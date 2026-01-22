Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 5-11

Isao Takahata and Studio Ghibli 's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya aired on NTV on Friday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)