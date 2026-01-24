Click Me All Over Romance Manga Gets AnimeFesta TV Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Suiseisha 's seinen comic label announced on Friday that production on a television anime of Okumaro 's Click Me All Over ( Mouse Cursor de Genjitsu o Sōsa Dekiru Yō ni Natta node, Onna no Ko o Ippai Click Shima~su ) manga has been green-lit. The announcement will also appear on the wraparound jacket band on the manga's third compiled book volume on April 17. The anime will be part of the AnimeFesta programming block.

The Book Walker and Coolmic services are releasing the manga in English, and they describe the story:

What if you could actually use a mouse cursor in real life? Takumi, the nerdy outcast, harbors unrequited feelings for his first love, Mone, who treats him with disdain. During computer class, Takumi discovers that his mouse cursor extends beyond the screen and into the physical world...?! With this newfound power visible only to him, Takumi sees an opportunity for mischief. He uses the cursor to get revenge on Mone, clicking on sensitive areas and reveling in her reactions. But when an "Intercourse" button appears unexpectedly, Takumi is thrust into a reality he never imagined possible..."Intercourse"?! Could this really be...?!

Okumaro began serializing the manga on the ComicFesta service in March 2024, and Suiseisha will publish the third compiled book volume on April 17.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .