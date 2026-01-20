Is it isekai? Is it LitRPG? If it has a stat screen, does it even matter? Chris and Sylvia discuss.

Sylvia

Chris, it couldn't be more appropriate that one of the shows on our docket is titled Roll Over and Die . Because after mainlining all of this season's isekai and litRPG offerings, that's exactly what I feel like doing. © kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project Chris, it couldn't be more appropriate that one of the shows on our docket is titled. Because after mainliningof this season's isekai and litRPG offerings, that's exactly what I feel like doing.

Chris

You're telling me, Sylvia. I can remember © kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project Turns out I should've knocked on a whole pile of wood with those thoughts. There are thirteen new isekai and/or LitRPG anime in the winter 2026 season, and it really says something about the overall quality that the schlock of Roll Over and Die was one of the more textural, half-interesting ones. You're telling me, Sylvia. I can remember but a season ago when I felt that most of those offerings represented an upswing in the general quality of these unkillable, intertwined genres.Turns out I should've knocked on a wholeof wood with those thoughts. There arenew isekai and/or LitRPG anime in the winter 2026 season, and it really says something about the overall quality that the schlock ofwas one of the more textural, half-interesting ones.

Roll Over and Die injects GL and gore into the "kicked out of the party" setup, and heck, I like it enough to review it weekly. © kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project It's not like this season is bereft of gems, but the straits are especially dire. Actually, the straights are too. The presence of queerness in this space is one of this winter's more interesting patterns, and—by coincidence or not—the affected series also tended to pique my interest more.injects GL and gore into the "kicked out of the party" setup, and heck, I like it enough to review it weekly.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life can't be hogging all the sapphic slashy isekai action. © kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project © kiki, kinta, kodamazon/MICRO MAGAZINE/Omagoto Project And maybe it just speaks to how worn down I've been by the endless parade of dark-haired self-insert dudes, but Flum Apricot (incredible names in this show, by the way) pointedly not feeling like a cipher I was supposed to project my own insecurities and vindications onto. She's an actual character, and that made her more engaging to me as a protagonist—freed up to be engaged with on her own terms. Given how often the straight dudes get their wish-fulfillment fantasies out of these genres, I felt it was only fair that other groups get indulged as well.can't be hogging all the sapphic slashy isekai action.And maybe it just speaks to how worn down I've been by the endless parade of dark-haired self-insert dudes, but Flum Apricot (incredible names in this show, by the way) pointedly not feeling like a cipher I was supposed to project my own insecurities and vindications onto. She's an actual character, and that made her more engaging to me as a protagonist—freed up to be engaged with on her own terms.

Roll Over and Die is hardly Shakespearean in construction, but I am all-in on Flum and Milkit. Meanwhile, the isekai I'd call the most "objectively" good one here, Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter , is BL (that stands for "Beans, Lots of 'em"). © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 The power of fiction! Stories are just more interesting when they follow characters with their own thoughts and motivations beyond "what would an elite gamer do in this situation?"is hardly Shakespearean in construction, but I am all-in on Flum and Milkit. Meanwhile, the isekai I'd call the most "objectively" good one here,, is(that stands for "Beans, Lots of 'em").

BL -flavored show here! It is, pertinently though, probably the best one. © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 For me, at least as far as the first episode, it's because Isekai Office Worker feels like it might actually have been written for grown-ups. Yeah, it's funny that the transported guy's other-world super-power is just him being really, really good at office accounting work. But it affords questions about how the world works, how much summoned heroes should trust the ruling bodies therein, and the pure fantasy of a workplace with fair hours and time off! At that point, all the cute dudes are just gravy. © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 I'm thinking about those beans. Pointedly, this was the one I heard the most about going into this season, which is funny because the amount of talking up it got actually obscured the fact that it's not even the only-flavored show here! It is, pertinently though, probably the best one.For me, at least as far as the first episode, it's becausefeels like it might actually have been written for grown-ups. Yeah, it's funny that the transported guy's other-world super-power is just him being really, really good at office accounting work. But it affords questions about how the world works, how much summoned heroes should trust the ruling bodies therein, and the pure fantasy of a workplace with fair hours and time off! At that point, all the cute dudes are just gravy.

© 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 To be clear, I don't want to downplay the significance of Seiichiro being a hot guy in glasses with perpetual eye bags. That is very important to me.

