Lore Olympus Webtoon Gets Animated Series on Amazon Prime Video

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video has ordered Lore Olympus, an adult-animated series adapted from the webtoon created by Rachel Smythe. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Julia Cooperman serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Executive producers include David Madden, Sydney Bright, and Aron Levitz from WEBTOON Productions, alongside Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford from The Jim Henson Company. Delaney Shiokari will oversee production for The Jim Henson Company.

Lore Olympus offers a stylish, modern reimagining of Greek mythology, centering on the story of Persephone and Hades while exploring the gods' lives after dark — filled with romance, power struggles, gossip, and secrets. The series is based on one of the most-read webcomics in the world, having amassed more than 1.8 billion views globally on WEBTOON .

The project marks The Jim Henson Company's first adult-animated series. The series is expected to debut in 2026.

Inklore is releasing the original webcomic series in print and will release the 10th volume on June 2.