Psyren TV Anime Reveals More Cast

Anime distributor REMOW announced more cast members for the television anime adaptation of Toshiaki Iwashiro 's Psyren manga on Friday:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya.

as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya. Sōma Saitō as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life.

as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life. Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki, a carefree troublemaker who loves money and girls.

The anime will premiere in 2026.

The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya.

Katsumi Ono ( Symphogear AXZ , Symphogear G , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Shin Yoshida ( Naruto Shippūden , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ; Demon Lord, Retry! R ) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , I Parry Everything ), and Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ).

REMOW describes the anime:

One day, high schooler Ageha Yoshina picks up a mysterious “red phone card” left behind in a public telephone booth. A few days later, his childhood friend and classmate, Sakurako Amamiya—who possessed the same card—suddenly vanishes without a trace. In search of her, Ageha finds himself drawn into the rumors surrounding a nationwide string of mysterious disappearances, said to be the work of a secret organization known only as “ Psyren .” When he accesses the group, a deadly game begins—one that will change his fate forever.

Iwashiro serialized Psyren in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007-2010. Viz Media released all 16 volumes in English from 2011-2014.