© 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 It's so funny when they claim he's unremarkable looking, completely missing all those charm points!

© 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 But the premiere really appealed to me as somebody who, in my day job, reviews documentation for completeness, accuracy, and legibility, among other things. This is a story written by someone who no doubt worked as an accountant, auditor, or in some manner of quality assurance role, and I understand every morsel of pain that falls from their pen.

© 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 My dude geeks out over using an abacus. Seeing this sort of thing in this series made me realize, "Maybe there really can be an isekai for anybody's fantasy," and that, more than anything, might actually justify the continued propulsion of this genre.

Bean Counter is unique in focus, holistic in construction, and a poignant lesson on the dangers of energy drink abuse. © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 The fundamentals of isekai are plastic enough to accommodate many kinds of narratives, so they don't all have to be told by gamers, for gamers. Every hobby, profession, and niche possesses interesting minutiae and applications that a clever writer can explore in a fantasy context.is unique in focus, holistic in construction, and a poignant lesson on the dangers of energy drink abuse.

Isekai Office Worker to see how Seiichiro speedballing 5-hour Energies would lead to him getting laid. But alas, I ran out of time among all the other stuff we had to cover this season, plus I have someone in my life who actually does work in accounting who wanted to experience the fantasy of this show with me. So I will certainly be continuing to think about those beans, rest assured. © 2026 八月八・大橋キッカ／KADOKAWA／「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」製作委員会 I'll probably be thinking less about A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation , which proves parallel to Bean Counter's superlatives that just being a BL isekai (?) isn't necessarily enough to stand out. © 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 That question mark applies to both the BL and isekai descriptors; I'm really not sure about this show yet. I absolutely wanted to watch more ofto see how Seiichiro speedballing 5-hour Energies would lead to him getting laid. But alas, I ran out of time among all the other stuff we had to cover this season, plus I have someone in my life who actually does work in accounting who wanted to experience the fantasy of this show with me. So I will certainly be continuing to think about those beans, rest assured.I'll probably be thinking less about, which proves parallel to's superlatives that just being aisekai (?) isn't necessarily enough to stand out.That question mark applies to both theand isekai descriptors; I'm really not sure about this show yet.

BL , then they definitely picked the wrong character designs. You could land a 737 on some of those chins. © 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 If it's not, then they definitely picked the wrong character designs. You could land a 737 on some of those chins.

that coy. © 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 Okay, I admit, maybe it's not playingcoy.

Bean Counter. Its premiere is dull, but not unpleasantly so. Maybe "laid-back" is a better descriptor. Lizel himself is already a member of the nobility when he gets isekai'd, so he spends most of his time patiently observing his new surroundings. And I like that he's smart and cautious while harboring a more calculating side, but I would hope the story gets spicier sooner rather than later. © 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 Glad to see we both screencapped that line. And I will agree that this doesn't stand out as much as. Its premiere is dull, but not unpleasantly so. Maybe "laid-back" is a better descriptor. Lizel himself is already a member of the nobility when he gets isekai'd, so he spends most of his time patiently observing his new surroundings. And I like that he's smart and cautious while harboring a more calculating side, but I would hope the story gets spicier sooner rather than later.

© 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 But on the other hand, it's got Yaoi Kirito here and some character names that give Roll Over and Die a run for its money, so maybe it does just balance out to inoffensive, as you said. © 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 © 岬・TOブックス／穏やか貴族製作委員会 I mostly noted being frustrated at how much information the show seemed like it was withholding on Lizel's situation, as to whether he was actually isekai'd from another world or just, like, from another continent. And that nebulousness wasn't filled with anything of intrigue; when it did start explaining stuff it was mostly the standard isekai adventurer's guild job/quest systems.But on the other hand, it's gotKirito here and some character names that givea run for its money, so maybe it does just balance out to inoffensive, as you said.

We haven't even begun to plumb the depths of the name crimes present in this line-up. We might need to confiscate the English alphabet from isekai/litRPG authors until they recant their letter-salad ways. But since we're talking about nobles, we can identify another trend this winter: shows about guys reincarnating as a prepubescent rich lad with his own mansion, magic, maids, and so on. I've encountered this subgenre numerous times before (don't ask me to recall the titles). But I don't think we've ever gotten three near-indistinguishable examples within the same season. © 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 © 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee

Easygoing Territory Defense and Noble Reincarnation if you held me at gunpoint. © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee Noble Reincarnation is the one with the Kotoribomb in the OP? That's the main part that stuck out to me. I'm glad this was a season I decided to take notes as I ingested each of these premieres, otherwise I don't think I'd have been able to differentiate betweenandif you held me at gunpoint.is the one with the Kotoribomb in the OP? That's the main part that stuck out to me.

Noble Reincarnation is the one starring Noah Ararat. I'll let our readers guess which elemental affinity he's born with. JK, just look at his stat screen. That's why it's there, right? © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee It is so unremarkable that I barely bothered screencapping it. © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee Who, indeed? is the one starring Noah Ararat. I'll let our readers guess which elemental affinity he's born with. JK, just look at his stat screen. That's why it's there, right?It is so unremarkable that I barely bothered screencapping it.Who, indeed?

Noble Reincarnation was also the first one of these I hit that had one of those dang stat sheets—where it showed up just 25 seconds in! © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee Other than that, yeah, there really isn't much going on with this one. It's not the only show with a reincarnated noble; it's not the only one with water magic. It's not even the only edgy one! © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee I joked, but that OP with its sauce was pretty much the only thing that stood out to me, and after that, it started sliding off my brain into the Who Cares Zone. © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee © Nazuna Miki - SB Creative Corp. / Noble Reincarnation Production Committee This coulda just been a music video. I know it's down to the arbitrary choices in watch order, butwas also the first one of these I hit that had one of those dang stat sheets—where it showed up justin!Other than that, yeah, there really isn't much going on with this one. It's not the only show with a reincarnated noble; it's not the only one with water magic. It's not even the only edgy one!I joked, but that OP with its sauce was pretty much the only thing that stood out to me, and after that, it started sliding off my brain into the Who Cares Zone.This coulda just been a music video.

Easygoing Territory Defense falls back on ol' reliable: slavery. © 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 Not one to be outdone by a decapitation and butt rock,falls back on ol' reliable: slavery.

© 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 I couldn't call anything Roll Over and Die did "tasteful" but at least it still didn't feel as shameless as this. No, no, no, he enslaves a boy, see! So it's okay!I couldn't call anythingdid "tasteful" but at least it still didn't feel as shameless as this.

Roll Over and Die . As far as I'm concerned, Milkit might just be into kinky (and extremely extended) roleplay. Easygoing Territory Defense, on the other hand, earns extra credit by making said slave boy's skin tone several shades lighter once he happily acquiesces to being owned. Don't think about that one too hard! © 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 © 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 Look, no money was exchanged in. As far as I'm concerned, Milkit might just be into kinky (and extremely extended) roleplay., on the other hand, earns extra credit by making said slave boy's skin tone several shades lighter once he happily acquiesces to being owned. Don't think about that one too hard!

© 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 © 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 Maybe y'all out there think we're harping on the slave thing too much, but Easygoing Territory Defense is one of many that expends most of its first episode on otherwise uneventful or unoriginal early childhood grow-up montages. What else can we assess? The fact that he has the weakest magic that will definitely, absolutely, not turn out to actually be the strongest magic? © 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 I'm glad you noticed that, and it wasn't just me, that was so weird. Never mind the tacit implication that our boy might be buying additional slaves from the fantasy Costko.Maybe y'all out there think we're harping on the slave thing too much, butis one of many that expends most of its first episode on otherwise uneventful or unoriginal early childhood grow-up montages. What else can we assess? The fact that he has the weakest magic that will definitely, absolutely, not turn out to actually be the strongest magic?

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See would be the best of the three by default, but I have to commend it for trying something different by having a blind protagonist. © 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 I mean, read the title. Don't you think the premiere would involve at least an inkling of territory defense? We get jack squat. Not a single pylon was constructed. No trebuchet was built. Nothing. Assignment failed.would be the best of the three by default, but I have to commend it for trying something different by having a blind protagonist.

© 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 © 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 © 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 © 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 Incidentally, speaking of commonalities, it's not even the only show airing this season featuring a blind character, but The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife falls outside the purview of this particular column. I will say it's interesting to see Kunon the Sorcerer's take on how a fantasy world with its own history and background might view disabilities, though. Yeah! It's got an actually original element that lets it stand out. It's also (as far as I can tell from the first episode) not an isekai, rather a straightforward fantasy LitRPG, so Kunon gets to be a character defined simply by himself and his world rather than inheriting baggage and perspective from a reincarnation.Incidentally, speaking of commonalities, it's not even the only show airing this season featuring a blind character, butfalls outside the purview of this particular column. I will say it's interesting to see's take on how a fantasy world with its own history and background might view disabilities, though.

