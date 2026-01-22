News
Pokémon Developer Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation Game to Launch in Summer 2026
posted on by Alex Mateo
GAME FREAK (Pokémon) unveiled during the Xbox Developer Direct 2026 livestream on Thursday a new video for its Beast of Reincarnation game, and it reveals that the game will launch this summer for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its first day. The game's staff previews the gameplay, story, and characters in the video (starts at around 42:07 in video below):
The company describes the game:
In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity's last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion.
Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom.
Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat.
What awaits at journey's end?
GAME FREAK is best-known as the developers of the Pokémon franchise games.
Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched on October 16 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
Update: Added video from publisher Fiction. Source: Email correspondence
Sources: Xbox Developer Direct 2026 livestream
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history