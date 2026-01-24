Himitsu no AiPri Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The staff for Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! , an anime film in the Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri) mixed media work, revealed a new trailer for the film on Saturday. The video reveals that Chō Tokimeki Sendenbu is performing the theme song "Kaika Sengen! (Blooming Declaration!).

Image via Eiga Himitsu no AiPri's X/Twitter account © T-ARTS/syn Sophia/AIPRI MOVIE PROJECT 2026

The film will open in Japan on March 13. All film screenings will allow viewers to shout out loud during the screening.

In the film, the Ring Princess invites everyone to participate in a "Spring Float Race," but an incident occurs during the contest. The film will also have a concert segment.

TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia are again credited with the original work. Avex Film Labels is distributing the film. OLM and DongWoo Animation are producing the animation.

The main staff includes:

The film will also feature a returning cast.

The first season premiered in April 2024 on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates. The second season, Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen (Ring Arc), premiered in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The anime's tie-ins include arcade game machines and toys.

TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's overall Pretty Series multimedia franchise revealed the the latest installment, Onegai AiPri (Please AiPri), on Wednesday. The staff will reveal more details on February 26.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise. The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended in May 2021. Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered in October 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.