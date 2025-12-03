Creator Go Nagai Pilots New Mazinger Z Figure as Himself

And so can you

Japanese metalworks company Castem Iron Factory announced on Tuesday a new personalized Mazinger Z pilot figure that allows you (or at least, a 3D print of your body) to sit in the legendary robot's cockpit. Orders for the custom Mazinger Z pilot figures began on December 3, and the first pilot was none other than the franchise 's creator Gō Nagai . Nagai's own studio Dynamic Planning said, "You can pilot Mazinger Z ?! A dream project has begun!"

Castem Iron Factory released a video of Nagai being scanned for his personalized figure:

Orders for the personalized Mazinger Z figures are available on the Meta Mate online store. The figure comes in four sizes: six, eight, 10, and 15 centimeters (about 2 to 6 inches), with prices between 33,000 and 198,000 yen (about US$213 to US$1,275).

The Meta Mate website notes that those who purchase the personalized Mazinger Z figure must select a date to be 3D-scanned at the company's Nihonbashi location. The company will deliver the figures one to two months after the 3D scan. It can ship the figure internationally for a separate fee.

Meta Mate suggests that lace fabrics, transparent fabrics, fabrics with glittery materials, and shiny fabrics will not appear well in the 3D scan. Glasses can be 3D scanned without issues. However, dangling accessories, such as earrings, should not be worn.

As of press time, Castem Iron Factory has not stated if the Gō Nagai figure will be available to the general public.