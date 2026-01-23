This Week in Games

Welcome back, folks! In an effort to find joy wherever I can, I had a bright spot this week with the arrival of the Izuna soundtrack collection I had ordered from Very Okay Vinyl. Now, I don't own a record player (or even a CD player), but seeing these sets brought me joy; the artwork is stunning, and seeing the track lists reminds me of my first experiences playing the games. Man, I wonder what Success is up to at the moment...

Art by Catfish

SNK Reveals AI Slop, Also Some City of the Wolves DLC

Being an SNK fan has been pretty rough lately. The monkey's paw curled but hard with City of the Wolves. We finally get a sequel to Fatal Fury, and the mechanics are great! ...And the series and cast take second stage for a few cameos of real-life celebs who have absolutely nothing to do with the community and everything to do with being real-life buddies of SNK 's owner, Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Real-life DJ Ganacci was at least funny (even if his cameo felt like a slap to the face of people expecting the actual SNK DJ character Duck King to return). Real-life non-video-game-playing soccer star (and accused rapist) Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely killed any momentum the game might've had with fans. Somehow, City of the Wolves has done well enough to get a second wave of DLC. And the trailer is another curling of the monkey's paw.

SNK 's history of trailers is pretty decent. Look no further than the Fatal Fury 3 trailer; it not only plays up the whole narrative in the style of an 80s action film (complete with Terry getting jumped by some goons during a pool game), but it also showcases some parts of the development process of the game: composing the music, designing the sprites, even some shots of legendary artist Shinkiro working on promotional illustrations. SNK 's history of art is a source of pride and inspiration for fans and developers alike. And we needn't mention the legendary animations Masami Ōbari has produced for SNK 's games, like the Fatal Fury motion picture, beloved by fans. So how does SNK honor all that while they're flush with Saudi money? With an AI-generated trailer. If people weren't turned off by an accused rapist being in the roster, this guarantees it. (The YouTube comments on the trailer are bad enough that if I were SNK , I'd shut them off.)

The roster is promising, at least. Long-time fan-favorite taekwondo practitioner Kim is back. Terry Bogard's unrequited love interest (and Android 18 lookalike) Blue Mary is back, still using her bone-breaking Commando Sambo. Former Fatal Fury 2 boss Krauser is back. We're getting Nightmare Geese again (this is how SNK keeps famed villain Geese Howard in the games when he's supposed to be dead). All your old favorites are back... looking like absolute ghouls animated by unholy magic. Their slopified appearances in the trailers don't even resemble the in-game models (which look great). You have Masami Ōbari right over there, man! His OVAs were the source for a ton of Krauser's lore! And you couldn't even give the man a ring? At least we have good reason to believe the two mystery characters are Mr. Karate (fan-favorite alter-ego of Art of Fighting protagonist Ryo's father)... and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star . I know, Kenshiro is a weird note to end on, but at least Kenshiro fits the setting. With the way things were going, you'd almost expect them to put Charles Manson in the roster. For extra irony points, people really love the Kenshiro trailer...

It's not even that the game will look this bad; as mentioned earlier, the trailer isn't indicative of how the game looks at all. And the actual in-game models are up to par. But knowing how much love and effort went into these games and seeing the studio resort to AI crap doesn't tell me that SNK is "experimenting with new tech"; it tells me they just can't be bothered. And if SNK can't be bothered to get us excited for City of the Wolves, it's a small wonder people can't be bothered to play it. Considering the reports going around about generative AI's absolute failures to increase productivity, I question SNK 's judgment in jumping on that live grenade. Even Japanese fans are openly wondering why SNK is doing this when they should, by all accounts, be doing far better than ever. For anyone still around, I look forward to each character joining at a rate of one a month over the next few months, with Kim dropping this January 22 and Nightmare Geese dropping sometime in February.





