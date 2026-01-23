Takopi's Original Sin Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed

dub

announced the Englishcast for the anime adaptation of's) manga on Friday. All six episodes of the anime are streaming with an English

The dub cast includes:

Donna Xia , Reshel Mae , Jordan Colea , Gillian Lange , Lily Gast , Tyson Rinehart , Kevin D. Thelwell , Ethan Gallardo , Ben Stegmair , and Jim Foronda provide additional voices.

Shawn Gann was the voice director, and Susie Nixon was the producer. Matthew Greenbaum was in charge of the adaptation, Rickey Watkins was the mixer, and Victor Acosta was the engineer.

The anime debuted on June 28. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Shinya Iino (director for Dr. Stone , Dr. Stone: Stone Wars ) directed the anime and oversaw the series scripts. Keita Nagahara (key animator for Violet Evergarden , Sound! Euphonium , Sonny Boy ) was the character designer. ENISHIYA produced the work.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.

Taizan 5 debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ in December 2021, and ended it in March 2022. Shueisha published the second and final compiled book volume in April 2022. The manga is also available in English on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus .

The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards and the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2023. The series received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022. The manga ranked at #3 in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top 20 manga for male readers list in 2022.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)