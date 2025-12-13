Read it First: Manga, Light Novel Sources for Winter 2026 Anime

It's hardly a rule that you have to read the source material before you watch the adaptation, but what if you want to? A decade ago, anime fans who wanted to read the manga or light novel before the show debuted were out of luck (legally speaking), which means that the fact that we can read most of the source material for a given season of anime is exciting. Of course, with the increased amounts of manga and light novels (and games) translated into English, that means that we at ANN can't always keep up with everything, but to make your pre-season reading easier, we've collected all of the reviews available for upcoming anime's sources. We'll keep updating this page as more reviews come in, so check back to see if you can get a preview of what to expect when Winter 2026 rolls around!