© 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 There's certainly plenty of space to develop in either good or bad directions. My main issue with its premiere was its lack of friction. Kunon's progression through his magic lessons unfolds more like a thought experiment than a fleshed-out narrative. Minus this one pretty good gag, his arc failed to engage me.

© 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 © 南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会 Stands alongside Gentle Noble's Vacation in "shows starring nobles this season that didn't actively repel me". I am not qualified to comment on how a series like this is in representing a disability and Kunon's desire to possibly "fix" it with magic. But his turning on a dime as soon as he knew it was a possibility sapped the moodiness and that aforementioned friction to turn the first episode into another one of those too-breezy early childhood montages. I could appreciate the travails of the working-class magic teacher and maid, anyway.Stands alongsidein "shows starring nobles this season that didn't actively repel me".

Das Kapital! Give her a raise! Give all maids a raise! Let them read On the subject of class, we might as well touch on the opposite scenario: reincarnating as a lowly serf. Because economic inequality is the real Hell Mode . © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Mushoku Tensei . © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 Really, the best way to quantify my reaction to Hell Mode was that I almost got a sensible chuckle out of the MC trying and failing to open the stat sheet...before he pulled it off anyway and we were right back in too-familiar territory. © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 Hey, at least he's keeping up the level of class trailblazed byReally, the best way to quantify my reaction towas that I almost got a sensible chuckle out of the MC trying and failing to open the stat sheet...before he pulled it off anyway and we were right back in too-familiar territory.

Aww, it almost did an original thing. I am so nearly proud. Hell Mode is pretty darn bad. Too much pointless monologuing about how Allen's summoning works, elevated only by how much personality the translation has. Seriously, hats off to the localizers, because you all made these 24 minutes significantly less painful to sit through. © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

© ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 I had to presume they were doing everything they could to keep themselves awake through this premiere, in which case, I feel for them.

© ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 And I can't deny that the story has a germ of a good idea when he realizes that his attachment to his new family might actually be more important than what species of critter he can pull out of his grimoire. But no way in hell (mode) am I going to trust the narrative to follow through.

© ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会 There's probably something to be said that this writer/audience sees actual serfdom in a game set to the hardest difficulty as more appealing than the ennui of middle-class life, but I don't know that I expect it to be said by yet another show that thinks character sheets and stat numbers are just the most amazing awesome things ever. It is yet another slow early childhood recounting, and really shows how this kind of obligatory start never works because there's just nothing distinctive or textural to make hanging out in these generic, repeated fantasy worlds feel cool or interesting.There's probably something to be said that this writer/audience sees actual serfdom in a game set to the hardest difficulty as more appealing than the ennui of middle-class life, but I don't know that I expect it to be said by yet another show that thinks character sheets and stat numbers are just the most amazing awesome things ever.

© 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 I'll stick to normal mode, thank you very much. Or an occasional hard mode, depending on how familiar I am with the genre. And of course, one topic I know intimately is that of the humble egg.

Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling , but I did get a goodly amount of egg-cellent out-of-context screencaps. © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 I can't say I got a lot out of, but I did get a goodly amount of egg-cellent out-of-context screencaps.

voice actor Aoi Yūki is. Because for all intents and purposes, this is the intro to So I'm a Spider, So What? but with a dragon. And worse at it. © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 Like, you need a generational voice talent to carry an episode like this, and Dragon Hatchling just doesn't crack the formula. I used to be something of an egg myself, so I can say with authority that this is very mediocre. A hollow shell. Mildly amusing in parts, but mostly it's a way to get you to appreciate just how good ais. Because for all intents and purposes, this is the intro tobut with a dragon. And worse at it.Like, youa generational voice talent to carry an episode like this, andjust doesn't crack the formula.

