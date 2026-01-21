Rumiko Takahashi Visits San Francisco's Manga Exhibition

And leaves behind a sketch of& Kagome

Legendary manga creator Rumiko Takahashi reported on Tuesday that she visited the de Young Museum's "Art of Manga" exhibition in San Francisco. Takahashi noted that she also presented a sketch on a shikishi board for Viz Media 's promotion.

The autographed board features Inuyasha characters Inuyasha and Kagome (who is apparently reading Urusei Yatsura ).

The museum, which is part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, describes the exhibit as the "first exhibition in the Americas to explore manga as an art form." It features the original manga art by Takahashi, Fujio Akatsuka , Hirohiko Araki , Tetsuya Chiba , Eiichiro Oda , Gengoroh Tagame , Keiichi Tanaami, Jiro Taniguchi , Kazumi Yamashita , Mari Yamazaki , and Fumi Yoshinaga . The exhibit opened on September 27, 2025 and will run until this Sunday, January 26, 2026.

In her career of over three decades, Takahashi has created manga such as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . Many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.