Lucas and Coop look at how the new season of romances and romantic comedies stack up. Is it enough to make you say, "I'll have what she's having?"

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

CONTENT WARNING: This edition of This Week in Anime features discussion of an adult title and sexual themes. Reader discretion is advised

Love Through a Prism is streaming on Netflix .

Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? is streaming on OceanVeil .

Everything else is streaming on Crunchyroll .

Lucas

Coop, our fantastic co-columnists did an amazing job ushering us and our readership through this season's isekai offerings! Now it's time for us to give a tempered, even-handed overview of all the romcoms airing this season! © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee Or we can just gush for the next couple of hours about You and I Are Polar Opposites . NGL, I'd probably have as good a time doing either activity! Coop, our fantastic co-columnists did an amazing job ushering us and our readership through this season's isekai offerings! Now it's time for us to give a tempered, even-handed overview of all the romcoms airing this season!Or we can just gush for the next couple of hours about. NGL, I'd probably have as good a time doing either activity!

Coop

Lucas, I spent a couple of minutes or so going "Is Suzuki wearing Chucks?" and had my suspicions confirmed fairly quickly. The girl knows style, I'll tell you what. © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee But aside from a few middle-of-the-road premieres, I've been pleasantly surprised by how strong most of this season's offerings are. Polar Opposites was the first of the bunch that made me go, "Wow, we're cooking with gas here." Especially when the opening kicked down my door with copious amounts of mixed media! © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee No, sir, I will not skip this intro! Lucas, I spent a couple of minutes or so going "Is Suzuki wearing Chucks?" and had my suspicions confirmed fairly quickly. The girl knows style, I'll tell you what.But aside from a few middle-of-the-road premieres, I've been pleasantly surprised by how strong most of this season's offerings are.was the first of the bunch that made me go, "Wow, we're cooking with gas here." Especially when the opening kicked down my door with copious amounts of mixed media!No, sir, I will not skip this intro!

Polar Opposites' most appealing elements is how it radiates indie art energy. The visuals of this show are super loose, with characters changing art styles or going off model for the sake of a gag or to drive the emotionality of a scene home in a way that's delightful every time. Even Suzuki wearing Chucks plays into this as, while she is a character that would totally wear Chucks, her design makes me think that the illustrator of the manga, Kōcha Agasawa , just really wanted to draw a character wearing Chucks! © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee Between this delightful art style and the characters knocking out their big love confession in the first episode, Polar Opposites quickly topped out my "romcom of the season" list, and maybe even my "new show of the season" list! The mixed media opening really helps establish the tone of the show, as I'd say one of' most appealing elements is how it radiates indie art energy. The visuals of this show are super loose, with characters changing art styles or going off model for the sake of a gag or to drive the emotionality of a scene home in a way that's delightful every time. Even Suzuki wearing Chucks plays into this as, while she is a character that would totally wear Chucks, her design makes me think that the illustrator of the manga,, just really wanted to draw a character wearing Chucks!Between this delightful art style and the characters knocking out their big love confession in the first episode,quickly topped out my "romcom of the season" list, and maybe even my "new show of the season" list!

© Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee You'll be reading variations of this a good bit throughout the roundup, but Polar Opposites exudes a high level of confidence almost immediately. The bopping tunes, refined yet loose visuals, mixed media touches, and characters who've got a pretty solid lock on their motivations... It's all rock-solid. That confidence also bleeds into the localization, because the subtitles go above and beyond—making the viewer almost feel as if they're reading the translated sound effects in the manga itself. © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee And if Crunchyroll ever has a Blu-ray pressed for this, these subtitles should be on there. Might need a tweak or another pass to ensure these effects can make the jump, but this nut has long been cracked. You'll be reading variations of this a good bit throughout the roundup, butexudes a high level of confidence almost immediately. The bopping tunes, refined yet loose visuals, mixed media touches, and characters who've got a pretty solid lock on their motivations... It's all rock-solid. That confidence also bleeds into the localization, because the subtitles go above and beyond—making the viewer almost feel as if they're reading the translated sound effects in the manga itself.And ifever has a Blu-ray pressed for this, these subtitles should be on there. Might need a tweak or another pass to ensure these effects can make the jump, but this nut has long been cracked.

