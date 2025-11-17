How would you rate episode 1150 of

One Piece (TV 1999) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episode 1150 of One Piece is full of action involving a lot of new combatants and old favorites.

It sure was nice to focus on a few new combatants this week. I've mentioned how the past few weeks have been important for exposition delivery, but the near-constant stream has been a bit overwhelming at times. But this week we got to see the Giants of Elbaph tear into the Navy, and it was terrific!

The novelty of seeing an army of oversized combatants fight a traditional force is worth the price of admission alone. The giants batter, blast, and bludgeon their way through the Navy's ships with ease, and we get treated to one destructive impact after another. It's fun seeing the mundane actions of combat - sword swinging, axe chopping, arrow shooting - have such incredible force behind them that a single blow is enough to sink an entire warship. While we have seen larger fighters before, we have seldom seen an entire army of them moving in force on their own (as opposed to singly, in pairs, or as brief glimpses of a much bigger conflict). The actual naval conflict between armed vessels was mostly used as connective tissue between the Giants' attacks, but it was also nice to see. The image of the enormous Elbaph longship cruising through the battle lines of the diminutive Navy warships was a striking sight.

The human-sized warriors got in a couple of flashy moments too. Zoro and Jinbei did a springboard launch attack to toss Zoro into the fray - or at least, they called it a springboard attack. But dear viewer, you are a wise and sharp-eyed observer. Surely then, you know as well as I do that this was no mere springboard: an angry little warrior with sharp weapons at the end of each arm being thrown like a tiny pissed off shot-put by an oversized broad-shouldered ally? This is none other than Colossus and Wolverine's Fastball Special, and it's always good to see that no matter how far removed in time or theme, evolution pushes all grand heroic tales towards the fastball special (like how nature keeps evolving crabs for some reason).

Lastly, Vice Admiral Doll's Rock n' Roll Blaster attack was fun to see. It falls comfortably within the wider pantheon of rapid-fire-punches so familiar to shonen action-adventure stories, that much is true. But the added touch that the Toei team put in to have her bobbing her head side to side with her eyes closed as if she were playing guitar - a very cool and thematic addition, I thought.

There was so much action that it helped add to the Iron Giant drama and break up the exposition into more palatable chunks. Great stuff!

Rating:



