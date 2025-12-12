Yen Press Licenses Gundam: The Witch from Mercury—Vanadis Heart, Sentenced to Be a Hero, More Titles

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed six manga for release in June 2026. The company will also release the Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san Complete Omnibus , the Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! TRPG Advanced Rule Book tabletop companion book, Chiao Meow and Monday Recover's Taiwanese graphic novel See You There, Beyond the Ocean , and audiobooks for Asato Asato and Shirabii 's 86 --EIGHTY-SIX Alter.1: The Reaper's Occasional Adolescence and Akumi Agitogi 's The Bubble Love of the Mermaid novels in June.

Chika Tōjō

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: It has been five years since the Vanadis Incident, in which all Gundams became forbidden… These mobile suits were deemed “curses,” but now they're running amok on Earth. From, the artist behind the manga adaptation of, comes The Witch from Mercury's first official spin-off manga!

A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke

Title:mangaAuthors: otori,(original story),(art)Summary: Marie's life as a viscount's daughter is snatched away when her own sister curses her to become a cat...and then steals her betrothed! Forsaken, she collapses from hunger, when tender hands reach out—and on the other side is the undefeated duke with a reputation for being cruel and unfeeling?! Marie's turn from misfortune to a comfortable cat life begins here!

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: When trend-chasing college girl Nanase got the offer from her sister, she could hardly believe her ears! A chance to work at the same talent agency as THE Banri Narita—as his temporary manager, no less—is absolutely, completely a dream come true! That is…until she meets the man behind the stan. Alluring, amicable Banri is a cruel tyrant, incredibly demanding, and uncaring that he's working her into the ground! However, now that she's seen the star without his twinkle…are the embers of her celebrity crush igniting a new fire in her heart?

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: The fearsome Demon King who seeks to conquer the entire world has abruptly put a pause on his campaign. The reason: His daughter is so kind that he's worried she'll stray from the path of demons! Determined to turn her into a merciless and fearsome heir worthy of the throne, he enlists the help of his trusted aide. World domination can wait, for a parent's duties come before a king's! And so begins a devilishly cute and heartwarming comedy!

Title:mangaAuthors:(original story),(original character design)Summary: Hero: a title that carries the most severe punishment a criminal can earn. Why? Because these “heroes” are the front line in humanity's war against the Demon Blight. Driven mad by centuries of fighting, the penal hero forces are made up of the most morally bankrupt to exist throughout history. They fight without hope of redemption, driven mad at the helplessness of their mission as the fallen are resurrected to continue struggling for all eternity. It is to this chaos that Xylo Forbartz—former captain of the Order of Holy Knights—is sentenced for his crime of deicide. But after he encounters Teoritta, an unknown goddess of swords, the two will forge a pact with the power to change the course of history, and maybe save the world from annihilation…

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: Kyousuke and Kai are two up-and-coming musicians. However, the day before their big debut, Kai passes away in a terrible traffic accident. Three years later, Kyousuke has all but given up music when his supposedly deceased partner appears before him as if nothing happened. Kai reminds his friend of the magic of music, encouraging him to start playing again. Can Kyousuke overcome his past and bring the color back into his world once more?

