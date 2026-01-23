Lezhin Entertainment Launches Short-Form Drama Platform 'Lezhin Snack'

Image via Lezhin Comics' X/Twitter account © Lezhin Entertainment

Lezhin Entertainment, which owns the webtoon platform Lezhin Comics, is making a full-scale entry into the short-form video market with the launch of a new platform, Lezhin Snack, set to officially debut on February 4.

The company announced on January 19 that it has opened a preview website ahead of the launch. Lezhin Snack is positioned as a dedicated short-video platform featuring video adaptations of proven webtoon IPs from Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon , alongside original titles developed specifically for the short-form format.

Lezhin Entertainment said the platform combines its experience in webtoon IP expansion with in-house video production know-how to deliver high-quality storytelling and direction within short runtimes. Production is supported by Kidari Studio , which brings experience in film investment, distribution, and content production, aiming to translate the narrative appeal of webtoons into fast-paced, immersive short dramas.

Lezhin Snack will offer a wide range of genres, including romance, comedy, mystery, action, school dramas, and BL /GL, targeting both existing webtoon fans and short-drama viewers. The lineup includes adaptations of popular webtoons as well as newly planned original projects.

The production roster includes well-known studios, directors, and writers, with casting spanning established actors and rising newcomers. Notably, director Lee Byeong-heon — known for the hit film Extreme Job and the live-action series Be Melodramatic — is participating as a writer and director.

Lezhin Snack also plans to expand internationally, with services slated for markets including the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. The app will be available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store starting February 4, with additional details accessible through the preview website.

Lezhin Entertainment launched SPAKLZ, a new music project group built around its popular webtoon franchises, in November. The initiative brings characters from multiple titles together as a single group.

Source: Money Today (Heyon-seung Choi)