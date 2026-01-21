An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, January 21 Debut

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©奈良一平・講談社/コマイ村自治会

An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29

began streaming the Englishfor, the television anime of's) manga, on Wednesday.

The English dub stars:

Lee George is directing the dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Jessica Sluys is handling the adaptation. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Paola Guzman is the engineer.

The anime debuted on January 7 on the AT-X channel. It streams on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services. The anime also airs on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , Miyagi TV , and on Nagoya TV (Me TV) at a later timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Riki Fukushima ( Skate-Leading Stars , Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at animation studio HORNETS . Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade X , Beyblade: Metal Fury , Bakugan Battle Brawlers ) is the main character designer. HoneyWorks feat. Hanon performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Tomoshite Kureta Hikari o Ima." HoneyWorks feat. Kotoha performs the ending theme song "Kimi no Tonari Kūki ga Oishii."

Nara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on September 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service. K Manga is publishing the manga in English.