Spider Isekai itself came out, a lot of people's reactions (including my own) were "This flat-out wouldn't work any other way without this actor carrying this character," and this proves it. It also proved to me that there's actually something more annoying than an overly meta game-mechanics guy in an isekai, and it's someone who has no idea how video games work who fumbles around and has to question and repeatedly intone every new element that gets thrown at them. © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 Overlong tutorials in games are already no fun, so watching someone else do a clueless let's play where I had no input was even less fun. That was precisely what I was thinking through this premiere as well. Back whenitself came out, a lot of people's reactions (including my own) were "This flat-out wouldn't work any other way without this actor carrying this character," and this proves it. It also proved to me that there's actually something more annoying than an overly meta game-mechanics guy in an isekai, and it's someone who has no idea how video games work who fumbles around and has to question and repeatedly intone every new element that gets thrown at them.Overlong tutorials in games are already no fun, so watching someone else do a clueless let's play where I had no input was even less fun.

Real "money can be exchanged for goods and services"-ass dialogue there.

© 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 The dragon may not understand how video games work, but at least they've got a handle on the egg life.

© 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会 Now, if you're looking for a more successful anime about a tiny and adorable monster, The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! should satisfy your sweet tooth. And then some. © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 Don't worry, buddy, I've got some books on the subject you can read.Now, if you're looking for a more successful anime about a tiny and adorable monster,should satisfy your sweet tooth. And then some.

Demon King's Daughter at first. And not just because I thought it might be stretching the definitions of what our editors relayed to us as counting for the categories for this column. LitRPG is when Demon Lords, I suppose. But regardless, this show also seemed to be pitching younger as a fantasy series, and with that in mind, yeah, it somehow works! © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 Makes sense, given the whole thing is about being won over by the power of Doux the demon daughter's cuteness. I wasn't sure what to make ofat first. And not just because I thought it might be stretching the definitions of what our editors relayed to us as counting for the categories for this column. LitRPG is when Demon Lords, I suppose. But regardless, this show also seemed to be pitching younger as a fantasy series, and with that in mind, yeah, it somehow works!Makes sense, given the whole thing is about being won over by the power of Doux the demon daughter's cuteness.

© 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 Also, the part with the grandma and the plushies actually made me tear up. I'm filled with a weird hormonal soup right now, so that's not a high bar to clear, but I want to give credit where it's due. © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 It's a straightforward comedy with an easy-to-grasp setup. The people around Doux want her to do evil. Doux's attempts to do so inevitably backfire into doing something good. Hearty chuckle. Rinse and repeat. I'm not disparaging that formula either! The premiere sticks to it, and it works. Sometimes, staying in your lane and driving confidently is all you need to do.Also, the part with the grandma and the plushies actually made me tear up. I'm filled with a weird hormonal soup right now, so that's not a high bar to clear, but I want to give credit where it's due.

Demon King's Daughter is a series built on a baseline of effective sweetness, and it actually knows how to wield it. © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 It also shows how something doesn't have to feel overcomplex to be original. I knew the "puppet salt" was going to get used by Doux in some subversive way, sure, but I couldn't guess that she'd use it to bring plushies to life for sentimental reasons. © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 © 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 This show is Doux-ing its thing, and I can see it being an effective enough comfort watch for some in-between all the fantasy vindictiveness and number-crunching of its neighbors in this column. Nah, you're right, I like to think anybody would be a little overcome if their Blåhaj sprang to life and said how much their affection meant.is a series built on a baseline of effective sweetness, and it actually knows how to wield it.It also shows how something doesn't have to feel overcomplex to be original. I knew the "puppet salt" was going to get used by Doux in some subversive way, sure, but I couldn't guess that she'd use it to bring plushies to life for sentimental reasons.This show is Doux-ing its thing, and I can see it being an effective enough comfort watch for some in-between all the fantasy vindictiveness and number-crunching of its neighbors in this column.

© 坂本遊也・白泉社／「魔王の娘は優しすぎる!!」製作委員会 It's good! Just, y'know, be sure to brush your teeth afterwards. Because that's what Doux would want you to do.

© 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 At least we've got our second Kirito lookalike of the evening. I have to wash the taste of the aforementioned vindictiveness out of my mouth somehow.At least we've got our second Kirito lookalike of the evening.

