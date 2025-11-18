Forget new series that never get legal streams, what about all of the old series that are impossible to find? Chris and Lucas discuss some really buried treasure.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Chris

Lucas, I know that Steve and I talked a lot last week about a new show like Princession Orchestra that we couldn't officially watch over here. But as anime fans know, that tends to be more of an issue with older shows rather than newer ones these days. It's to the point that there are plenty of anime we've all heard people talk about, but just never got around to them because they weren't easily available! It really adds to the stress of everything else we have to deal with these days. To that, it's nice when someone like GKIDS says... Lucas, I know that Steve and I talked a lot last week about a new show likethat we couldn't officially watch over here. But as anime fans know, that tends to be more of an issue with older shows rather than newer ones these days. It's to the point that there are plenty of anime we've all heard people talk about, but just never got around to them because they weren't easily available! It really adds to the stress of everything else we have to deal with these days. To that, it's nice when someone likesays... Can I offer you a nice egg in these trying times?

Lucas

Chris, I cannot even begin to describe how excited my partner and I are to see Angel's Egg on Thursday! The prospect of seeing a 4K Restoration of a movie that never even had an HD release in the US has left my partner and me chanting "Egg! Egg! Egg!" at least twice a day in our apartment! © 押井守・天野喜孝・徳間書店・徳間ジャパンコミュニケーションズ Chris, I cannot even begin to describe how excited my partner and I are to seeon Thursday! The prospect of seeing a 4K Restoration of a movie that never even had an HD release in the US has left my partner and me chanting "Egg! Egg! Egg!" at least twice a day in our apartment!

© HERO・萩原ダイスケ/SQUARE ENIX・「ホリミヤ」製作委員会| It's always egg time here at TWIA.

© 1996 Yuuki Masami/Shogakukan/Bandai Visual Speaking of eggs, maybe the best place to start is with Birdy the Mighty ! Which, somehow, has both the original anime and the 2008 DECODE sequel series unavailable to us Americans in any legal format. Unfortunately, this kind of return is rare in anime; with literally dozens of similarly iconic or impactful anime out of print or otherwise unavailable to us Westerners. And I'm not using literally in a colloquial sense either, here! I asked folks on Bluesky what out-of-print anime we should talk about today, and got WAY more responses than I anticipated! Thanks to everyone who left a suggestion!Speaking of eggs, maybe the best place to start is with! Which, somehow, has both the original anime and the 2008sequel series unavailable to us Americans in any legal format.

Birdy the Mighty as an odd poster child for this situation is visible in the sheer number of people who brought it up—and not just through reader response! Our very own Coop named the series when we were discussing this topic internally here at TWIA HQ! The series' multigenerational status likely informs its broad notoriety. The original 1996 OVA was one of the first anime I got to watch that wasn't a network airing of a Pokémon or a Dragon Ball or something, and I even managed to get an ancient copy of the first DVD from when U.S. Manga Corps released it. Birdy the Mighty : DECODE, meanwhile, has stood out for years to the modern streaming crowd. It's beloved both as an adaptation of the material and as a sakuga showcase, and, as those responses showed, a major example of the kind of series left in the lurch when Funimation lost the rights. No streaming anymore, and if you want a copy of its DVDs, uuuhhhhh... And they said eggs were getting expensive. as an odd poster child for this situation is visible in the sheer number of people who brought it up—and not just through reader response! Our very own Coop named the series when we were discussing this topic internally here at TWIA HQ!The series' multigenerational status likely informs its broad notoriety. The original 1996was one of the first anime I got to watch that wasn't a network airing of aor aor something, and I even managed to get an ancient copy of the first DVD from whenreleased it., meanwhile, has stood out for years to the modern streaming crowd. It's beloved both as an adaptation of the material and as a sakuga showcase, and, as those responses showed, a major example of the kind of series left in the lurch whenlost the rights. No streaming anymore, and if you want a copy of its DVDs, uuuhhhhh...And they said eggs were getting expensive.

