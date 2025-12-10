New Evangelion XR Game to Host 1st Playtests in Japan, California

Korea-based virtual reality (VR) development studio Pixelity announced on Tuesday that it closed applications for the first focus group playtests of Evangelion : Δ Cross Reflections , its first extended reality (XR) game based on the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise . Pixelity thanked applicants for the “amazing turnout.”

Pixelity will host the Evangelion : Δ Cross Reflections playtests between December 19-21 in Tokyo and on December 19 in California. The playtests will support English and Japanese language versions of the game.

Evangelion : Δ Cross Reflections is the first entry in a planned trilogy, and it covers the first 11 episodes of the original television anime. The games feature a new story within the timeline of all 26 episodes.

The first game is scheduled for 2026. It will use VR and mixed reality (MR) technology.

In the action-adventure game, players will explore the world of Evangelion as an original character whose dream is to be a pilot. There will be quests and battles based on the anime's timeline. The game will feature co-op play with characters from the series, and there will be other original characters such as NERV trainees.