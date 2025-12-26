Exploring the Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

20 years ago, everyone's favorite air surfin' mech series, Eureka Seven , first aired. The series follows Renton Thurston, Eureka, the crew of the Gekkostate, and several other colorful characters as they explore romance, family, a world-government conspiracy, and coexistence with an alien life form, among other themes. The series remains popular among anime fans and saw the film Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven - good night, sleep tight, young lovers in 2009, sequel series EUREKA SEVEN AO in 2012, and film series Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution from 2017 to 2021. So, what better way is there to celebrate the 20th anniversary of such a beloved franchise than to explore the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition at the Yurakucho Marui?

Arriving at the event space, fans of Eureka Seven are greeted with an amazing display of Eureka Seven characters Renton, Eureka, Anemone, and Dominic. Spanning the length of the event space's outer wall, the tapestries and pop-up stands of the characters are eye-catching. However, what really draws the eye is the massive display featuring a Eureka Seven 20th-anniversary promotional video set to “DAYS” by the Japanese band FLOW . The video is well-edited and hits some of the narrative high and low points of the series, and had me wanting to rewatch Eureka Seven again right there.

Entering the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition, guests are treated to a timeline of the Eureka Seven franchise . Less a detailed examination of the series, but rather a quick look at Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven , Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven - good night, sleep tight, young lovers , EUREKA SEVEN AO , and Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution . However, the two most impressive exhibits in the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition entrance are the 25 messages from Eureka Seven staff and cast members and the giant Nirvash type Zero. With the sky backdrop to the Nirvash type Zero, it really sets you in the mood for the exhibition waiting for you.

While the entrance of the Exhibition has a timeline of Eureka Seven , the opening of the Exhibition features an introduction of the principal and key characters of the series. From Renton and Eureka, Gekkostate leaders Holland Novac and Talho Yuki, series antagonists Anemone, Dominic, and Dewey Novac, to Renton's brief surrogate parents, Charles and Ray Beams, fans are treated to character designs, character descriptions, and beautiful pop-up stands for each character. Capping off the opening section of the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition is a beautiful display of Gekkostate members.

One of the main draws to the mecha genre is the designs and mechanical blueprints of the robots seen in the series. The Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition does not disappoint in this regard. Giving an in-depth look into the various mechas that appear in the series, fans not only get a description of the mechas, but also design sketches of them as well.

The main exhibition of the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition features a recap of all 50 episodes of Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven . Split into four distinct sections, the episode recaps provide a brief description of the episode and include choice shots from it. Capping off four of the sections is a photo spot of a highlight from the 12–13-episode blocks. From Renton's refboard, Anemone's Nirvash type the End, The magazine “Ray=out”, and a view from the Nirvash type Zero spec3's cockpit, the photo spots let you relive Eureka Seven as if you are the characters.

While the episode recaps and photo spots make the Exhibition fun, what gives it personality are Eureka Seven 's Antibody Coralians, displayed hanging from the ceiling of the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition. At first glance, the Antibody Coralians' display is just to add atmosphere to the Exhibition space; the truly astute fans will notice the Eureka Seven quotes on the back side of the displays.

Capping off the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition is the greatest sendoff for fans of the series. And one that will have you wishing Eureka and Renton would return. It's the Moon with Renton and Eureka's names in a heart as seen in the final moments of Eureka Seven .

The Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition gift shop also has many items Eureka Seven fans won't want to miss out on. Granted, many of the items are near standards at anime or manga-related exhibitions, such as acrylic stands and t-shirts. However, standout items from the Eureka Seven 20th Anniversary Exhibition gift shop include a Eureka Seven themed marriage certificate, ring pendant, Anemone's strawberry jam, cookies with the Renton and Eureka's names in a heart.

