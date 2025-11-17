×
One Piece
Episode 1150

by Grant Jones,

How would you rate episode 1150 of
One Piece (TV 1999) ?
Community score: 4.5

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1150 of One Piece is full of action involving a lot of new combatants and old favorites.

It sure was nice to focus on a few new combatants this week. I've mentioned how the past few weeks have been important for exposition delivery, but the near-constant stream has been a bit overwhelming at times. But this week we got to see the Giants of Elbaph tear into the Navy, and it was terrific!

The novelty of seeing an army of oversized combatants fight a traditional force is worth the price of admission alone. The giants batter, blast, and bludgeon their way through the Navy's ships with ease, and we get treated to one destructive impact after another. It's fun seeing the mundane actions of combat - sword swinging, axe chopping, arrow shooting - have such incredible force behind them that a single blow is enough to sink an entire warship. While we have seen larger fighters before, we have seldom seen an entire army of them moving in force on their own (as opposed to singly, in pairs, or as brief glimpses of a much bigger conflict). The actual naval conflict between armed vessels was mostly used as connective tissue between the Giants' attacks, but it was also nice to see. The image of the enormous Elbaph longship cruising through the battle lines of the diminutive Navy warships was a striking sight.

The human-sized warriors got in a couple of flashy moments too. Zoro and Jinbei did a springboard launch attack to toss Zoro into the fray - or at least, they called it a springboard attack. But dear viewer, you are a wise and sharp-eyed observer. Surely then, you know as well as I do that this was no mere springboard: an angry little warrior with sharp weapons at the end of each arm being thrown like a tiny pissed off shot-put by an oversized broad-shouldered ally? This is none other than Colossus and Wolverine's Fastball Special, and it's always good to see that no matter how far removed in time or theme, evolution pushes all grand heroic tales towards the fastball special (like how nature keeps evolving crabs for some reason).

Lastly, Vice Admiral Doll's Rock n' Roll Blaster attack was fun to see. It falls comfortably within the wider pantheon of rapid-fire-punches so familiar to shonen action-adventure stories, that much is true. But the added touch that the Toei team put in to have her bobbing her head side to side with her eyes closed as if she were playing guitar - a very cool and thematic addition, I thought.

There was so much action that it helped add to the Iron Giant drama and break up the exposition into more palatable chunks. Great stuff!

One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of Anime News Network, its employees, owners, or sponsors.