© 1996 Yuuki Masami・Shogakukan・PROJECT BIRDY 2006 While I only just heard about this series this morning, my deep dive into what I could find of DECODE already paints a compelling picture. Between the brilliant animation, an absolutely timeless waifu design in the titular Birdy, and let's say thought-provoking premise of a shy young man having to share a body with a beautiful young woman, it's easy to see why this OVA and anime mean so much to so many. While both iterations of the series are likely too niche to be the anime that got people into anime, it's easy to see either version being the anime that made someone CARE about anime as an art form.While I only just heard about this series this morning, my deep dive into what I could find ofalready paints a compelling picture. Between the brilliant animation, an absolutely timeless waifu design in the titular Birdy, and let's saypremise of a shy young man having to share a body with a beautiful young woman, it's easy to see why thisand anime mean so much to so many.

© ゆうきまさみ・小学館/PROJECT BIRDY Though then there are asterisks on that asterisk. Because of course there are multiple less official ways to watch Birdy the Mighty if you want to. There are multiple uploads of it on YouTube at this very moment! That's pretty easy, even for your low-tech average Joe who wants to stream something, but it might still give some people pause about checking out the series that way before they cross it off their backlog. And that goes even for...mostly official options. That encapsulates the issue we're exploring with titles like this: letting someone know about a cool anime they might like, only to immediately follow up with the asterisk that you can't easily stream it or add it to your collection.Though then there are asterisks on that asterisk. Becausethere are multipleofficial ways to watchif you want to. There are multiple uploads of it onat this very moment! That's pretty easy, even for your low-tech average Joe who wants to stream something, but it might still give some people pause about checking out the series that way before they cross it off their backlog. And that goes even for...mostly official options. Revolutionary Girl Utena has been my shame of a series I've still not gotten to over my anime-watching career, not helped by its fancy disc release being pretty out of print. Yeah, I could still watch the whole series uploaded to Nozomi's YouTube channel, in a situation I suspect involves a media manager losing their passwords. But are those crusty old uploads like that really how I want to experience a seminal work like this?

Utena through these YouTube uploads for last year's Secret Santa TWIA, I can't recommend them. While I think I'm ultimately not strong enough to endure the pacing of a seminal 90s anime, the image quality maxing out at 480p didn't help the experience. © 1997 ビーパパス・さいとうちほ/小学館・少革委員会・テレビ東京 Also, as a firm believer in supporting the official release whenever possible, when there is no official release, I think folks have moral permission to behave like it's the Wild West! Definitely make some noise about why these series should be licensed to people who have the power to make that happen, but I wouldn't be where I am today if not for illegal manga uploads I couldn't access otherwise. I can't fault others for checking out scanlations or fan subs to experience media they otherwise couldn't. As someone who tried watchingthrough theseuploads for last year's Secret Santa TWIA, I can't recommend them. While I think I'm ultimately not strong enough to endure the pacing of a seminal 90s anime, the image quality maxing out at 480p didn't help the experience.Also, as a firm believer in supporting the official release whenever possible, when there is no official release, I think folks have moral permission to behave like it's the Wild West! Definitely make some noise about why these series should be licensed to people who have the power to make that happen, but I wouldn't be where I am today if not for illegal manga uploads I couldn't access otherwise. I can't fault others for checking out scanlations or fan subs to experience media they otherwise couldn't.

Tokyopop thought they could just...upload Angel's Egg to their YouTube channel. © YOSHITAKA AMANO ©M.O/Y.A/TKM, TJC No actual licensing involved, and they even monetized the video for themselves. That's so Disco Stu. If this was someone's first time watching Angel's Egg , I honestly salute them. This seems to be the fate of many of Nozomi's titles. Irresponsible Captain Tylor was also brought up in our conversations. It's also still up on YouTube . I can't forget that all the non-TV iterations of Dirty Pair are streaming there as well, despite the individual DVD releases being gone from the market to make way for the Kickstarted version that Crunchyroll inherited. That is...its own mess. © Takachiho&Studio Nue • SUNRISE Suffice to say that with no retail version currently available on disc, Dirty Pair , especially its features and OVAs, falls into this situation as well. Which sucks for a beloved series that used to be really easy to point people at some accessible, frequently on-sale DVDs. Hey, it's fair enough when even the companies themselves indulge in it from time to time. Relevant to the genesis of this conversation, who can forget the timethought they could just...uploadto theirchannel.No actual licensing involved, and they evenfor themselves. That's so Disco Stu. If this was someone's first time watching, I honestly salute them. This seems to be the fate of many of Nozomi's titles.was also brought up in our conversations. It's also still up on. I can't forget that all the non-TV iterations ofare streaming there as well, despite the individual DVD releases being gone from the market to make way for the Kickstarted version thatinherited. That is...its own mess.Suffice to say that with no retail version currently available on disc,, especially its features and OVAs, falls into this situation as well. Which sucks for a beloved series that used to be really easy to point people at some accessible, frequently on-sale DVDs.

