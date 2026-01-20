New Patlabor Model Teased Hours After Patlabor EZY Anime's Teaser Dropped

Japanese toy maker Bandai Spirits teased on Tuesday a new Patlabor EZY plastic model kit, just hours after the Patlabor EZY anime project itself unveiled a teaser trailer. Bandai Spirits previewed a darkened image of a labor unit and the logo for Bandai's Real Grade level of model kit:

Image via Bandai Spirits' X/Twitter account CHEADGEAR ©機動警察パトレイバー EZY製作委員会

The company has not announced a release date or price for the Patlabor EZY model kit, as of press time. The new anime project will feature an upgraded refit of the original AV-98 Ingram labor unit from the previous anime projects.

The Patlabor EZY anime will consist of eight episodes, and will debut theatrically as three films on May 15, August 14, and March 2027. "File 1" and "File 2," debuting on May 15 and August 14, will consist of the anime's first six episodes, and will be in an omnibus format with stand-alone stories. "File 3," debuting in March 2027, will contain the last two episodes, and will tell a two-part story.

GENCO revealed the Patlabor EZY anime project with a booth at the MIFA film market at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2017. The pilot for the project debuted in August 2022, and then played alongside a one-week 35th anniversary revival screening run of Patlabor: The Movie that started in September 2024.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.