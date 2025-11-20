How would you rate episode 4 of

With the initial quest complete, it's finally time to enjoy school life. This week on Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation , the world opened up considerably as Yu and his new pals Ace, Deuce, and Grim navigated the school's magic mirror-based transportation system and began attending classes. I was promised a Dark Academia vibe and that's exactly what I got, with a range of top-notch character designs and immersive settings that added richness to this fantasy world. While obviously based on Disney IP, it has its own distinct feel, and “A Desperate Heart,” felt like the first time we were truly allowed to explore and enjoy it.

After Ace knocks on Yu's door in the middle of the night, this “desperate heart” of the episode title is forced to come to a reckoning. “Am I the baddie?” Well, I don't know, pal. You live in a dorm who's entire ethos is idolizing the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland. You go to a school where all the teachers are based on Disney villains. And, most importantly, you stole and ate somebody else's homemade food. I loved Yu's smug face when Ace gave in and agreed to apologize to Riddle as long as Yu came with him. But the reality of making amends isn't so simple. After Deuce comes by to round out the quartet, the group finds themselves in front of Heartslabyul House with no Riddle in sight—and ends up getting tasked by upperclassman Cater “Cay-Cay” Diamond to paint the flowers red for the dorm's upcoming Unbirthday party. This show may be dubtitled, but the dub script is excellent, and this is particularly obvious in Michael Sinterniklaas ' performance peppered with mile-a-minute modern slang.

With their first attempt foiled, it's time to attend class. These teacher introductions were incredible. It wasn't only appearance, but dialogue, that really sold each instructor's villainous origins. And you just know that the gym teacher's egg budget is through the roof. I liked the Easter egg of Yu flawlessly executing each gym class exercise—it's clear that all that kendo practice paid off. Another little detail: it seems that his “Off With Your Head” punishment hasn't soured Ace's appetite for tart at all, since he has one on his tray in the cafeteria scene. The whole cafeteria reprieve was really an excuse for more worldbuilding and character introductions—a treat when the world and the characters are the entire appeal of the show. I liked getting a glimpse at all the other, equally sumptuous dorms through Cater and Trey's explanations. And then there was Lillia. Crispin Freeman hammed it up with a deep theater-kid voice that rivals Japanese VA Hikaru Midorikawa 's comically low pitch for the youthful-looking character. Lillia suddenly appeared in response to the group's rude chatter behind his back, so it was obvious from the start what would happen when Ace ended up talking smack about Riddle. Stop talking behind peoples' backs at the magic academy! Everyone has magic eavesdropping powers or maybe just really good timing!

This episode was a reminder of the Twisted Wonderland franchise 's biggest strengths—its settings and character designs. Until now, I felt that the plot's narrow pipeline constricted its ability to show off what makes it shine. This episode, which allowed this motley cast to show its true colors that were previously restricted to post-credits scenes, reminded me why stories about magical schools can be so much fun.