important series like Dirty Pair available in some capacity, but with the most accessible versions being incomplete or otherwise compromised in some way? © GAINAX / Project Eva. • TV Tokyo My personal bugbear in that kind of situation relates to the original Evangelion anime. I would love to be able to share the anime version that affected me so profoundly as a teenager with others. Still, as far as I can tell, it's functionally impossible to obtain a legal version of the original English dub of Evangelion that still has "FLY ME TO THE MOON" in the end credits. I know the new Netflix dub is solid in its own way, but I want to share the version of the anime that I experienced with other people without having to figure out how to get Archive.org video player up on my living room TV. I don't think that's too much to ask for!!! Isn't that almost more frustrating, though? To have a beloved and evenseries likeavailable in some capacity, but with the most accessible versions being incomplete or otherwise compromised in some way?My personal bugbear in that kind of situation relates to the originalanime. I would love to be able to share the anime version that affected me so profoundly as a teenager with others. Still, as far as I can tell, it's functionally impossible to obtain a legal version of the original Englishofthat still has "FLY ME TO THE MOON" in the end credits. I know the newis solid in its own way, but I want to share the version of the anime that I experienced with other people without having to figure out how to get Archive.org video player up on my living room TV. I don't think that's too much to ask for!!!

Evangelion back in print over here was its own kind of minor miracle, and I can sort of handle the loss of "Fly Me To The Moon" to the music rights void; there's only so much you can do in that situation. I do agree it's less acceptable that they consigned that classic English dub to a "Bonus" that only came with the pricier, and now out-of-print, "Collector's Edition." Definitely smelled of a sales tactic that just meant anybody who missed that original boat didn't get the full experience. Though once again, part of me wants to be grateful that we can actually get Eva here at all anymore, since that wasn't the case for so long. But I can see how having to "settle" for a less complete version might stymie a potential new viewer from checking out the series if they couldn't easily get the preferred version. Gettingback in print over here was its own kind of minor miracle, and I can sort of handle the loss of "Fly Me To The Moon" to the music rights void; there's only so much you can do in that situation. I do agree it's less acceptable that they consigned that classic Englishto a "Bonus" that only came with the pricier, and now out-of-print, "Collector's Edition."Definitely smelled of a sales tactic that just meant anybody who missed that original boat didn't get the full experience. Though once again, part of me wants to be grateful that we can actually gethere at all anymore, since that wasn't the case for so long. But I can see how having to "settle" for a less complete version might stymie a potential new viewer from checking out the series if they couldn't easily get the preferred version.

© manglobe/Project Samumenco I acknowledge that having no way to watch any version of an anime legally is far more frustrating. As ANN contributor Samurai Flamenco is another casualty of the Funimation / Crunchyroll merger. This one especially hurts as just about everything directed by Takahiro Ōmori is a banger, and the themes around policing and restorative justice in the work have never been more relevant. It definitely frustrates me more than it should as an ethical consumer! Makes me feel like I have to buy a version of something I don't want so I can justify pirating the one I do.I acknowledge that having no way to watch any version of an anime legally is far more frustrating. As ANN contributor Caitlin Moore pointed out on Bluesky is another casualty of themerger. This one especially hurts as just about everything directed byis a banger, and the themes around policing and restorative justice in the work have never been more relevant.