Crunchyroll to put in a modicum of extra effort to ensure the enduring quality of one of their releases, but with how sporadically sound effects and onscreen text are translated in the dub release, I wouldn't hold my breath. © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee I wish I had more faith in this iteration ofto put in a modicum of extra effort to ensure the enduring quality of one of their releases, but with how sporadically sound effects and onscreen text are translated in therelease, I wouldn't hold my breath.

Crunchyroll at the moment. But speaking of eating our veggies... © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! is as classic anime romcom as you can probably get. This one's got a distinctly mid-to-late aughts energy about it—from the more-dense-than-a-brick-wall protagonist to his quartet of childhood friends who very obviously want to jump his bones. © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners But I don't know... This doesn't seem to have the juice of your beloved 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You, Lucas. You've got a point... I guess we've just got to eat our over-boiled vegetables when it comes toat the moment. But speaking of eating our veggies...is as classic anime romcom as you can probably get. This one's got a distinctly mid-to-late aughts energy about it—from the more-dense-than-a-brick-wall protagonist to his quartet of childhood friends who very obviously want to jump his bones.But I don't know... This doesn't seem to have the juice of your beloved, Lucas.

Apologies to you, Coop, and to our editors for starting on a somewhat crass note, but did the same-face MC nut at the end of the first episode of You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! !?? Is that what was implied with him yelling as the two girls sat on his lap simultaneously??? Because, if so, that's a pretty forced, flaccid joke.

© Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners Apparently not that flaccid...

Can't Be In a Rom-Com is also so of the harm anime mold that I didn't even think to compare it to 100 GFs! Largely because these characters lack the immediate charm and likeability of the 100 GFs ensemble cast. © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners And also because the animation and art direction in Can't Be In a Rom-Com is ROUGH! I wouldn't go so far as to say that it's the worst-looking anime of the season, and I appreciate that it's going for something with its warm color palette and cozy aesthetic, but this was clearly either a bit of a rush job or the product of a more junior team at Tezuka Productions . is also so of the harm anime mold that I didn't even think to compare it to! Largely because these characters lack the immediate charm and likeability of theensemble cast.And also because the animation and art direction inis ROUGH! I wouldn't go so far as to say that it's the worst-looking anime of the season, and I appreciate that it's going for something with its warm color palette and cozy aesthetic, but this was clearly either a bit of a rush job or the product of a more junior team at

© Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners And I will give it to the localization team once again for really knocking it out of the park with these subtitles. The shimmering effect on "the heavenly salvation" text in motion is a fun touch. © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners But more importantly, Lucas... The episode's ending strongly implies he left the room to rub one out in the bathroom after the lap fiasco. I might be a little more charitable to it myself, mostly because it wasn't outright terrible and okay enough as far as more middle-of-the-road fare goes. Though I agree on the jokes and writing generally being rote. After the fifth time he says the show's title out loud, I'd expect them to cut to the credits already.And I will give it to the localization team once again for really knocking it out of the park with these subtitles. The shimmering effect on "the heavenly salvation" text in motion is a fun touch.But more importantly, Lucas... The episode's ending strongly implies he left the room to rub one out in the bathroom after the lap fiasco.

Crunchyroll up their subtitle game after all the outcry about their deteriorating quality last season?? I've noticed a couple of hiccups in places, but it would be amazing if they were on the mend! © Shinya Misu, KODANSHA/ We Want to be in a Rom-com with Our Childhood Friends Partners And I see what you're saying about Can't Be In a Rom-Com having its charm points, but so much of this show is grounded in the kind of genre subversion that's frustrating to me that I just couldn't get into it. Maybe when I'm in a different headspace, I'll appreciate the more meta and genre-referential gags, but after watching Polar Opposites, this show, where characters aggressively do not get together, just felt frustrating to me. Oh man, did bullying work? Didup their subtitle game after all the outcry about their deteriorating quality last season?? I've noticed a couple of hiccups in places, but it would be amazing if they were on the mend!And I see what you're saying abouthaving its charm points, but so much of this show is grounded in the kind of genre subversion that's frustrating to me that I just couldn't get into it. Maybe when I'm in a different headspace, I'll appreciate the more meta and genre-referential gags, but after watching, this show, where characters aggressively do not get together, just felt frustrating to me.

