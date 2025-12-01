How would you rate episode 7 of

At first, I thought this episode was really pushing me to suspend my disbelief. This episode introduces Kisara, who fills the role of the jealous childhood friend trope on Tsunagu's side. A lot of the episode, unfortunately, plays with typical story beats often associated with that trope. Still, I appreciate that the show seems to be at least speed running through the predictable stuff and presents these ideas more thoughtfully. When Kisara snapped and got very territorial at the beginning of the episode, boldly declaring that a relationship between a human and a beast person was impossible, I scratched my head. Did she not know about the situation with Tsunagu's parents? I can understand why humans outside the wall wouldn't know that, even though it should be a big deal, but people inside the wall have to know that, right? Especially considering that Tsunagu seems to be living with his human mom.

Kisara chills with her friends, lamenting over her poor choice of words. She acknowledges her jealousy over Tsunagu and Mari rubbing their scent all over each other as if marking territories. She said insensitive words in the heat of the moment. Now that she's calmed down, she owns up to the fact that she acted cruelly. I appreciate a character who is self-aware enough to recognize when they make a dumb decision, which makes the end of the episode interesting. Will Kisara lash out at Mari out of jealousy, or will she become more thoughtful?

The rest of this episode was just a lot of yearning from a distance. We had Yukihiro yearning for Mari when they were hanging out at the beach. I still feel bad for him because you can tell he is holding back from fighting what feels like a losing battle. Meanwhile, Tsunagu and Mari are slowly getting more addicted to each other's company and physical touch. As someone who has sometimes had to go weeks without seeing their partner due to work or other obligations, that moment where he hugs her in the field of flowers felt very relatable. I wish the show went a little bit more into the process necessary for a human to enter the beast folk territory. It seems to be strongly regulated, even though there are a couple of humans already mingling inside. I know the focus is on the relationship, but I wish we got more of a peek into how this society functions. Maybe they're saving that for a bigger story later but with most of the season already over, I am sure we won't get there anytime soon.