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None asks us to ponder a far more compelling question: what if red mages were real? © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 It's been over 15 years, and they still can't shake off the yoke of Kirito. But not one to rest solely on the laurels of its influences,asks us to ponder a far more compelling question: what if red mages were real?

buffs? Now I've seen everything. © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 Orhun (what did we tell you about these names) is more just a jack-of-two-trades supplemented by more edge, but that's apparently enough to get him kicked out of his party and be really sore about it. © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 One of these days, these nerds are going to figure out the real reasons no one wants to hang out with them. Or failing that, that I'll be more entertained by their schtick if it's specifically subbed as "Everybody betray me! I'm fed up with this world!" A swordsman with? Now I've seen everything.Orhun (what did we tell you about these names) is more just a jack-of-two-trades supplemented by more edge, but that's apparently enough to get him kicked out of his party and be really sore about it.One of these days, these nerds are going to figure out the real reasons no one wants to hang out with them. Or failing that, that I'll be more entertained by their schtick if it's specifically subbed as "Everybody betray me! I'm fed up with this world!"

© 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 Really, I got nothing for this one. It's so bland I couldn't even find much to poke fun at. You already mentioned his name. Maybe I'm just being petty, but I can't take this guy's angst seriously when he is playing a class archetype you can find in basically every modern RPG regardless of format. You might think it would help that half of the episode takes place in a featureless dungeon, while the other half takes place in a featureless restaurant. But sadly, no.Really, I got nothing for this one. It's so bland I couldn't even find much to poke fun at. You already mentioned his name.

© 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 But I mean, this one wouldn't be recommendable under ideal circumstances, never mind that it's airing alongside Roll Over and Die , which handily outclasses it in the "being edgy" and "having actual characters" departments. © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会 I got a pretty solid chortle out of the fact that "Bimbou" is in the title?But I mean, this one wouldn't be recommendable under ideal circumstances, never mind that it's airing alongside, which handily outclasses it in the "being edgy" and "having actual characters" departments.

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom . © ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 © ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 © ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 © ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 "Akari" might not be funny on its own, but it's hilarious when thrown into the mix here. Everything outclasses it. It doesn't even have the funniest names. For that honor, I have to tip my hat to"Akari" might not be funny on its own, but it's hilarious when thrown into the mix here.

© ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 It's such a perfect way to signpost her as the player-insert character in the original otome game this world is based on. Though I can't in good conscience let you exclude my girl Philine Sunfist. God, I'm saving all of these for my next tabletop campaign.

© ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 Can't forget Schnauss and Iltiana either!

I do wish The Villainess Is Adored had more going on besides bonkers nomenclature, though, especially since it's the sole entry repping the villainess genre this season.

© ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 Agreed, sadly. Apparently, this is due to the age of the source novel, which started in 2016, well before the villainess trend really took off. I'm sure these tropes didn't feel as rote then. But in the modern day, the bare minimum I require is a scene of the villainess eating a muffin straight off the ground. I can't see Tiararose rising (or stooping) to that occasion.

© ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 I will admit I've heard through the grapevine that the following episodes drop some additional complexifying details, namely that the "official" heroine Akari is also someone who got isekai'd, which explains some of her odder vibes here. But while the prospect of dueling isekai heroines holds some interest for me, not gonna lie, the execution on this first episode doesn't fill me with confidence about this anime's ability to make the most of that. © ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 © ぷにちゃん・成瀬あけの/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢は隣国の王太子に溺愛される」製作委員会 I wish the villainess genre had progressed to the point that I didn't feel like I had to compare every lesser also-ran to our lord and savior Bakarina, but that's where we still are. Even absent that standard, Tiararose comes off too damn passive about her situation, not really exercising any engagement as a fan of the game or its villainess. She just waits around until Prince Seahorse swoops in and solves her problems for her by introducing the actual plot of the show at the last minute of the first episode, which feels more like a loading screen.I will admit I've heard through the grapevine that the following episodes drop some additional complexifying details, namely that the "official" heroine Akari is also someone who got isekai'd, which explains some of her odder vibes here. But while the prospect ofholds some interest for me, not gonna lie, the execution on this first episode doesn't fill me with confidence about this anime's ability to make the most of that.

There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her , which I found shockingly not as annoying as its title seemed to indicate. © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 It's good fodder for the "maybe pile," in case you're itching for another show to follow this season (couldn't be me). Another one I'd toss alongside it is, which I found shockingly not as annoying as its title seemed to indicate.

