actor
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, 1984 U.S. Transformers: Animated series

William Roberts
© William Roberts
William Roberts (a.k.a. Bill Roberts)
Actor, director, writer
Patlabor 2: The Movie, Appleseed

sakurai-tomo.jfif
Image via Tomo Sakurai's X/Twitter account
© TOMO SAKURAI & FEATHERED
Tomo Sakurai
Voice actress
Macross 7, Rurouni Kenshin

akiko-sekine
Image via RME's website
Akiko Sekine
Voice actress
Aoki Densetsu Shoot!, Tokimeki Memorial

Heatshot of Tetsuhisa Seko in business attire
Image via Nippon Ichi Software's website
Tetsuhisa Seko
President and CEO of Nippon Ichi Software, Director of NIS America
Disgaea series, Phantom Brave

91hfh9p2gkl.sl1500
Image via Amazon
© Shikako, Tsukasa Monma, Kodansha
Shikako
Manga creator
Manchuria Opium Squad

Atomu Shimojo
Image via Tom Project
Atomu Shimojo
Actor
Human Crossing, Kamen Rider Hibiki

Monochrome headshot of Hiroshi Shinkawa wearing a black turtleneck
Image via Hiroshi Shinkawa's X/Twitter account
Hiroshi Shinkawa
Composer, arranger
Cat's Eye, Kimagure Orange Road, Ninja Scroll

shino
©Shino, Kadokawa
Shino
Manga creator
Boku to Gyaru (Kimi) ga Fūfu ni Naru Made

Headshot of Ken Shiroyama
Image via Production baobab's website
© Production BAOBAB
Ken Shiroyama
Vioce actor
Naruto Shippūden, Spriggan

509266441_17922549921068059_2377361000909059878_n
Image via Jim Shooter's Instagram account
Jim Shooter
Comic writer, editor, publisher
Supergirl, Superman, Transformers

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Image via Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa's X/Twitter account
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Actor
Mortal Kombat, Tekken, The Last Emperor

toheart_manga_engvol1
Image via Amazon
© Ukyou Takao, Kadokawa, ADV Manga
Ukyou Takao
Manga creator
To Heart, To Heart Remember my memories

tamasandaiou
Image via Jun Tamatani's X/Twitter account
Jun Tamatani
Designer, illustrator
Princess Maker Q, Neon Genesis Evangelion: Ayanami Raising Project

Edomae no Sushi
Image via Amazon Japan
© Shin Tsukumo, Terushi Satō, Nihonbungeisha
Shin Tsukumo
Manga creator
Edomae no Sushi, Namida Meshi

Peter Navy Tuiasopopo
Image via Peter Navy Tuiasopopo's Facebook page
Peter Navy Tuiasosopo
Actor
1994 live-action Street Fighter film, 2008 live-action Speed Racer movie

Matha Farm Hara Urara
Image via Matha Farm
Haru Urara
Thoroughbred race horse
Served as the inspiration for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's character of the same name

jeffutanes
Image via Jefferson Utanes' Facebook page
Jefferson Utanes
Filipino voice actor
Dragon Ball Z, Doraemon, Detective Conan

Jim Ward
Image via Stephanie Miller's X/Twitter account
Jim Ward
Voice actor
Ratchet and Clark, Resident Evil 4, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

gi-joe
Image via Amazon
Lee Weaver
Actor, voice actor
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, The Bill Cosby Show

dale-wilson
Image via Dale WIlson's Facebook page
Dale Wilson
Voice actor
Dragon Ball Z, Cardcaptors, Transformers: Armada

Hisako Yamada
Image via Gendai Production
© Gendai Production
Hisako Yamada
Gendai Production President and producer
Live-action Barefoot Gen film, Angel ga Tonda Hi

NoB
Image via NoB's website
© 2012-2023 nobuo-yamada.net
Nobuo Yamada (also known as NoB)
Singer
Saint Seiya, Kemono Michi: Rise Up

yokomi
Image via Hirohiko Yokomi's X/Twitter account
Hirohiko Yokomi
Travel writer, manga creator
Tetsuko no Tabi

Cover image via depositphotos.com

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives