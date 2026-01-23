Scenes From Awajima TV Anime Reveals Hana Hope's Opening Theme in 2nd Promo Video

Main visual also revealed for series debuting in April

Kadokawa revealed a second promotional video, main visual, and opening theme song information on Friday for the television anime of Takako Shimura 's Scenes From Awajima ( Awajima Hyakkei ) manga. Hana Hope performs the opening theme song "Blue Hour." The below video previews the song.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©志村貴子・太田出版／淡島百景製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©志村貴子・太田出版／淡島百景製作委員会

The anime will debut in April and will air on Fuji TV and other networks.

The anime will star:

Niina Nakabayashi as Wakana Tabata

as Wakana Tabata Yō Taichi as Kinue Takehara

as Kinue Takehara Ai Kayano as Ryōko Ueda

Natsumi Fujiwara as Emi Okabe

as Emi Okabe Ayumi Tsunematsu as Katsurako Ibuki

Morio Asaka ( Chihayafuru , NANA , Galaxy Angel ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Kunihiko Hamada ( Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Chihayafuru , NANA ) is designing the characters, and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Chained Soldier , Shy , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is in charge of series scripts. Hideki Nakamura ( INU-OH film, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway film, Inuyashiki Last Hero ) is the art director, Junko Sakai ( My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 , Your Forma , Bibliophile Princess ) is the compositing director of photography, and Takahiro Obata ( Cinderella Nine , The Promised Neverland , SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary ) is composing the music. Harue Ono is the color designer.

Yen Press licensed the manga in July and released the first volume on January 20. The company describes the series:

Awajima Opera School—where countless girls from across the country flock in hopes of one day standing on the big stage. As they work toward achieving their dreams of stardom, their time at Awajima is filled with as much friendship and admiration as competition and jealousy. The precious feelings of girls who are at once both classmates and rivals, tenderly captured in the portraits of an ensemble cast!

Shimura ( Wandering Son , Sweet Blue Flowers , Even Though We're Adults ) launched the manga in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco website in July 2011. The manga moved to Ohta Web Comic in July 2016. The manga went on hiatus in 2019, and resumed after three years, with a monthly serialization in January 2022. The manga again went on hiatus in August 2022, and resumed in November 2023. The manga ended in March 2024.

Ohta Publishing released the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in May 2024.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.