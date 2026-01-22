Secretlab's Gotta Seat 'Em All With New Pokémon Gaming Chairs

Chairs come in Pikachu, Eevee, Gengar editions

Many Pokémon trainers are probably always on the go on their way to the next gym badge, but even a future Pokémon master needs to sit down every now and then. Gaming chair and desk maker Secretlab has Pokéfans covered as it has announced on Thursday that it is releasing Titan Evo chairs themed after popular Pokémon Pikachu, Eevee, and Gengar. The chairs start at US$684 (GBP$549/EUR$644), and they are for sale in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. However, only the Eevee chair is available in the U.K.

Much like its other gaming chairs, Secretlab's new Pokémon chairs feature cold-cure foam, a pebble-seat base, 4-way lumbar support, and a soft breathable fabric. They also include easter eggs such as the Pokémon 's Pokédex numbers, type symbols, and related evolutionary line. In Eevee's case, all eight Eeveelutions adorn the chair art.

The company teased the collaboration on Monday.

Secretlab has previously released Dragon Ball Z , Naruto Shippūden , Attack on Titan , Demon Slayer , Jujutsu Kaisen , One Piece , and more variants of its popular gaming chairs.

The most recent game in the franchise Pokémon Legends Z-A launched for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

