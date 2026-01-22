News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya aired on January 9, earned 6.6% rating
Isao Takahata and Studio Ghibli's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya aired on NTV on Friday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 10 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|January 10 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|January 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|High School! Kimengumi (premiere)
|Fuji TV
|January 9 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 10 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 10 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)