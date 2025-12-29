New Feature: Season Page

We're happy to share the beta of our new Anime Season's page with you. The Anime Season page can be found here, as well as in the New Anime tab in ANN's menu.

Anime Seasons is designed to fill in a small gap in the way we present information about new anime, allowing you to see details for all the anime for the current season (or any season) on a single page.

It's currently a first draft / beta, so we'd love your feedback in the forum about what you would like to see added to or changed on the Anime Season page.