CAPCOM Unveils Resident Evil 9 Info, Also... Wristwatches? Last Thursday saw a Resident Evil 9: Requiem showcase; it was a bit too close to cut-off, so we'll be talking about it here. Which is just as well, because half of the showcase is dedicated to stuff not entirely pertinent to the game, and I'm not sure what to think of it. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

According to the trailer, Leon and Grace will have their own unique styles of gameplay. Grace's segments are described as being more akin to the survival-horror roots of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7, while Leon's plays out like an evolution of Resident Evil 4. To wit: Grace has a powerful hand-cannon, the titular "Requiem" pistol, to clear the screen of B.O.W.s. But the gun has limited ammo and is meant only for emergencies. Grace is instead expected to sneak around B.O.W.s, creeping up behind them and dispatching them with hemolytic injectors made out of scavenged zombie blood. Emphasis was made on RE9's zombies having set behaviors based on their personalities while they still lived, like a janitorial zombie fussily cleaning a mirror or a zombified businessman camping around an elevator call button; Grace's segments expect you to consider these behaviors when deciding to give zombies a wide berth or give them the chunky salsa treatment. Meanwhile, Leon S. Kennedy's story picks up after his appearance in Resident Evil 6. He's still got his himbo one-liners ("I think I'll get a second opinion!"), and he can still aim to shoot zombies in specific body parts, which makes them react accordingly (shooting them in the hand makes them drop their weapon, shooting them in the leg makes them stumble). Leon also keeps his close-up finishers, useful for kicking away zombies while conserving ammo. You've also got two new options in the form of a reusable hatchet for parrying (though the hatchet requires periodic sharpening—we're never escaping Monster Hunter), as well as the new ability to pick up weapons dropped by enemy B.O.W.s. The showcase highlights Leon picking up a chainsaw that a zombified doctor drops and summarily using it to chop another zombie in twain (sidenote: sick ). A neat twist for both Grace and Leon is that their modes can be played in either first-person or third-person views. Long-time fans who are used to the third-person controls from the original Resident Evil 4 are catered to, as well as more recent fans who came on board with the first-person mechanics used in Resident Evil 7 onwards. I was a little put off at the idea until I realized how many people likely started with the first-person games. It's a great accessibility feature, I think. Image via www.youtube.com © Capcom, Porsche What is less understandable is the big, fancy Porsche collab presented in the showcase. Now, I mean no offense to car people. I'm a Kamen Rider fan, I'm not about to rag on someone else's hobby. Show me a bloke who's passionate about customizing his Ford Falcon AU, and I'd easily spend a few hours listening to them break down Australian car history and the AU Falcon's place in it. But inserting a car promo in Resident Evil doesn't feel right. The Resident Evil games are about being trapped in an enclosed area with limited means of escape. Leon getting to drive around between locations in a souped-up luxury car feels totally at odds with the whole thing. I don't deny that the sponsorship deal probably subsidized a good chunk of RE9's development, which is likely a huge factor. But this'll definitely go down in history as one of the weirder moments in Resident Evil, and that's saying something for the franchise . Similarly, Leon and Grace's watches are a major element in the game and are immortalized in real-world luxury wristwatches produced by Hamilton, each manufactured at just 2,000 units worldwide. Again, luxury watches are a major hobby for some people, and this collab likely served as a subsidy. But I genuinely wonder how many Resident Evil fans also care about wristwatches. Watches and cars aside, there was also news about RE9 coming to the Switch, with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 8: Village in tow. This'll also open the door to an exclusive Amiibo of Grace (not sure what that'll do, however). We won't have to wait long to find out, though; Resident Evil 9: Requiem releases this February 27 on Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam . Flipside of Localization: How Lara Croft Came to Japan The nature of our hobby means that we're mostly clued into the American side of stuff, and even those of us who are super-into Japanese games still miss out on a ton of the oddities released in Japan. Did you know there was an instructional game on the Nintendo DS based on Japanese celebrity Duke Saraie's famed walking exercise program? You've probably never even heard of Duke Saraie, but the guy's on the Nintendo DS. You know who's not on the Nintendo DS? Clint Eastwood. When the subject of localization comes around, we only really see the American side of things: how stuff is changed to accommodate sensibilities, dialects, or cultural touchstones in the United States. Very little do we see of what happens when media made primarily for European or American markets is shipped to Japan. As an exercise, look up the Japanese titles for the Fast and the Furious movies; it's a hoot. Games are no different! We've talked about how American games have been censored in Japan in the past, but also worth discussing is how these games are localized for Japan to begin with. Crash Bandicoot fans are well-aware that his iconic dance wholly originated from the Japanese commercials for the first game; it wasn't until Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back that the dance was retroactively incorporated into the games. And fans of PS1 platformer Pandemonium might well know that the cracked medieval adventure was remade into the science-fiction time-traveling romp Magical Hoppers in Japan, not unlike the Famicom Solbrain title getting localized as the wholly original Shatterhand in the United States. Image via bsky.app © Eidos Interactive Last week, we got a curious bit of insight into the process courtesy of Paul Douglas, the former Producer of Core Design's Tomb Raider back in 1996. Following an account sharing the above illustrations from Tomb Raider's Japanese instruction manual, a user questioned Douglas regarding the art change. Douglas' explanation? Victor, the company responsible for localizing Tomb Raider in Japan, was concerned that the game's aesthetic was turning Japanese fans off and proposed redesigns for the entire cast. Lara Croft still has all the hallmarks of her design, like her braided ponytail, tank top, and cut-off shorts. She's even fairly busty in her art, accounting for the loose clothing. Douglas mentioned that the design changes mostly revolved around the kind of thing that stereotypically appeals more to Japanese players, specifying a bigger head with larger eyes. As seen in the cut-ins in the illustration above, these proposed changes were even implemented using a 3D model. According to Douglas, Tomb Raider co-creator Toby Gard refused the changes. Douglas had also explained some of the process a few years back, clarifying that Victor had initially proposed changing all of the 3D models, both in-game and in cutscenes; with this having been the early days of 3D modelling, this would've been costly, not to mention complicated. So Victor was talked down to just changing Lara's model, then just changing Lara's head, then just changing her artwork in the instruction manual. As a user replies to Douglas, this also explains Tomb Raider's Japanese cover art, which obfuscates Lara Croft's face and head entirely. I've seen a few people who actually like Lara's design in the instruction manual, although the crowd is largely split on the proposed 3D model. Bluesky user Dave Silva deduces that the artwork is courtesy of one Hiromasa Ohta for the Japanese art; Ohta is better known for the designs in cult-favorite cute-'em-up Keio Flying Squadron. The fact that this is just one story we're only hearing now, out of years and years of titles that have released in Japan to Japanese audiences, speaks to how much wider the world of localization is. And it's not like American games don't get any play in Japan; plenty of Japanese artists I follow are big on games like Lethal Company or even Skyrim. (One thing I remember about Mamoru Oshii 's Vladlove is the recurring references to Fallout 4.) I can only hope we hear about more of these stories, because much like the famous clips of King of the Hill dubbed into Japanese, it's fascinating to see how our stuff is brought to Japan. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>



