Read it First: Manga, Light Novel Sources for Winter 2026 Anime
It's hardly a rule that you have to read the source material before you watch the adaptation, but what if you want to? A decade ago, anime fans who wanted to read the manga or light novel before the show debuted were out of luck (legally speaking), which means that the fact that we can read most of the source material for a given season of anime is exciting. Of course, with the increased amounts of manga and light novels (and games) translated into English, that means that we at ANN can't always keep up with everything, but to make your pre-season reading easier, we've collected all of the reviews available for upcoming anime's sources. We'll keep updating this page as more reviews come in, so check back to see if you can get a preview of what to expect when Winter 2026 rolls around!
Mayfield voiced Dr. Kureha in One PIece, Kyoko in Fruits Basket, Eva in Case Closed― Mary Collins Agency revealed on Tuesday that voice actress Julie Mayfield died on November 20. She was 67. A memorial service will be held in 2026. Mayfield worked with Mary Collins Agency for 35 years. She has appeared in theater in Dallas-Fort Worth, and performed improv with 4 out of 5 Doctors and Lone Star Comed...
The story does a lot with setting up expectations, flipping them on their heads, but then making the reason for why they were flipped on its head different than what you would originally expect.― One thing that caught me off guard about You and I are Polar Opposites was just how quickly our main couple got together. It's very rare nowadays to have a slice of life comedy romance where the two main le...
The famed director of Tekken is hanging up his gauntlets at Bandai Namco after 30 years. Plus, Jean-Karlo looks at Brown Dust 2's untimely cancellation on Steam and more in This Week in Games!― Welcome back, folks! I was able to greatly enjoy my birthday weekend. I didn't get to beat Future Redeemed like I hoped, but hey, progress was made. I was even able to finish my Tekkaman Blade model kit! I'd ...
Sorting out the timeline for My Hero Academia can be a bit confusing—especially once you realize the majority of it takes place over the course of a single, hectic year.― My Hero Academia is one of the biggest shonen hits of the past decade. Its story is of a future world full of superheroes that is spread across 170 TV episodes, 10 OVA episodes, 4 movies, and a spin-off prequel (with said prequel ...
Theme of new season is "ties"― The staff of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime announced on Friday that the anime is getting a 16th season that will air on the TV Tokyo channel starting on January 11. The theme for this season is "ties." Cast members in the new season include: Kanji Tsuda, Ryō Hirano, Yūta Hoshino, Yutaka Shimizu, Satoko Tsuchiya, Tomoko Oishi, You Koizumi (from...
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar knows precisely what it wants to be and who it wants to be for. It's a fun, occasionally intense fantasy hung on a familiar framework and filled with small delights.― Every so often, you encounter a series that is more fun than sensical, that wears its influences on its sleeve and gleefully indulges in narrative conventions designed not so much to tell an engaging and cohe...
Ward played Qwark in Ratchet and Clank, Jack Krauser in Resident Evil 4― The Stephanie Miller Show host Stephanie Miller revealed that her former co-host and voice actor Jim Ward died on Wednesday. He was 66. Although the cause of death was not specified, Ward had a mild cognitive issue in 2021, which led to a severe case of COVID-19. He was hospitalized and paralyzed for four months. He also got Al...
Chris and Steve head back to high school in preparation for the reboot of High School! Kimengumi.― Chris and Steve head back to high school in preparation for the reboot of High School! Kimengumi. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. YouTube (via REMOW) streams Hig...
Gushing Over Magical Girls' Tadato Suzuki directs anime at Asahi Production― Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Haruomi Tomotsuka's Dara-san of Reiwa (Reiwa no Dara-san) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2026. Tadato Suzuki (Gushing Over Magical Girls) is directing the anime at Asahi Production. Koichi Kikuta (KonoSuba series and film, Tamayomi, Blue Reflection Ray) is des...
Co-Founder Hideaki Anno: Rights to studio's works have been transferred to "rightful owners"― Anime director Hideaki Anno announced on the website of his studio Khara on Thursday that the anime studio Gainax's bankruptcy proceedings have concluded, and that Gainax has officially and legally been dissolved as of Thursday, December 10. Anno noted that all of the rights to Gainax's works, deliverables,...
Kitagawa debuted web novel in February 2021― Author Nikita Kitagawa posted a picture on X/Twitter on Tuesday of the 11th compiled book volume of the manga adaptation for their Saijakuna Boku wa "Kabenuke Bug" de Nariagaru: Kabe o Surinuketara, Shokai Clear Hōshū o Mugen Kaishū Dekimashita! (I, The Weakest Player, Will Rise to the Top Using a "Wall-Clipping Glitch" – By Clipping Through Walls, I Earn...
If you're expecting a coherent re-telling of this arc or a chance to rewatch your favorite action cuts uninterrupted, prepare to be disappointed.― If you've seen the trailers, you're probably aware this comes packaged with a recap of the entire Shibuya Incident. On paper, this seems like a way to catch up viewers who haven't seen this arc in preparation for the new episodes. Here's the thing: the mo...
Season 1 premiered in January 2024― The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Honobonoru500 and Nama's The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash (Saijaku Tamer wa Gomihiroi no Tabi o Hajimemashita.) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime is getting a second season. ☆*ﾟ ゜ﾟ*☆*ﾟ ゜ﾟ*☆ 第2期制作決定‼️☆*ﾟ ゜ﾟ*☆*ﾟ ゜ﾟ*☆「 #最弱テイマーはゴミ拾いの旅を始めました。 」TVアニメ第2期の制作が決定しま...
At the end of the day, it’s all about the people we meet along the way...― Looking back at the brisk autumn nights of 2023, I can't help but remember the visceral initial reaction I had to the first few episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Despite not being much for fantasy, my heart dropped when the titular character realized she'd lost someone dear to her and never once told him how much he ...
One Piece snags the top spot this week with a tremendously entertaining episode, while This Monster Wants to Eat Me sees a meteoric rise in the last 4 weeks. Discover what else is moving in the rankings.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
Coop and Lucas discuss Amazon's surprise rollout of AI dubs and its fallout.― Coop and Lucas discuss Amazon's surprise rollout of AI dubs and its fallout. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @LucasDeRuyter @vestenet Lucas Coop, we've got a li...