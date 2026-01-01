Voice Actor Kana Motomiya Announces Marriage

Motomiya made announcement with her New Years greeting

Image via x.com ©本宮佳奈

Voice actor Kana Motomiya , voice of Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club 's Misaki Shidō, announced on Thursday, New Years Day that she had gotten married.tMotomiya said her partner is a non-celebrity.

As of press time Motomiya's announcement has received over 8,000 likes and over 170 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

Motomiya has appeared in Kemono Friends as Fennec Southern Tamandua (and Giant Armadillo) and Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club as Misaki Shidō, among other roles. Her agency lists her full résumé.