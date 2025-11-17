Episode 1150 of One Piece is full of action involving a lot of new combatants and old favorites.
It sure was nice to focus on a few new combatants this week. I've mentioned how the past few weeks have been important for exposition delivery, but the near-constant stream has been a bit overwhelming at times. But this week we got to see the Giants of Elbaph tear into the Navy, and it was terrific!
The novelty of seeing an army of oversized combatants fight a traditional force is worth the price of admission alone. The giants batter, blast, and bludgeon their way through the Navy's ships with ease, and we get treated to one destructive impact after another. It's fun seeing the mundane actions of combat - sword swinging, axe chopping, arrow shooting - have such incredible force behind them that a single blow is enough to sink an entire warship. While we have seen larger fighters before, we have seldom seen an entire army of them moving in force on their own (as opposed to singly, in pairs, or as brief glimpses of a much bigger conflict). The actual naval conflict between armed vessels was mostly used as connective tissue between the Giants' attacks, but it was also nice to see. The image of the enormous Elbaph longship cruising through the battle lines of the diminutive Navy warships was a striking sight.
The human-sized warriors got in a couple of flashy moments too. Zoro and Jinbei did a springboard launch attack to toss Zoro into the fray - or at least, they called it a springboard attack. But dear viewer, you are a wise and sharp-eyed observer. Surely then, you know as well as I do that this was no mere springboard: an angry little warrior with sharp weapons at the end of each arm being thrown like a tiny pissed off shot-put by an oversized broad-shouldered ally? This is none other than Colossus and Wolverine's Fastball Special, and it's always good to see that no matter how far removed in time or theme, evolution pushes all grand heroic tales towards the fastball special (like how nature keeps evolving crabs for some reason).
Lastly, Vice Admiral Doll's Rock n' Roll Blaster attack was fun to see. It falls comfortably within the wider pantheon of rapid-fire-punches so familiar to shonen action-adventure stories, that much is true. But the added touch that the Toei team put in to have her bobbing her head side to side with her eyes closed as if she were playing guitar - a very cool and thematic addition, I thought.
There was so much action that it helped add to the Iron Giant drama and break up the exposition into more palatable chunks. Great stuff!
The problem with Tougen Anki is that it presents tropes without showing why they work or why I should care about them.― There unfortunately comes a certain point where you watch enough media in a specific genre, where it becomes hard to get invested in a show that isn't doing anything more than what is expected. A show could be doing everything “right," like having high production values, great voic...
KENT's story follows resurgence of giant monster attacks in small seaside town― Manga creator KENT announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that the GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis manga has an anime adaptation in the works. Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story: A gigantic monster devastates a small, seaside town. Ten years later, the resilient community has emerged as a to...
Writer Teniwoha, artist Riichu launched novels in 2021― Kadokawa announced during MF Bunko J's "Fall School Festival 2025" special livestream on Sunday that writer Teniwoha and artist Riichu's Killed Again, Mr. Detective? (Mata Korosarete Shimatta no desu ne, Tantei-sama) light novel series will receive a television anime adaptation premiering on the TBS channel next April. Update: Rikuya Yasuda sta...
Wandance is a high-energy, competitive activity manga utilizing the world of dance in an effective and mesmerizing way.― If everyone is always questioning themselves, then why do they feel bad for doing it? Crippling anxiety is totally relatable for pretty much everyone I know. Which is why it is both so common as a manga plot driver and weird that it's a real thing that we feel bad about in life. I...
When I reviewed the webtoon adaptation of SingNSong’s novel series Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, I said that it was for the smug readers. Having now read the first two books of the source material, I stand by that assessment.― When I reviewed the webtoon adaptation of SingNSong's novel series Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, I said that it was for the smug readers. Having now read the first two books...
Longtime fans can look forward to all of the improvements expanding the little island of Kurken like never before, while newcomers get to experience one of the sweetest coming-of-age stories you'll ever find.― The Atelier series has long been beloved for its charming characters, down-to-earth tone, and engaging systems. While the other games and casts are beloved in their own right, it was the adve...
The Morph Ball Bomb is forever changed.― I already got to try out the first 15 minutes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond at the Nintendo Holiday Showcase in September and liked what I saw. Now I've had the chance to play an additional hour of the long-awaited first-person adventure game, and the more I get to play of this, the longer the wait feels for its December 4 release on the Switch and Switch 2. Ni...
Jean-Karlo reacts to the new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer reveal, Sony's new game line-up, and an unexpected collaboration coming to Monster Hunter.― Welcome back, folks! So, I actually tried Peak with some online buddies of mine over the weekend. And I didn't really enjoy myself tons. Now, maybe it's because of the massive multiplayer mod my friends used (there are a lot of us, like 20+ at ...
With Trigun Stargaze firmly on the horizon, we had the opportunity to speak with Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow about how the previous anime, Trigun Stampede, came to be and how he develops both his characters and story.― With Trigun Stargaze firmly on the horizon, we were recently able to talk with Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow at New York Comic Con 2025 about how the previous anime, Trigun Stam...
Projects include adaptations of The Stellar Swordmaster, Hardcore Leveling Warrior, Down to Earth― WEBTOON announced November 12 that it plans to develop a slate of animated projects in partnership with Warner Bros. Animation (WBA). The companies intend to enter into a co-production agreement covering 10 WEBTOON titles for global distribution. The collaboration marks a major expansion of WEBTOON En...
Live-action series premieres on December 11― SB Creative announced on Friday that Nanigashi Shima and raemz's Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky (Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita) novel is inspiring both a television anime adaptation and a live-action television series.The live-action series will premiere on December 11 on MBS' Drama Tokku programming block, as well as...
Chris and Steve discuss what you get when music and magic combine to create a whole new world of anime.― Chris and Steve discuss what you get when music and magic combine to create a whole new world of anime. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Crunchyroll streams...
Very few times have I seen an anime where the cuteness felt this forced and contrived.― By all means, this should have really been my thing. Cute girls doing arcade things? A chillaxed environment where not a thing goes wrong? A lead whose design has shades of Sakura and Tomoyo from Cardcaptor Sakura, albeit color-swapped? All of these screamed “yes” to me. It took me just several episodes in to rea...