Rom-Com might've worked better as an adult title now that I think about it... The tone could easily swing into a pornier direction with a few tweaks here and there, making for some trashy fun, perhaps. Which reminds me, don't we have an honest-to-god adult title on the list this season?

Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? proved to be far better and more topical than what I expected! © Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave © Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave We did! Andproved to be far better and more topical than what I expected!

Android Doinkin' might be under ten minutes so far, but it is quite economical and surprisingly funny with its runtime. © Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave © Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave If you thought that was crass, wait till the robot girl turns on her vibrating finger functionality. might be under ten minutes so far, but it is quite economical and surprisingly funny with its runtime.If you thought that was crass, wait till the robot girl turns on her vibrating finger functionality.

© Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave Which isn't to say that Does it Count is the best version of these ideas, but it's still cool that a narrative that feels right at home on the hornier side of Ao3 got an anime adaptation and that the good folks over at OceanVeil have made it accessible for international audiences! Would you believe me if I told you that's the moment that made me realize that this show was written by smut fic writers for fans of lesbian/android smut fics?Which isn't to say thatis the best version of these ideas, but it's still cool that a narrative that feels right at home on the hornier side of Ao3 got an anime adaptation and that the good folks over athave made it accessible for international audiences!

Buttobi CPU and other robot girl shows, a production assistant writes down Chobits only for the executive producer to cross it off and write "SHOTITS" directly below. © Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave I'm imagining how the pitch meeting for this one went down. Among a whiteboard filled with titles such asand other robot girl shows, a production assistant writes downonly for the executive producer to cross it off and write "SHOTITS" directly below.

I did a double-take when first watching this scene, because I thought Akane's simplified face was a kind of stylized censor bar, and I swore I was watching the uncensored version of this series! Don't worry, fans of fetishistic but also oddly wholesome android lesbian erotica, everything's out there in Does it Count!

© Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA／WWWave They even let you see her socket... Now that's hardcore. © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project Speaking of technology bringing people together, Tune In to the Midnight Heart has a smart modern setup. A kid enrolls into an certain high school to find an old internet friend he used to chat with back in middle school. However, they used to chat over a stream, and he's got no idea who she is... In real life, that raises some stranger danger and stalker alarms, but it's how we thrust this oddly cocky dude into a pretty typical romcom situation. Like Rom-Com, this one felt quite old in its execution. They even let you see her socket... Now that's hardcore.Speaking of technology bringing people together,has a smart modern setup. A kid enrolls into an certain high school to find an old internet friend he used to chat with back in middle school. However, they used to chat over a stream, and he's got no idea who she is... In real life, that raises some stranger danger and stalker alarms, but it's how we thrust this oddly cocky dude into a pretty typical romcom situation. Like, this one felt quite old in its execution.

Midnight Heart, the MC is far too off-putting to me to really get into the show. © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project While I like the premise of, the MC is far too off-putting to me to really get into the show.

Urusei Yatsura . The whole bit sort of confused me at first. When reintroduced as a high schooler, he kind of comes off as the pompous comic relief character who'd be shut up to set up the protagonist's own introduction. Similar to Mendou from. The whole bit sort of confused me at first.

© Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project As it stands, though, my gut reaction is that all of these girls could do better than Arisu, and I don't think they should've let him into their club! And that's such a shame, as I could definitely see this anime doing well with folks who are into ASMR, or folks who are deep enough in the anime mines to have very intense and specific opinions on waifus.As it stands, though, my gut reaction is that all of these girls could do better than Arisu, and I don't think they should've let him into their club!

100 Girlfriends again: © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project I will say, kudos for crediting the localization team on this one. Sometimes credits are absent for a variety of reasons outside of just sheer omission, so it's nice to see them pop up every once in a while. It's these folks who really make anime happen in our neck of the woods. © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project © Masakuni Igarashi, KODANSHA/ Tune In to the Midnight Heart Project You when I mentionagain:I will say, kudos for crediting the localization team on this one. Sometimes credits are absent for a variety of reasons outside of just sheer omission, so it's nice to see them pop up every once in a while. It's these folks who really make anime happen in our neck of the woods.

