Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Opens With 'Anime' Category

How many "answers" can you "question"?

The massively popular American game show Jeopardy! opened its annual Tournament of Champions on Monday with the category “Anime” during its first round. The unique reverse format of Jeopardy! gives contestants clues in the form of "answers," and the contestants must give a correct response in the form of a question. The “answers” for the Anime category featured the titles Death Note , Naruto , My Neighbor Totoro , Dragon Ball Z , and Attack on Titan , and the Jeopardy! YouTube channel uploaded a video:

Jeopardy! is no stranger to using anime, manga, and video games as categories or questions for its show. In September 2025, the game show featured an "answer" about hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the “Movie Sequels” category. The shows' YouTube channel also has three videos featuring “answers” about Nintendo 's Pokémon franchise as well as the categories “It's Manga! It's Anime! It's Both” and “Manga.”