Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Ranking of Kings Creators Mark Cosmic Princess Kaguya's Debut with Art

On Thursday — the launch day of the Cosmic Princess Kaguya! anime film — the film's staff presented four congratulatory illustrations and messages from prominent manga creators: Masashi Kishimoto ( Naruto ), Gege Akutami ( Jujutsu Kaisen ), Tatsuki Fujimoto ( Chainsaw Man ), and Sōsuke Tōka ( Ranking of Kings ).

Image via x.com ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社 Image via x.com ©芥見下々／集英社

Image via x.com ©藤本タツキ Image via x.com ©十日草輔／KADOKAWA

The manga creators congratulated Cosmic Princess Kaguya! on its release. Kishimoto further wrote, “I hope the film is watched by many people.” Akutami had the simple message “Congratulations, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ”. Fujimoto, in turn, said, “ Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Art will continue forever! It's a movie filled with happiness!” Tōka also had a simple message, writing, “I'm rooting for you, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ”

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! adapts Tarō Yoneda 's novel of the same name. Netflix announced the film in November 2025 with Shingo Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , Urusei Yatsura 2022) making his feature-length directorial debut. The film debuted on Thursday.