Michelle Tymon , she did an amazing job localizing Tamon’s B-Side , which appropriately utilizes fandom and fan-fiction language to build up the premise of every-girl Utage falling into a romantic entanglement with her pop star crush Tamon. © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project And speaking of, she did an amazing job localizing, which appropriately utilizes fandom and fan-fiction language to build up the premise of every-girl Utage falling into a romantic entanglement with her pop star crush Tamon.

© Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project Tamon’s B-Side hit me on so many levels... It's heartfelt, snappy, and incredibly funny. In fact, I started getting a bit misty-eyed while watching the episode. He might be a little too dependent on Utage at the moment, but Tamon's a deeply relatable character. As someone who's put myself out there publicly a time or two (be it stage acting, writing, podcasting, or running around at a con), it's hard not to end up playing an amped up version of yourself at some point. Afterward, it's easy to feel drained or deal with some impostor syndrome. I'm just some dude who writes about cartoons, but I could relate to Tamon's superstar struggles. © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project After dealing with that alone for so long, I'd bet it would be nice to finally have someone in your life who's genuinely (and literally in this case) your number one fan. Oh, baby, you've just brought up my favorite title of the entire bunch!hit me on so many levels... It's heartfelt, snappy, and incredibly funny. In fact, I started getting a bit misty-eyed while watching the episode. He might be a little too dependent on Utage at the moment, but Tamon's a deeply relatable character. As someone who's put myself out there publicly a time or two (be it stage acting, writing, podcasting, or running around at a con), it's hard not to end up playing an amped up version of yourself at some point. Afterward, it's easy to feel drained or deal with some impostor syndrome. I'm just some dude who writes about cartoons, but I could relate to Tamon's superstar struggles.After dealing with that alone for so long, I'd bet it would be nice to finally have someone in your life who's genuinely (and literally in this case) your number one fan.

Tamon’s B-Side is touching on something special that everyone who has ever had to have a public-facing personality can relate to. © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project I'd also love to call attention to just how GOOD this anime looks! I know this is a little reductive, but in my mind and limited purview, the shojo aesthetic is tied to 90s anime visuals, and a lot of production companies have struggled to bring the strong points of that art style to digital animation. Tamon’s B-Side flies in the face of that trend, and manages to look stylish, cute, impressive, and funny...sometimes all in the same scene! I completely agree with you in thatis touching on something special that everyone who has ever had to have a public-facing personality can relate to.I'd also love to call attention to just how GOOD this anime looks! I know this is a little reductive, but in my mind and limited purview, theaesthetic is tied to 90s anime visuals, and a lot of production companies have struggled to bring the strong points of that art style to digital animation.flies in the face of that trend, and manages to look stylish, cute, impressive, and funny...sometimes all in the same scene!

© Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project I believe so much of that comes back to that air of confidence I mentioned earlier. Tamon’s B-Side is totally sure of what it is and what it's trying to convey—never once dragging its feet at it leaves the starting gate. I added this one to my weekly pull list as soon as I finished the first episode, and it's still firing on all cylinders. © Yuki Shiwasu,HAKUSENSHA/Tamon's B-Side Project Similarly, Tamon and his bandmates are so effortlessly sexy without it ever feeling forced. Mr. Gloomy's a naturally attractive guy, regardless of whether he's in work mode or not. I believe so much of that comes back to that air of confidence I mentioned earlier.is totally sure of what it is and what it's trying to convey—never once dragging its feet at it leaves the starting gate. I added this one to my weekly pull list as soon as I finished the first episode, and it's still firing on all cylinders.Similarly, Tamon and his bandmates are so effortlessly sexy without it ever feeling forced. Mr. Gloomy's a naturally attractive guy, regardless of whether he's in work mode or not.

