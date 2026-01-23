News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 debut episode ranks at #5 with 4.7% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 18 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small NTV January 16 (Sat) 21:00 114 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV January 17 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 18 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 (premiere) NTV January 16 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.7
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV January 17 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.9
Doraemon TV Asahi January 17 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi January 18 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 17 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 17 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6
The Smurfs (season 3) NHK-E January 17 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