One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

<prev Episode 696 Episode 697 Episode 698 Episode 699 Episode 700 Episode 701 Episode 702 Episode 703 Episode 704 Episode 705 Episode 706 Episode 707 Episode 708 Episode 709 Episode 710 Episode 711 Episode 712 Episode 713 Episode 714 Episode 715 Episode 716 Episode 717-718 Episode 719 Episode 720 Episode 721 Episode 722 Episode 723 Episode 724 Episode 725 Episode 726 Episode 727 Episode 728 Episode 729 Episode 730 Episode 731 Episode 732 Episode 733 Episode 734 Episode 735 Episode 736 Episode 737 Episode 738 Episode 739 Episode 740 Episode 741 Episode 742 Episode 743 Episode 744 Episode 745 Episode 746 Episode 747 Episode 748 Episode 749 Episode 750 Episode 751 Episode 752 Episode 753 Episode 754 Episode 755 Episode 756 Episode 757 Episode 758 Episode 759 Episode 760 Episode 761 Episode 762 Episode 763 Episode 764 Episode 765 Episode 766 Episode 767 Episode 768 Episode 769 Episode 770 Episode 771 Episode 772 Episode 773 Episode 774 Episode 775 Episode 776 Episode 777 Episode 778 Episode 779 Episode 780 Episode 781 Episode 782 Episode 783 Episode 784 Episode 785 Episode 786 Episode 787 Episode 788 Episode 789 Episode 790 Episode 791 Episode 792 Episode 793 Episode 794 Episode 795 Episode 796 Episode 797 Episode 798 Episode 799 Episode 800 Episode 801 Episode 802 Episode 803 Episode 804 Episode 805 Episode 806 Episodes 807-808 Episode 809 Episode 810 Episode 811 Episode 812 Episode 813 Episode 814 Episode 815 Episode 816 Episode 817 Episode 818 Episode 819 Episode 820 Episode 821 Episode 822 Episode 823 Episode 824 Episode 825 Episode 826 Episode 827 Episode 828 Episode 829 Episode 830 Episode 831 Episode 832 Episode 833 Episode 834 Episode 835 Episode 836 Episode 837 Episode 838 Episode 839 Episode 840 Episode 841 Episode 842 Episode 843 Episode 844 Episode 845 Episode 846 Episode 847 Episode 848 Episode 849 Episode 850 Episode 851 Episode 852 Episode 853 Episode 854 Episode 855 Episode 856 Episode 857 Episode 858 Episode 859 Episode 860 Episode 861 Episode 862 Episode 863 Episode 864 Episode 865 Episode 866 Episode 867 Episode 868 Episode 869 Episode 870 Episode 871 Episode 872 Episode 873 Episode 874 Episode 875 Episode 876 Episode 877 Episode 878 Episode 879 Episode 880 Episodes 881-882 Episode 883 Episodes 884-885 Episode 886 Episode 887 Episode 888 Episode 889 Episode 890 Episode 891 Episode 892 Episode 893 Episode 894 Episode 895 Episode 896 Episode 897 Episode 898 Episode 899 Episode 900 Episode 901 Episode 902 Episode 903 Episode 904 Episode 905 Episodes 907-908 Episode 909 Episode 910 Episodes 911-912 Episodes 913-915 Episodes 916-918 Episodes 919-921 Episodes 922-924 Episodes 925-927 Episodes 928-930 Episodes 931-933 Episodes 934-935 Episode 936 Episode 937 Episode 938 Episode 939 Episode 940 Episode 941 Episode 942 Episode 943 Episode 944 Episode 945 Episode 946 Episode 947 Episode 948 Episode 949 Episode 950 Episode 951 Episode 952 Episode 953 Episode 954 Episode 955 Episode 956 Episode 957 Episode 958 Episode 959 Episode 960 Episode 961 Episode 962 Episode 963 Episode 964 Episode 965 Episode 966 Episode 967 Episode 968 Episode 969 Episode 970 Episode 971 Episode 972 Episode 973 Episode 974 Episode 975 Episode 976 Episode 977 Episode 978 Episode 979 Episode 980 Episodes 981-982 Episode 983 Episode 984 Episode 985 Episode 986 Episode 987 Episode 988 Episode 989 Episode 990 Episode 991 Episode 992 Episode 993 Episode 994 Episode 995 Episode 996 Episode 997 Episode 998 Episode 999 Episode 1000 Episode 1001 Episode 1002 Episode 1003 Episode 1004 Episode 1005 Episode 1006 Episode 1007 Episode 1008 Episode 1009 Episode 1010 Episode 1011 Episode 1012 Episode 1013 Episode 1014 Episode 1015 Episodes 1016-1017 Episode 1018 Episode 1019 Episode 1020 Episode 1021 Episode 1022 Episode 1023 Episode 1024 Episode 1025 Episode 1026 Episode 1027 Episode 1028 Episode 1029 Episode 1030 Episode 1031 Episode 1032 Episode 1033 Episode 1034 Episode 1035 Episode 1036 Episode 1037 Episode 1038 Episode 1039 Episode 1040 Episode 1041 Episode 1042 Episode 1043 Episode 1044 Episode 1045 Episode 1046 Episode 1047 Episode 1048 Episode 1049 Episode 1050 Episode 1051 Episode 1052 Episode 1053 Episode 1054 Episode 1055 Episode 1056 Episode 1057 Episode 1058 Episode 1059 Episode 1060 Episode 1061 Episode 1062 Episode 1063 Episode 1064 Episode 1065 Episode 1066 Episode 1067 Episode 1068 Episode 1069 Episode 1070 Episode 1071 Episode 1072 Episode 1073 Episode 1074 Episode 1075 Episode 1076 Episode 1077 Episode 1078 Episode 1079 Episode 1080 Episode 1081 Episode 1082 Episode 1083 Episode 1084 Episode 1085 Episode 1086 Episode 1087 Episode 1088 Episode 1089 Episode 1090 Episode 1091 Episode 1092 Episode 1093 Episode 1094 Episode 1095 Episode 1096 Episode 1097 Episode 1098 Episode 1099 Episode 1100 Episode 1101 Episode 1102 Episode 1103 Episode 1104 Episode 1105 Episode 1106 Episode 1107 Episode 1108 Episode 1109 Episode 1110 Episode 1111 Episode 1112 Episode 1113 Episode 1114 Episode 1115 Episode 1116 Episode 1117 Episode 1118 Episode 1119 Episode 1120 Episode 1121 Episode 1122 Episodes 1123-1125 Episode 1126 Episode 1127 Episode 1128 Episode 1129 Episode 1130 Episode 1131 Episode 1132 Episode 1133 Episode 1134 Episode 1135 Episode 1136 Episode 1137 Episode 1138 Episode 1139 Episode 1140 Episode 1141 Episode 1142 Episode 1143 Episode 1144 Episode 1145 Episode 1146 Episode 1147 Episode 1148 Episode 1149 Episode 1150

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of Anime News Network, its employees, owners, or sponsors.