B-Side to Bocchi the Rock! , as both feature pink-haired leading characters who struggle with anxiety while being public-facing musicians, but inviting that comparison would reduce both shows in a way that isn't fair to either. Tamon’s B-Side feels like the best bet we've had in a long time for a hard shojo series to break into the wider anime sphere, and I hope that it does! There's so much charm and earnestness baked into this show that I'm confident it'll give newcomers plenty of motivation to explore the rest of the genre if they only give it a chance. Going into this column, I had a joke ready that comparedto, as both feature pink-haired leading characters who struggle with anxiety while being public-facing musicians, but inviting that comparison would reduce both shows in a way that isn't fair to either.feels like the best bet we've had in a long time for a hardseries to break into the wider anime sphere, and I hope that it does! There's so much charm and earnestness baked into this show that I'm confident it'll give newcomers plenty of motivation to explore the rest of the genre if they only give it a chance.

shojo , let's check in on season two of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You . © Haruka Mitsui, KODANSHA/"Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You." Production Committee We took a look at the first season On the topic of hard, let's check in on season two ofWe took a look at the first season around this time last year , and I don't have much more to report this time around. If you enjoyed the first season, the series seems to be picking right back up where it left off. Oh, and our quartet of hunks still all sport the same haircut.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You failed to give me much to grab onto, but thankfully, the other Romance over Comedy show of the season In the Clear Moonlit Dusk got its hooks into me! © Mika Yamamori, KODANSHA/ “In the Clear Moonlit Dusk” Production Committee. Focusing on Yoi Takiguchi, a young woman who's attractive in a "handsome" way that proves quietly frustrating to her, the work promises to be an exploration of hetero gender norms, and I think it might be something special if it really manages to dig into all of the dimensions baked into its premise! I'm also disappointed to say thatfailed to give me much to grab onto, but thankfully, the other Romance over Comedy show of the seasongot its hooks into me!Focusing on Yoi Takiguchi, a young woman who's attractive in a "handsome" way that proves quietly frustrating to her, the work promises to be an exploration of hetero gender norms, and I think it might be something special if it really manages to dig into all of the dimensions baked into its premise!

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk has a lot of thoughts on capital-G-gender to ponder. Yoi's clearly frustrated with how everyone has assigned her the role of "Prince," but when her ashen-haired prince shows up, she's taken off guard by someone actually treating her like a girl for once in her life. © Mika Yamamori, KODANSHA/ “In the Clear Moonlit Dusk” Production Committee. I found it interesting too that hunky Hikaru over here doesn't seem too bothered by how Yoi identifies either—he thinks she's beautiful regardless. © Mika Yamamori, KODANSHA/ “In the Clear Moonlit Dusk” Production Committee. They've all been portrayed as cisgender characters so far, but I'd be curious to see how that is commented on or changes over time. I got the vibe that all the girls around campus are dying to make these two their BL OTP, but are failing to realize the boxes they've placed people into by doing so. I agree,has a lot of thoughts on capital-G-gender to ponder. Yoi's clearly frustrated with how everyone has assigned her the role of "Prince," but when her ashen-haired prince shows up, she's taken off guard by someone actually treating her like a girl for once in her life.I found it interesting too that hunky Hikaru over here doesn't seem too bothered by how Yoi identifies either—he thinks she's beautiful regardless.They've all been portrayed as cisgender characters so far, but I'd be curious to see how that is commented on or changes over time. I got the vibe that all the girls around campus are dying to make these two theirOTP, but are failing to realize the boxes they've placed people into by doing so.

© IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium Similarly, I love how The Invisible Man and His Soon To Be Wife casually features a blind lead in Shizuka, and goes out of its way to depict that experience earnestly without reducing her condition to a burden. I wish there were more plot in this show to latch onto, but I'm not surprised that a work adapted from a free-to-read webcomic would be saturated with cozy-core moments. I don't want to give this show too many flowers just yet, as exploring these themes can just as easily go wrong as they can right, but it's still encouraging to see a work like this come out in the midst of what feels like a globally regressive social moment. This kind of socially motivated body dysmorphia is super common, and it's cool to see that acknowledged in the media.Similarly, I love howcasually features a blind lead in Shizuka, and goes out of its way to depict that experience earnestly without reducing her condition to a burden. I wish there were more plot in this show to latch onto, but I'm not surprised that a work adapted from a free-to-read webcomic would be saturated with cozy-core moments.

© IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium © IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium Also, the Lynx woman who loves churus is pretty great. All cats hunger for the tube. Being set in a fantasy world also strengthens this premise. Even in a world of animal people and invisible studs, it's the measure of someone's character that matters. Though I do find the "boss dating his employee" element of this series to be a little discomforting, it has avoided those associated pitfalls so far. Fingers crossed on that one.Also, the Lynx woman who loves churus is pretty great. All cats hunger for the tube.