Samurai Flamenco is the series where you should be able to easily point someone at a stream and go "Just watch it. Don't look up anything else about it, just start watching it," so it's annoying when we can't do that anymore. It's also funny that you bring it up in the same breath as your point about buying a less-preferred version. See, I love Samurai Flamenco so much that I bought the limited-edition Blu-ray set from Anime Limited ...which is a Region 2 Blu-ray. No, I do not yet own a region-free Blu-ray player. But this was the only official English version of the show I could get, largely on account of Samurai Flamenco being locked in the infamous anime vault known to fans as " Aniplex Jail." is the series where you should be able to easily point someone at a stream and go "Just watch it. Don't look up anything else about it, just start watching it," so it's annoying when we can'tthat anymore. It's also funny that you bring it up in the same breath as your point about buying a less-preferred version.See, I loveso much that I bought the limited-edition Blu-ray set from...which is aBlu-ray. No, I do not yet own a region-free Blu-ray player. But this was the only official English version of the show I could get, largely on account ofbeing locked in the infamous anime vault known to fans as "Jail."

English English! In the course of researching for this column, I think I only found one situation that's more personally infuriating than the one you find yourself in with Samurai Flamenco . © Shotaro Ishinomori•GILGAMESH Committee Thanks to anime knower and professional hot lady Gilgamesh earlier today! However, not only is this anime unavailable on streaming and only purchasable via secondary markets for hard copies, but it is also nearly impossible to search for it online! That is the most frustrating way imaginable to find out that a Blu-ray isEnglish! In the course of researching for this column, I think I only found one situation that's more personally infuriating than the one you find yourself in withThanks to anime knower and professional hot lady Mimi Oh on Bluesky , I learned about the 2003 animeearlier today! However, not only is this anime unavailable on streaming and only purchasable via secondary markets for hard copies, but it is also nearly impossible to search for it online!

Ah, also known as the "Nero Claudius" problem.

Gilgamesh anime! I already don't care about the FATE franchise , but now I'm beefing with it for obscuring more niche (and seemingly more interesting) media! This is hilarious, but would also drive me INSANE if I had any personal attachment to theanime! I already don't care about the, but now I'm beefing with it for obscuring more niche (and seemingly more interesting) media!

Aniplex because they're the grand poobah of secreting away series that you missed, releasing them only on a giant, limited, expensive set. And that's when they don't actively seem to be trying to erase earlier series. For whatever reason, it seems they really don't want you to be able to go and watch the 2003 adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist these days. Which is kinda wild, considering this anime wasn't just a seminal hit in its own time; its success actively informed how they approached the adaptation in the later Brotherhood version! Getting into anime like this is hard enough when it's out of print, and even harder when it seems the powers that be actively don't want you to find it easily. I mentionedbecause they're the grand poobah of secreting away series that you missed, releasing them only on a giant, limited, expensive set. And that's when they don't actively seem to be trying to erase earlier series.For whatever reason, it seems theydon't want you to be able to go and watch the 2003 adaptation ofthese days. Which is kinda wild, considering this anime wasn't just a seminal hit in its own time; its success actively informed how they approached the adaptation in the laterversion!

That is so weird!!! Aniplex is paid no matter which version of the show people watch and has no incentive to limit access to the original at this time. My guess is there might be legal or corporate shenanigans at play on the back end, but those will probably never come to light unless those in the know get really chatty really quickly.

Funimation and the rights they lost that never got re-upped. Elements of this apply to series like the beloved Slayers , which I'm given to understand has some wild behind-the-scenes politicking that makes giving it another release or stream sound increasingly unlikely. © 神坂一・あらいずみるい/富士見書房/テレビ東京・テレビ東京メディアネット・丸紅 Gunsmith Cats , one of my all-timers, sounds like it's in a similar situation. It got its own Kickstarter release that came and went, but AnimEigo confirmed at a panel this year that they couldn't get the license again for a reprinted retail release like they did for Bubblegum Crisis and Riding Bean . Like you said, we'll probably never know what goes on behind closed doors with these persnickety rights holders, and that makes it more frustrating that someone I recommend Gunsmith Cats to has to carefully borrow my super-special Blu-ray set or participate in their own form of underground smuggling operation, if you get my drift. © 1995 Kenichi Sonoda/Kodansha, VAP, TBS As with "Fly Me To The Moon," legal issues are always going to complicate releases like these, especially with all the shifts around companies likeand the rights they lost that never got re-upped. Elements of this apply to series like the beloved, which I'm given to understand has some wild behind-the-scenes politicking that makes giving it another release or stream sound increasingly unlikely., one of my all-timers, sounds like it's in a similar situation. It got its ownrelease that came and went, butconfirmed at a panel this year that they couldn't get the license again for a reprinted retail release like they did forand. Like you said, we'll probably never know what goes on behind closed doors with these persnickety rights holders, and that makes it more frustrating that someone I recommendto has to carefully borrow my super-special Blu-ray set or participate in their own form of underground smuggling operation, if you get my drift.

