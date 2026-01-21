How First-Time Voice Actor Ai Mikami Took on Her Role in All You Need is Kill Anime Film

In 2014, the world was graced with the action-packed live-action adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka 's 2004 novel All You Need Is Kill in the Tom Cruise -led film Edge of Tomorrow . Now, just over a decade later, All You Need Is Kill saw its feature-length anime film debut. Starring Ai Mikami (Rita) and Natsuki Hanae (Keiji), the two cast members and director Kenichiro Akimoto appeared at the Shinjuku Wald 9 movie theater for the Screening and Cast and Director Greeting on January 11. Anime News Network was invited to the event to hear Mikami, Hanae, and Akimoto speak on their experience working on the film.

From left to right: Natsuki Hanae, Ai Mikami, Kenichiro Akimoto

Opening with a short introduction from Mikami, Hanae, and Akimoto, Mikami thanked the fans and joked, “While it's only a short time, I hope to talk about many things and include some spoilers.” Hanae and Akimoto shared a similar sentiment with Mikami, thanking the audience in attendance.

As All You Need Is Kill was released on January 9, the Master of Ceremonies asked those in attendance at the event if anyone had already seen the film. A few people tepidly raised their hands to the delight of Mikami, Hanae, and Akimoto.

As the talk show started, it was noted that this was Mikami's first voice acting role. A prolific actor in TV dramas and film, Mikami was asked if there were any difficulties compared to her regular acting work or anything unique to voice acting.

“Everything was different,” Mikami stated. She further expressed that in her drama or film roles, she will work off her co-star's expressions and the interplay between the characters. With animation, though, the actor noted, “Since the art was complete, it was difficult to convey that with just my voice.”

Ai Mikami

Mikami also joked she was told, “Even if no dialogue is written in the script, if the characters' mouths are moving, you should say something.” This was something the actor is familiar with, as she said she often re-recorded panting or other sounds for her dramatic film roles. “I was told [by Akimoto], 'You're good at voicing running.'”

As the novice voice actor between Hanae and herself, Mikami was then asked if there was anything about Hanae's work she admired. Hanae jumped in with a little quip, saying, “Feel free to say as much as you like,” to the delight of Mikami. Letting her laughter settle, Mikami said, “Everything.” She then explained that she recorded her dialogue over three days, but worked only with Hanae on the second day. That one day with Hanae, though, influenced Mikami so much that she decided to re-record several lines of dialogue. “I was so influenced by [Hanae] I re-recorded all the lines I did on the first day,” Mikami stated.

Hanae added that he noticed a change in Mikami's voice acting throughout the day they worked together. “Her approach to [voice] acting changed from the beginning of the day to the end,” Hanae recalled. “I was in the studio for a bit on the third day for retakes, and I saw Mikami recording. I thought. 'Her expressions and demeanor were different from the day before.'” Hanae continued, “Like Rita, she developed in such a short time. I was surprised.” The voice actor even noted Mikami's performance was “much better than when I debuted.”

Akimoto was also asked about Mikami's growth as a voice actor over the three days of recording. Akimoto noted, “[Mikami] did a good job since the first day. She had already developed Rita and took on the role.”

With all the talk about the recording sessions, Mikami and Hanae were asked about any memorable interactions with Akimoto. Mikami answered first, saying, “He didn't once say, 'You can't do that.'” She explained that when she wanted to try something, the director was supportive, helping her overcome any insecurities she had. “He would often say, 'let's try it,'” Mikami said. Hanae played off Mikami's first comments of the event. Joking, “When Keiji's mouth moves, you should speak,” Hanae said to the delight of Mikami, Akimoto, and the audience. Hanae ended his short story saying, “Joking aside, I was free to act as I saw fit.”

Natsuki Hanae

The focus shifted to Akimoto and the difficulties the first-time director had communicating with the voice cast. “[Mikami and Hanae] came prepared and gave wonderful performances, but I was worried if my directions were clear or if I was guiding them in the right direction,” Akimoto recalled. He was cheerful, though saying, “I also must grow and develop.

While the behind-the-scenes talk was fun, the topic of conversation moved on to the cast's thoughts on All You Need Is Kill . When asked her thoughts on the film, Mikami said, “I got to preview the movie in a theater, and the sound was impressive. I recommend seeing it in theaters.” Hanae took a different approach, saying, “The same day is repeated, right. So, the same scenes are repeated, and so the directing and camerawork stuck with me.”

The All You Need Is Kill Screening and Cast and Director Greeting moved on to the one question many of us think: if we're allowed to relive the same day on a loop, what would we do? Mikami was the first to answer, saying, “I would love taking baths in an onsen.” Mikami stated she enjoys onsen baths and, if provided the opportunity, would soak in one every day. “So, I'd move to an onsen resort and take onsen baths,” Mikami longed.

Hanae and Akimoto approached the question from their respective hobbies, playing video games and reading. “I love playing video games, and I have a backlog, so I would play A today and B the next day,” Hanae said. Akimoto, in turn, stated, “I buy a lot of books and have a backlog piled up. So, I'd read through them.” Akimoto then noted the three guests would use the time loop to relax or enjoy their hobbies, saying, “I think we all want to rest or go have some fun.”

Akimoto was asked one final question about how he approached adapting the original novel, given that there is a manga and a live-action adaptation. “The novel, manga, and live-action film maintain the original story and designs.” Akimoto continued, “I wanted to do the same for the anime […] But I wanted to focus on Rita's evolution with the anime film.”

Kenichiro Akimoto

As the talk show came to its conclusion, Mikami, Hanae, and Akimoto were asked what they'd like fans of All You Need Is Kill to pay attention to on repeat viewings. “When you watch the movie, you'll likely empathize with [Rita or Keiji]. But I'd be happy if you saw the movie from the point of view of the other character because you might see a different perspective,” Mikami said. Hanae was a bit clear-cut with his response, saying, “I like the mech designs, so I'd love it if people paid close attention to those details.”

Akimoto, as the director, gave an insightful answer, saying, “There are a lot of easter eggs in the film. Like the first time Rita enters the mess hall, you can see Keiji. Or Keiji watching Rita through a drone,” the director teased. “There are a few cuts like that […] if you watch the movie again, they become clear.”

A quick interlude for a media photo session followed the All You Need Is Kill Screening and Cast and Director Greeting before the final comments. “It took some time to bring this film to everyone, and I'm relieved we were able to deliver it,” Akimoto stated. He continued, “The film is filled with the efforts of so many different staff members, so I'd be happy if you would watch it multiple times and receive those feelings.”

In Hanae's final comment, the voice actor stated, “When I saw the film, I was happy to have worked on it. I hope you'll enjoy different scenes multiple times, and I'd be delighted if everyone would come back to the theater to watch over Rita and Keiji's growth.” Mikami closed out the comments saying, “When I watched this film, I felt a kind of hope for life. I felt there was meaning in creating such a work now, and I am fortunate my first voice acting role was in a work like this.” She ended the show saying, “I want everyone [here] to see it again, and I hope you'll invite your friends to come see it too.”