© 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 Yoki's humble goals mean he doesn't grate like other overpowered isekai protags. I enjoy the irritable dude who works at the adventurer's guild; there's a potentially good time here. © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 Oh yeah, this one didn't blow away my expectations, but it at least didn't live down to them. It's probably telling that I'd have taken this show's premise at face value without the isekai twist partway through, but I suppose authors have bills to pay.Yoki's humble goals mean he doesn't grate like other overpowered isekai protags. I enjoy the irritable dude who works at the adventurer's guild; there's a potentially good time here.

Seinfeld character. © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 Yeah! Little stuff like that goes a long way. A lesser isekai would have thrown a generic hot babe in there instead of a surly DMV attendant named after everyone's favoritecharacter.

Appropriately, I applauded every time Cosmo Kramer walked on-screen here.

© 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 Or, at least the writing does. The animation part is a super mixed bag, and sometimes that bag doesn't get mixed at all. Which is to say, I love this zoom-in with all my heart. © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 The premise also resembles a star-crossed romcom in an RPG setting more than your average isekai, and that's buoyed by Cecilia having a personality and motivations beyond "love interest." Again, not reinventing the wheel here, but the show seems to know its fundamentals.Or, at least the writing does. The animation part is a super mixed bag, and sometimes that bag doesn't get mixed at all. Which is to say, I love this zoom-in with all my heart.

Cute Girl in the Hero's Party looked better. I know a lot of these B-grade isekai entries are budget productions, but this one unfortunately looks extra-crusty, with the backgrounds in particular having a grainy, poorly composed look to them. © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 © 水星・海李／双葉社・「ゆうかわ」製作委員会 Not that a simple little fantasy sitcom like this needs to look amazing. But it did remind me of how the shows that get the nicer productions each season aren't necessarily the ones that deserve it, while others get shortchanged. Yeah, the base enjoyment I got out of the premise and writing really made me wishlooked better. I know a lot of these B-grade isekai entries are budget productions, but this one unfortunately looks extra-crusty, with the backgrounds in particular having a grainy, poorly composed look to them.Not that a simple little fantasy sitcom like this needs to look. But it did remind me of how the shows that get the nicer productions each season aren't necessarily the ones that deserve it, while others get shortchanged.

Hell Teacher. © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni A problem that's definitely not going away anytime soon. Now, before you and I get to what I'm sure is our mutual favorite anime in this line-up, we need to present the TWIA Technical Award for Technically Being an Isekai to episode 14 of

Hell Teacher Nube anime at all, but I could use a subject like this to compel me to check out a new adaptation of a classic in the middle of its run. Keeps me honest. © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni To say nothing of how it can keep the whole isekai genre honest. "Another world" as an actual narrative device for exploring characters and the impact a story has on them? Imagine! I'm not caught up on theanime at all, but I could use a subject like this to compel me to check out a new adaptation of a classic in the middle of its run. Keeps me honest.To say nothing of how it can keep the whole isekaihonest. "Another world" as an actual narrative device for exploring characters and the impact a story has on them? Imagine!

Hell Teacher going into this, and I don't know what I expected, but it certainly wasn't a melancholy rumination on the uncanniness of adult life, and the creeping sense of dissociation one can experience when they feel out of step with the world around them and, more fundamentally, with themselves. © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni Man, I thought this was a comedy series. I was totally unfamiliar withgoing into this, and I don't know what I expected, but it certainly wasn't a melancholy rumination on the uncanniness of adult life, and the creeping sense of dissociation one can experience when they feel out of step with the world around them and, more fundamentally, with themselves.Man, I thought this was a comedy series.

ERASED on herself here. © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni Much like with the plushies in Demon King's Daughter, I wasn't expecting to experience any emotional resonance out of a second- cour follow-up with characters I don't know, but hey, that's the power of a solid yokai-of-the-week story using the isekai framework to say something. © Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni I can only imagine how this hits for fans who've been following these characters for the last 13 episodes, but it's a testament to the quality of the story that it worked for me absent that context. Like I was able to pick up on enough about Kyoko to get the impact of how she pulled anon herself here.Much like with the plushies in, I wasn't expecting to experience any emotional resonance out of a second-follow-up with characters I don't know, but hey, that's the power of a solid yokai-of-the-week story using the isekai framework to say something.

© Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni Not to be all "everything is a trans narrative," but this is, no joke, what dysphoria is like. Years and years slip away from you, and it doesn't even feel like it's "you" living them. And yeah, to your point, you're telling me that isekai can be used to tell these kinds of stories? Why don't we get more of them? Who can I yell at?