Slayers and Gunsmith Cats ! They're both foundational to the "vibe" of anime that still informs this community today! © Ryōgo Narita © Media Works/Project Baccano! Speaking of supposedly illicit activities, I've got to bring up the anime both of us immediately thought of when the pitch for this week's column surfaced, Baccano! . Another Takahiro Ōmori joint, this anime is maybe a perfect anime for fans of discontinuous narratives and strong character writing. For my day job, I have biweekly meetings with representatives of Aniplex , and I cannot wait until I know them well enough to start begging them to bust Baccano! out of their vault! Those two series, in particular, being unavailable is especially frustrating, as I can't think of two shows that capture the look and energy of the cultural presence of anime while I was a kid thanand! They're both foundational to the "vibe" of anime that still informs this community today!Speaking of supposedly illicit activities, I've got to bring up the anime both of us immediately thought of when the pitch for this week's column surfaced,. Anotherjoint, this anime is maybe a perfect anime for fans of discontinuous narratives and strong character writing. For my day job, I have biweekly meetings with representatives of, and I cannot wait until I know them well enough to start begging them to bustout of their vault!

Aniplex earlier for any reason, it was in service of bringing up Baccano! It's an incredibly unique series that I think is eminently recommendable to any number of people: young, old, familiar anime fans, newcomers to the genre...and it's been gone for ages. You can't stream it, you can't buy it, nada. As I've said in columns before, I guard my old DVDs with my life. © Ryōgo Narita © Media Works/Project Baccano! Baccano! will always be especially baffling because there aren't any weird legal questions with it. Aniplex has it; they just won't... release it. For a time, it seemed like it might be akin to the Fullmetal Alchemist situation, where they were favoring promotion of Ryohgo Narita 's other series (and cheeky universe-sharer with Baccano! ) Durarara!! But now even that one seems to be slowly disappearing from the internet, with only the first season still streaming on Hulu and discs drying up. If I was tacitly seeding the subject ofearlier for any reason, it was in service of bringing upIt's an incredibly unique series that I think is eminently recommendable to any number of people: young, old, familiar anime fans, newcomers to the genre...and it's been gone for ages. You can't stream it, you can't buy it, nada. As I've said in columns before, I guard my old DVDs with my life.will always be especially baffling because there aren't any weird legal questions with it.has it; they just won't... release it. For a time, it seemed like it might be akin to thesituation, where they were favoring promotion of's other series (and cheeky universe-sharer withBut now even that one seems to be slowly disappearing from the internet, with only the first season still streaming onand discs drying up.

Durarara!! is about to become soft lost with the upcoming merging of Hulu into Disney+ ...but your broader point is incredibly sound. Baccano! is a critical darling and shockingly popular for a widely unavailable anime from 2007. Something like this would clean up on a platform like Netflix , and it seems like Aniplex is leaving money on the table by leaving it in the vault! © Ryōgo Narita © Media Works/Project Baccano! I have a sinking suspicion thatis about to become soft lost with the upcoming merging ofinto...but your broader point is incredibly sound.is a critical darling and shockingly popular for a widely unavailable anime from 2007. Something like this would clean up on a platform like, and it seems likeis leaving money on the table by leaving it in the vault!

