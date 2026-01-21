Seven Seas Licenses Good Morning, Good Night, and See You Tomorrow, Are You a Landmine, Chihara-san?, 5 More Titles

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © FUNA, Itsuki Akata, Seven Seas

Title: Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! audiobook

Creator: FUNA , Itsuki Akata

Release Date: January 22 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: When gifted student Kurihara Misato dies right after her high school graduation, she meets God and has a peculiar request: to make her abilities average in the next life. But few things–especially wishes–ever go quite as planned. As she navigates her new life as a ten-year-old girl in a magic-filled world, she realizes God has a unique definition of average!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Yuki Suzuki, Sanshouuo, Seven Seas

Title: Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes audiobook

Creator: Yuki Suzuki , Sanshouuo

Release Date: February 5 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Someday, the hero Mazel will battle the Demon Lord with the fate of the realm at stake. But until that day...he better be carrying plenty of potions! While the hero is off saving the kingdom, it's up to Lord Werner—a Japanese office worker reincarnated into the world of a classic RPG—to keep the rest of the world from becoming collateral damage. There's no hero, luminary, or warrior of light who doesn't need a friend like Werner! But can he truly defy the flames of fate and change the bittersweet ending of the game?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Yuuri Seo, Okaya, Seven Seas

Title: I'm Running for Crown Princess, but All I Want is a Steady Paycheck! light novel

Creator: Yuuri Seo , Okaya

Release Date: November 2026 (volume 1, Airship imprint)

Summary: When Therese decides to try her luck at the castle, she's not looking to snag the position of crown princess. She's only after the lavish sign-up bonus the castle offers to new ladies-in-waiting. Her father may be a marquis, but his pockets are empty, so Therese needs to save up a nest egg of her own.

Still, other young ladies are eager to compete for the role of crown princess. And once Therese reaches the castle, she's going to be witnessing that competition up close. The proceedings seem sure to stir up drama; can Therese avoid getting dragged into it by keeping her nose to the grindstone?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Seven Seas, Moka Onmae

Title: Good morning, Good night, and See you tomorrow. manga

Creator: Moka Onmae

Release Date: November 2026 (volume 1)

Summary: When it comes to the topic of cancer, there is no one way to handle the news. For one young woman, Akiyama Momiji, the diagnosis leads her to reevaluate her life. Single and on her own, she's not diving into despair, instead she's ready to learn about herself and her identity in the wake of her diagnosis.

Based on the real-life experience of the author's own battle with cancer.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Ryon, Seven Seas

Title: Are You a Landmine, Chihara-san? manga

Creator: Ryon

Release Date: September 2026 (volume 1)

Summary: It's the start of a new semester, and high school junior Kuroki finds himself seated beside the girl everyone whispers about: Mai Chihara. With her gothic fashion, jet-black hair, and intense stare, Chihara is said to be a “landmine” girl or jirai-kei, the hyper-feminine, dark aesthetic often associated with yandere tendencies and unstable personalities. But when Kuroki accidentally draws Chihara's attention, he discovers she isn't nearly as unstable as people claim. Beneath the intimidating aura is a surprisingly sweet girl… if a little weird.

Hesitantly, Kuroki begins to learn more about Chihara and her strange quirks. Is there more to her than her volatile reputation? Or is all the dark clothing just a red flag in disguise?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © hamubane, mokufu, Parum, Seven Seas

Title: I Used to Think My Childhood Friend Was a Guy —Now We’re Newlyweds, and She’s the Perfect Bride! manga

Creator: Hamubane , Mokufū , Parum

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1)

Summary: Shuichi and Yuika have been close friends since they were kids. But Shuichi had always thought Yuika was a boy, so their reunion 10 years ago was filled with surprise when Yuika had seemingly transformed into a beautiful young woman! Intimidated by his friend's beauty, Shuichi was sure this would be the end of their friendship. And it was… because the two traded in friendship for marriage!

A sweet and charming love story about finding friendship and love with your person.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Nagata Kabi, Seven Seas

Title: My Sketchy Roommate manga

Creator: Kabi Nagata

Release Date: December 2026

Summary: Life has never been easy for Nagata Kabi, but no matter what gets thrown her way, she manages to work through it and find peace in the chaos. In this latest diary manga, Kabi explores life living alone and the sudden appearance of an old doodle. Whether it's all in her head or just a way to cope with loneliness, Kabi embraces the company, naming her Anko, and proceeds to share her daily tasks with her new friend. Despite the delusion, Kabi can't help but long to continue the late-night meals and shared udon with such pleasant company.

Source: Press release