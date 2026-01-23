Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series The World of Dating Confirmed for Production

Story focuses on woman who declares she will stay single just as 3 men come into her life all at once

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

The World of Dating, a new live-action romance series based on the webtoon of same name, is officially moving forward, according to Korean entertainment news outlets on Thursday. The World of Dating has been confirmed for production, marking the latest webtoon-to-drama adaptation to enter Korea's television pipeline.

Actress Se-kyung Shin is currently in discussions to star as the female lead, according to industry sources. While her casting has not been finalized, talks are ongoing.

The live-action series is based on a Naver webtoon, created by Yullo and serialized from April 2021 to October 2022. Rather than strictly replicating the original, the adaptation is expected to reinterpret the material with tonal adjustments suited to television.

WEBTOON describes the story:

The day Se-ul declares that she will stay single, three attractive men suddenly decide to pop into her life all at once. A man who matches her ideal type, a childhood friend she's known for twenty years, and a man who checks off all the right boxes. Will Se-ul be able to hold firm to her declaration of staying single?

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: My Daily (Jin-seok Kim)