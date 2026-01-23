The Winter 2026 Light Novel Guide

by ANN Editorial Team,

winter-2026-ln-guide

Welcome to Anime News Network's Winter 2026 Light Novel Guide, the companion to our manga guide! Every included novel was published in December or January or is an upcoming February release. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., only the first volume–we're not reviewing the whole thing or the digital chapters beyond volume one.

If you've read ahead, please try not to spoil things for people in the forums. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with one being the lowest.

Share your feedback in the forums!

DECEMBER

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
Rebecca Silverman
Breaking Up Was the Plan, the Duke Falling For the Villainess Was Not!
Lauren Orsini, Rebecca Silverman
If the Heroine Wants My Fiancé, I'll Marry a Yandere Villain Instead!
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini

Buying You on the Day You Were to Die
Rebecca Silverman

I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class
Erica Friedman

Divine Incursions
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman

The Azure Dragon's Devotion: An Offering of Three Centuries to You
Rebecca Silverman

A Wicked Husband
Rebecca Silverman


January


Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World
Erica Friedman

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Usurper from the Wilds: The Novel
Rebecca Silverman, Lauren Orsini

About a Place in the Kinki Region
Erica Friedman, Rebecca Silverman

Semantic Error
Rebecca Silverman
So Dearly Reckless
Rebecca Silverman
Reforming an Icy Final Boss: Getting Back at the Self-Proclaimed Villainess with the Power of Friendship
Rebecca Silverman

Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage Is One Heck of a Healer
Erica Friedman
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint!
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman
Sowing Vengeance: The Eldest Son's Disgraceful Green Thumb
Erica Friedman, Lauren Orsini


February


A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman

The Tale of a Little Alchemist's Blessed Life
Erica Friedman
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized!
Erica Friedman

Thou, as My Knight
Rebecca Silverman

The Petty Villain Plays by the Rules: Rewriting This Otome Game with Honest Work!
Erica Friedman
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Seasonal homepage / archives