© Amahara • Masha/KADOKAWA Corporation/Interspecies Reviewers Production Committee Though I doubt that will ever happen for my personal white whale in this out-of-print conversation, Interspecies Reviewers . Famously un-licensed by Funimation after they realized just how raunchy it was, Blu-rays for this series are now either wildly expensive or only available from unofficial sources. I'm also 99% sure that the sole English-dubbed episode of this anime is actual lost media, and I am once again imploring anyone reading this who may have a rip of that episode to please send it to me! That's true! From my vantage point, there's very little rhyme or reason to what gets the dust shaken off of it, and any of the anime relevant to this conversation could get a new lease on life. Considering the uptick in anime remakes lately, it seems more likely than ever that anime rights holders will try to cash in on some of these older titles to ride the rising anime tide.Though I doubt that will ever happen for my personal white whale in this out-of-print conversation,. Famously-licensed byafter they realized just how raunchy it was, Blu-rays for this series are now either wildly expensive or only available from unofficial sources. I'm also 99% sure that the sole English-dubbed episode of this anime is actual lost media, and I am once again imploring anyone reading this who may have a rip of that episode to please send it to me!

OceanVeil now, there might actually be a streaming home for something like Interspecies Reviewers these days. © Amahara • Masha/KADOKAWA Corporation/Interspecies Reviewers Production Committee It shows how quickly things can change in this business. In gathering suggestions for this column, I was surprised to find out that my Blu-rays for series like Den-noh Coil and Armored Trooper Votoms had gone out of print, with the latter commanding pretty impressive sums on the secondary market. © Sunrise Hey, never say never. We've gotnow, there might actually be a streaming home for something likethese days.It shows how quickly things can change in this business. In gathering suggestions for this column, I was surprised to find out that my Blu-rays for series likeandhad gone out of print, with the latter commanding pretty impressive sums on the secondary market.

OceanVeil has already done a bang-up job in making some has already done a bang-up job in making some classic OVAs more broadly accessible , so fingers crossed they can help surface some other smutty-side hidden gems too! And I had some similar surprises in researching for this column. I've been working professionally in this scene for a bit, and I had folks (like Anime Herald's own Samantha Ferreira suggest titles that I had never heard of! For as often as anime is framed as a new and exciting form of media in mainstream discourse, I love these reminders of how anime has been interesting and exciting for a long time.

Angel's Egg is a classic from certified legend Mamoru Oshii ; it's wild to think it hadn't had a fresh release here until now. And there are a lot of others akin to it that peeps suggested to us; we'd be here all day if we listed them all. © 1995 田中久仁彦・ホビージャパン／バンダイビジュアル・日本コロムビア・ムービック Just like I was miffed when HIDIVE dropped Ruin Explorers , everyone's got a fave they loved to recommend to people, now kneecapped by a lack of availability. The sheer amount of anime produced means it simply isn't possible or practical for everything to always be in print. Still, I think the examples we've gone over stand out with how they slipped through the cracks.is a classic from certified legend; it's wild to think it hadn't had a fresh release here until now. And there are a lot of others akin to it that peeps suggested to us; we'd be here all day if we listed them all.Just like I was miffed whendropped, everyone's got a fave they loved to recommend to people, now kneecapped by a lack of availability.

It'd take upwards of a year for us to give all of these odd/interesting/iconic anime their flowers in this column, so I hope folks use this chat as a jumping-off point to dig up some anime off the beaten path. Or, if they wanted to start this journey by catching a screening of Angel's Egg , I think it's safe to say that our readers can expect a deep dive into the film that inspired this conversation next week!

Gundam in these trying times. © YOSHITAKA AMANO ©M.O/Y.A/TKM, TJC Thankfully, a nice egg is still more affordable than buying Blu-rays, say, ofin these trying times.

Macross fans in this column too! Can't say I understand y'all's suffering, but I respect it and hope folks have a way to legally watch all of that franchise someday! Oh wait, I wanted to shout outfans in this column too! Can't say I understand y'all's suffering, but I respect it and hope folks have a way to legally watch all of thatsomeday!

Crunchyroll the way Nozomi was before they could get theirs out. Now I'm realizing we probably can find someone to blame for at least some of these shows being out of print... No worries, I'm sure Anime Limited will get those Macross Blu-rays out soon...just so long as they aren't stripped for parts bythe way Nozomi was before they could get theirs out.Now I'm realizing we probably can find someone to blame for at least some of these shows being out of print...

The Orange Empire already seems to be shrinking, and I'm confident that, as anime only gets bigger, all of the cool and weird stuff will find a place to live before too long! And, even if that takes a while, so long as folks keep singing the praises of these works, they'll never truly be gone.