Psyren TV Anime Reveals More Cast
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime distributor REMOW announced more cast members for the television anime adaptation of Toshiaki Iwashiro's Psyren manga on Friday:
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya.
- Sōma Saitō as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life.
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki, a carefree troublemaker who loves money and girls.
The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya.
Katsumi Ono (Symphogear AXZ, Symphogear G, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V) is directing the anime at Satelight. Shin Yoshida (Naruto Shippūden, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma (Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus; Demon Lord, Retry! R) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama (Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury), Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, I Parry Everything), and Shū Kanematsu (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses).
REMOW describes the anime:
One day, high schooler Ageha Yoshina picks up a mysterious “red phone card” left behind in a public telephone booth.
A few days later, his childhood friend and classmate, Sakurako Amamiya—who possessed the same card—suddenly vanishes without a trace. In search of her, Ageha finds himself drawn into the rumors surrounding a nationwide string of mysterious disappearances, said to be the work of a secret organization known only as “Psyren.” When he accesses the group, a deadly game begins—one that will change his fate forever.
Iwashiro serialized Psyren in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007-2010. Viz Media released all 16 volumes in English from 2011-2014.
Sources: Press release