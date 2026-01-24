Girls Band Cry Anime Gets Manga on January 30

Upcoming manga is separate from previously announced webtoon adaptation

The official website for the Girls Band Cry anime announced on Friday that the anime will get a manga adaptation in the web manga magazine Comic Ride and on the RaiComi website starting on January 30. The manga will release new chapters weekly on Fridays, and the web magazine Comic Ride releases new issues on the 30th of every month. Iseebi Boil ( Boiru Iseebi ) is drawing the manga.

Image via Girls Band Cry anime's X/Twitter account © Toei Animation

One Peace Books is releasing storywriter Yūji Keino , character designer Tantan , and artist Boiru Iseebi 's The Revenge of My Youth: Re Life with an Angelic Girl manga in English.

The upcoming Girls Band Cry manga is separate from the previously announced webtoon adaptation. A.Tempo Media, a webtoon production and publishing company in Korea, is producing the webtoon version.

The Girls Band Cry television anime premiered in April 2024 and aired for 13 episodes. Toei Animation released the anime in English digitally in North America in August 2024. Crunchyroll started streaming the series in November 2024.

Toei Animation describes the anime:

The main character drops out of high school in her second year, and aims at entering a university while working alone in Tokyo. A girl is betrayed by her friends and doesn't know what to do. Another girl is abandoned by her parents, and tries to survive in the city by doing part-time jobs. This world lets us down all the time. Nothing goes as planned. But we want something that we can continue to like. We believe there's a place where we belong. That's why we sing.

The franchise also recently received a two-film compilation. The first film, Seishun Kyо̄sо̄kyoku , debuted on October 3. The second film — Naa, Mirai. — debuted on November 14.

The franchise will have a brand-new anime film. A game titled Girls Band Cry First Riff is also in development. A separate game titled Momoka (o) Wasshoi (Momoka Heave-Ho) launched for PC via Steam on September 28 (September 29 in Japan).