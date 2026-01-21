Evil Line Records Label's 'I.ADORE' Short Anime Casts Kaoru Mitsuhashi

Mitsuhashi voices Mekuru Yomino in short anime premiering on January 30

The official website of Evil Line Records label's ( Hypnosis Mic ) " I.ADORE " character project revealed the first cast member and character promotional video for the project's short anime on Wednesday. Actor Kaoru Mitsuhashi will voice the character Mekuru Yomino.

Image via I.ADORE project's website © DAZED CO., LTD.

The short anime will debut on January 30, and new episodes will launch on Fridays at 12:00 p.m. JST. The company had previously streamed a prologue video on January 16.

The project centers on idols who express political ideologies by singing and dancing to create their own "Idol Sengoku Jidai" (Idol Warring States Era).

Intellectual property company Dazed is creating the project with music by Evil Line Records , art direction by BALCOLONY , and character design by Kunyamon .

" I.ADORE " is the label's third character project following Hypnosis Mic and Charisma .

Chōjin-teki Share House Story Charisma (Superhuman Shared Residence Story: Charisma ), a project centering around 2D characters from Evil Line Records and Dazed, is inspiring a television anime. Evil Line Records and Dazed launched the original project in 2021, and the project revolves around characters who embody " Charisma " — in the original sense of the term, which means divinely gifted elemental traits. They stay in a share house (a residence with some shared facilities, such as the kitchen) while aspiring for even higher goals. The project has already spawned musical releases and live concerts.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events. The Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- movie premiered in Japan in February 2025.