Let's wrap up with some quick tidbits





IntiCreates' paper-themed action side-scroller Majogami is already out on Steam and Nintendo Switch, but you can look forward to it releasing on PlayStation 5 this May 28!



is already out on and Switch, but you can look forward to it releasing on 5 this May 28! Dungeon-crawler Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 is also slated for release in Japan on May 28. It looks a bit like a 1980s-esque take on 7th Dragon 2020 , with the tiniest hint of Fear & Hunger tossed in; it's about a gaggle of high schoolers getting teleported into hell and being forced to resurrect their dead classmates to help fight back monsters. Hopefully, this one gets a US release...



is also slated for release in Japan on May 28. It looks a bit like a 1980s-esque take on , with the tiniest hint of tossed in; it's about a gaggle of high schoolers getting teleported into hell and being forced to resurrect their dead classmates to help fight back monsters. Hopefully, this one gets a US release... Otome fans: Homura: The Crimson Warriors has a release date: March 31!



has a release date: March 31! Here's a weird one: there's a butt-battling game on the Switch (in Japan) called Ketsu Battler. It's been out for a while, and it has recently announced a new DLC character: Narmaya from Granblue Fantasy. And if you expect her to fight as she normally would, the trailer will be a great shock: she (and the rest of the cast in Ketsu Battler) fights by holding her sword between her thighs and stiffly ragdolling in the direction of her opponent. It's genuinely hilarious, and I feel robbed that we're never going to get this in the United States; I want Ketsu Battler at my locals... EDIT: Nevermind, Ketsu Battler is on the American eShop, this changes my whole weekend!



Nevermind, on the American eShop, this changes my whole weekend! Street Fighter fans, Alex is calling you out! CAPCOM released Alex's gameplay trailer this week, and his sick wrestling moves are definitely bringing the heat. Also, in what might make for the best trailer decision this year, JAM Project provided Alex's theme. We have reports that real-life wrestler (and fighting-game mega-fan) Kenny Omega provided the motion capture for Alex's Omega Wing Buster, as well as some of his other moves. Look forward to seeing Alex this March 17!





That'll do it for this week, I think. Tax season is approaching, as are lots of new things! I've got a few things I'm working on that I hope people are excited to see. In the meantime, I join you all in waiting for good news to break and for whatever the year might have in store for us. Be good to each other. I'll see you in seven.