Hell Teacher got editorially entered on the docket while the bosses didn't insist we cover Sentenced to Be a Hero . That one's got the LitRPG qualifiers of fantasy hero classes and stupid names, anyway. © 2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero But then this column's already getting long enough, and we haven't even finished up the actual entries. It's worth the reminder that the isekai and LitRPG frameworks used to be home to fantasy series and episodic entries like this one that could pull out intrigue beyond easygoing wish-fulfillment. And sometimes they still are, of course. Maybe that reminder is whygot editorially entered on the docket while the bosses didn't insist we cover. That one's got the LitRPG qualifiers of fantasy hero classes and stupid names, anyway.But then this column's already getting long enough, and we haven't even finished up the actual entries.

© 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 And per usual, we've saved the best for last.

© 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 Well, this attempt at a Dry January had a good run.

An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 was going to be the suspiciously detailed, slobbering wolf mouth in the first minute. I was so naive. © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 There was a time when I thought the horniest, most depraved thing aboutwas going to be the suspiciously detailed, slobbering wolf mouth in the first minute. I was so naive.

Bunny Drop that setup. Go on, give it a shot. © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 I promise you will not manage outdo the actual creators behind An Adventurer's Daily Grind. I need the faithless readers who haven't actually seen this show yet to look at the premise of "Single adventurer adopts little girl adventurer" and try to imagine the wildest way they could think of to thoroughlythat setup. Go on, give it a shot.I promise you will not manage outdo the actual creators behind

Bunny Drop . © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 Saving lots of frames here. The best way I can describe what happens is that the show invents speedrun tech forSaving lots of frames here.

© 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 And you know what, sure. If your show isn't going to look particularly good, and if it's going to be as much of a slog as you'd expect something with "Daily Grind" in the title to be, you might as well throw "Succubus Wife Husbandry" out there as a where-the-hell-is-this-going motivator to keep people watching. I'd be lying if I didn't say it didn't pique my own depraved interest. The main, uh, compliment I can pay it in this case is that it doesn't bury the lede behind any extra episodes. This is what you're getting into going in, so you can either hop off at the first stop or keep riding it out to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.And you know what, sure. If your show isn't going to look particularly good, and if it's going to be as much of a slog as you'd expect something with "Daily Grind" in the title to be, you might as well throw "Succubus Wife Husbandry" out there as a where-the-hell-is-this-going motivator to keep people watching. I'd be lying if I didn't say it didn't pique my own depraved interest.

© 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 Hey, it's a hook. Maybe that hook should be dragging you to the nearest courthouse, but it's a hook nevertheless. And you can't accuse the show of not forewarning us. Rirui gets covered in slime an awful lot. There are jokes about human trafficking. These aren't enough on their own to sound any alarms, but in retrospect, there was never any doubt that this show was for perverts.

RPG Maker-flavored tedium, not helped by Rirui being the exact opposite of Demon King's Daughter's Doux in terms of endearment. © 奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会 I wish it had something more to pad out the dungeon-crawling tedium, and maybe that will be the case now that the trying-to-raise-a-daughter-before-she-jumps-your-bones-and-kills-you premise is fully out in the open. But the rest of this was just-flavored tedium, not helped by Rirui being the exact opposite of's Doux in terms of endearment.

Journal with Witch . I'm also going to drink water instead of chugging sand. This is self-care to me. You know what? I think I'm okay letting this one pass me by. In fact, the majority of the series we just covered can move right along. Don't wait for me. I'm going to stay right here and watch. I'm also going to drink water instead of chugging sand. This is self-care to me.

© 赤池宗・オーバーラップ/お気楽製作委員会 I guess the good news is that, since I already nearly forgot about several of these shows while we were working on them for this column, I absolutely won't remember most of them by the time we're through with the season. Just in time to go over all the new ones in the next season... Yeah, rooting through all these isekai and LitRPG anime with you convinced me that they aren't all quite as dire as I felt at the beginning. But a thirteen-and-change series still leaves the law of averages supplying a whole lot of chaff alongside the wheat.I guess the good news is that, since I already nearly forgot about several of these shows while we were working on them for this column, I absolutely won't remember most of them by the time we're through with the season. Just in time to go over all the new ones in theseason...