Pretty Series Franchise Announces Latest Installment Onegai AiPri

More details to be revealed on February 26

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri) multimedia project revealed Onegai AiPri (Please AiPri), the latest installment in TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's overall Pretty Series multimedia franchise , on Wednesday. The staff will reveal more details on Onegai AiPri on February 26.

Image via Himitsu no AiPri franchise's X/Twitter account ©T-ARTS/syn Sophia/OAP PROJECT

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended in May 2021. Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered in October 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

The Himitsu no AiPri series premiered in April 2024 on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates. The second season, Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen (Ring Arc), premiered in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The new anime film titled Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! (romanization not confirmed) will open in Japan on March 13.