The Invisible Man it will almost assuredly be because of the himbo Lynx Lady, and I promise I'll be the first to review a hypothetical spin-off focusing on her! © IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium And, unless I'm mistaken, all that leaves for our romcom round up is Love Through a Prism ! What did you think about the ONA foray from Boys Over Flowers creator Yōko Kamio ? © 2026 Netflix If I return toit will almost assuredly be because of the himbo Lynx Lady, and I promise I'll be the first to review a hypothetical spin-off focusing on her!And, unless I'm mistaken, all that leaves for our romcom round up is! What did you think about theforay fromcreator

Boys Over Flowers train in these parts. In fact, I've got the DVD set from a decade back starring me right now. I've only watched the first episode so far, but when I get the time... Oh boy, am I ripping through this one. Love Through a Prism is simply gorgeous. © 2026 Netflix © 2026 Netflix © 2026 Netflix © 2026 Netflix Like Polar Opposites, Prism is so refined yet satisfyingly loose with its animation. And honestly, it's nice to see a period drama for the first time in a long while. A Japanese art student in London goes from rivalry to romance with the hunky guy who draws in charcoal? Sign me up! © 2026 Netflix © 2026 Netflix But the catch here is that Netflix dropped all 20 episodes in one go...and we know how that tends to turn out. It would've been nice if Love Through a Prism had that three or four month run to really give it room to breathe and drum up further buzz. In the past month or so, I've noticed that we've been big on thattrain in these parts. In fact, I've got the DVD set from a decade back starring me right now. I've only watched the first episode so far, but when I get the time... Oh boy, am I ripping through this one.is simply gorgeous.Likeis so refined yet satisfyingly loose with its animation. And honestly, it's nice to see a period drama for the first time in a long while. A Japanese art student in London goes from rivalry to romance with the hunky guy who draws in charcoal? Sign me up!But the catch here is thatdropped all 20 episodes in one go...and we know how that tends to turn out. It would've been nice ifhad that three or four month run to really give it room to breathe and drum up further buzz.

Love Through a Prism feel distinct. © 2026 Netflix If I had to voice a criticism, it would be that it's a bit talky, with characters maybe over-explaining their headspace or circumstances, but I can also see how that might make this work more approachable for younger audiences or folks less accustomed to anime; so I'm not going to push that issue too hard. Having barely made a dent in this full-season release myself, I find it equally refreshing. I have been DESPERATE for anime dubs to expand beyond the usual pool of voice actors for high-profile releases like this one, and I find it's ENGLISH English VA cast immediately makesfeel distinct.If I had to voice a criticism, it would be that it's a bit talky, with characters maybe over-explaining their headspace or circumstances, but I can also see how that might make this work more approachable for younger audiences or folks less accustomed to anime; so I'm not going to push that issue too hard.

dub . © 2026 Netflix Overall, this seems to be THE SEASON for rock-solid romances. Yes, there are a few clunkers here and there, but the rest is just spectacular. On the note of romcoms specifically, I wanted to take a moment to pour one out for Rob Reiner—someone who, alongside Nora Ephron, crafted the romantic comedy Rosetta Stone. I caught the first episode in Japanese, but you've sold me on starting over with the ye olde proper EnglishOverall, this seems to be THE SEASON for rock-solid romances. Yes, there are a few clunkers here and there, but the rest is just spectacular. On the note of romcoms specifically, I wanted to take a moment to pour one out for Rob Reiner—someone who, alongside Nora Ephron, crafted the romantic comedy Aside from making me tear up, this penultimate scene from When Harry Met Sally pushed me to watch the film a few years back with adult eyes. It's the greatest movie to ever do it, and I'd doubt we'd have much of the romantic comedies we love today (including all the animated ones) if it weren't for Reiner and his collaborators. A salute to you, good sir! Rest in Peace.

RIP to one of the best to ever do it, and much like Rob Reiner's work, this season is filled with titles that speak to universal human experiences rather than heteronormative power fantasies. I can't remember the last time a season of anime was stacked with this many interesting, and even challenging, romcom anime, and I hope the folks reading this take a break from keeping up with all of the spotlight-catching sequels and watch a few of them!