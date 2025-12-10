Shabake Anime Streams Climax Promo Video

Anime to have 13 episodes

The staff for the anime of Megumi Hatakenaka 's Shabake historical fantasy novel series began streaming a climax promotional video on Wednesday.

The Blu-ray Disc releases for the anime list a total of 13 episodes. The 10th episode aired last Friday.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©畠中恵・新潮社/アニメ「しゃばけ」製作委員会

The anime debuted in Japan on October 3 on'sprogramming block. The anime is streaming exclusively in Japan on Prime Video.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it describes the anime's story:

Ichitaro, the young master of Nagasakiya, one of the top commercial stores in Japan during the Edo period, was born with a weak constitution that leaves him unable to go out much. He is always surrounded by his spirit companions, including a Hakutaku and an Inugami, who protect him. One night, Ichitaro steps outside and witnesses a murder, and from that day onward, bizarre murder cases keep happening all over Edo. So with the help of the spirits, Ichitaro's hunt for the culprit begins!

The anime stars:

Takahiro Ōkawa (unit director for Hula Fulla Dance , Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari both seasons) is directing the anime at BN Pictures . Tōko Machida ( Lucky Star , Smile Down the Runway ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akari Minagawa ( The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director along with Yuka Shiga , and Rei Ishizuka ( Ayakashi Triangle , The Orbital Children ) is composing the music. Kujira performs the opening theme song "Inochi no Parade" (Parade of Life), and KAFUNÉ performs the ending theme song "Myaku-Myaku" (Continuous).

The first novel in the series debuted in 2001, with numerous sequel novels since then. The series has also inspired two live-action television series, manga, radio plays, stage plays, stage musicals, and picture books. A net anime adaptation of the novels streamed in July 2021. The net anime had a different cast and staff from this upcoming adaptation.

The novels have more than 10 million copies in circulation.

Hatakenaka's We Rent Tsukumogami ( Tsukumogami Kashimasu ) novels inspired a television anime in July 2018.

Source: Press release