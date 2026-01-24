South Korea's New AI Law Raises Questions for Webtoon Creators, Platforms

Under new law, companies that develop, provide AI models, services must clearly disclose AI-generated content

South Korea on Thursday introduced what it claims is the world's first comprehensive set of laws regulating AI with the "AI Basic Act." The landmark law is aimed at promoting the development of artificial intelligence while introducing safeguards for transparency and safety. While the government has promised a one-year grace period focused on guidance rather than punishment, the new framework is already drawing attention from the webtoon industry, particularly creators and platforms serving global audiences.

For webtoon creators, the most immediate issue is AI transparency. Under the law, companies that develop or provide AI models and services must clearly disclose AI-generated content. This includes a watermark requirement for generative AI outputs, with stricter visible labeling for deepfake-style content. For formats like webtoons and animation, non-visible, machine-readable watermarks are allowed, easing concerns about disrupting the reading and viewing experience. However, creators still worry about how broadly “AI-generated” content is defined.

The law does not regulate individual users who simply use AI tools, but it does apply to platforms and companies that offer AI-powered creation tools or distribute AI-generated works. Major webtoon platforms that operate in Korea or offer services to Korean users may need to adjust workflows, disclosure systems, and UI notices when AI is involved in production.

Another area of uncertainty is the designation of so-called “high-impact AI.” While webtoons are not explicitly listed among high-risk sectors like healthcare, finance, or autonomous driving, industry voices note that the boundaries remain vague. Questions persist over whether partial AI use — such as background generation, coloring, or editing — could trigger disclosure obligations.

For now, enforcement is on hold. The government has emphasized that during the initial one-year grace period, it will prioritize industry consultation over inspections or fines. Still, for webtoon creators and platforms with growing North American readerships, South Korea's AI Basic Act signals an important shift: AI-assisted storytelling is here to stay, but transparency around how stories are made is becoming just as important as the stories themselves.

Source: YNA (Sang-yong Han)