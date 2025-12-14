Toshiaki Iwashiro's Psyren Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

The third 2026 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Toshiaki Iwashiro 's Psyren manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2026. Anime distributor REMOW also announced the adaptation and revealed the key visual, the teaser trailer's English version, main cast, and staff.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Iwashiro drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Iwashiro also wrote a message:

It's finally happening— PSYREN is getting an anime! I'm overjoyed that I can finally share this news with my parents and family, something I wasn't able to do about 15 years ago. Several young editors and anime production staff have come up to me with a fiery gleam in their eyes, telling me they loved PSYREN when they were teenagers. Knowing that those same people, now grown, are involved in bringing this anime to life fills me with nothing but gratitude and emotion. I truly hope the excitement and thrill of PSYREN reaches everyone! I also had the opportunity to be involved in the script[s], and like all of you, I'm eagerly looking forward to seeing Ageha and the rest of the cast come to life—moving and speaking on screen.

The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya.

Katsumi Ono ( Symphogear AXZ , Symphogear G , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Shin Yoshida ( Naruto Shippūden , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ; Demon Lord, Retry! R ) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , I Parry Everything ), and Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ).

A "psyren-anime.com" website had opened last week with a countdown that ended on December 15 at 12:00 a.m. JST.

Image via Amazon © Toshiaki Iwashiro, Shueisha, Viz Media

"Save me!" Those were Sakurako Amamiya's last words to her friend Ageha Yoshina before she mysteriously went missing. Now Ageha's on a quest to find her. He's convinced that the mythical Psyren Secret Society has something to do with the recent rash of disappearances. And now he seems to be caught up as a player in their very deadly game...

released the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

Iwashiro serialized Psyren in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007-2010. Viz Media released all 16 volumes in English from 2011-2014.



