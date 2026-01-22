News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya aired on January 9, earned 6.6% rating

Isao Takahata and Studio Ghibli's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya aired on NTV on Friday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 11 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV January 10 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 11 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.7
Doraemon TV Asahi January 10 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV January 10 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 10 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.1
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi January 11 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
High School! Kimengumi (premiere) Fuji TV January 9 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
2.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 10 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 10 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 29-January 4
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives