Chris and Steve discuss what you get when music and magic combine to create a whole new world of anime.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Chris

Happy to see you back, Steve! I hope you had fun in Japan. I'm looking forward to creating more magical music with you as TWIA enters the busy holiday months. © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント We do our best work here when we work in concert, after all.

Steve

Thanks for the warm and sonorous welcome, Chris! In the spirit of the topic, and as a mea culpa for my absence, I will be singing my part of the column this week. No, you cannot hear it, but yes, you may imagine me doing so in a buttery baritone.

© T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project Yes, after an aside mention of the Pretty Rhythm series last week, we were reminded of the broader genre of magical idol anime. And with the currently airing SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes occupying a similar space, that makes for a fair reason to sing our hearts out about it for an evening. © Project SYMPHOGEAR Also, because we are us and the bosses know we'll take any excuse we get to bring up Symphogear . I'll probably provide backing tracks as the DJ. Somebody's got to man the air horn.Yes, after an aside mention of theseries last week, we were reminded of the broader genre ofanime. And with the currently airingoccupying a similar space, that makes for a fair reason to sing our hearts out about it for an evening.Also, because we are us and the bosses know we'll take any excuse we get to bring up

Love Live! , which may not fit the exact criteria we're going for as a whole, but is not afraid to give its main songstress Honoka control of the weather when it is dramatically appropriate. © 2013 PROJECT Lovelive! © 2013 PROJECT Lovelive! Of course. The intersection of music and magic is complex enough on its own, but I think it's useful to examine our upcoming slate of examples through the lens of musical theater. That's a form of art that, by nature, bends reality for the sake of probing emotional truths and enhancing storytelling pivots. Songs, in other words, pierce the veil. One of my favorite examples can be found in, which may not fit the exact criteria we're going for as a whole, but is not afraid to give its main songstress Honoka control of the weather when it is dramatically appropriate.

© 2013 PROJECT Lovelive! Love Live! itself even crossed the line into true magic before, with Yohane the Parhelion, which reimagined the Sunshine crew as being able to make actual magic, as in a fantasy setting, happen through song. © PROJECT YOHANE © PROJECT YOHANE It feels like a natural progression for anime to take. Diagetic songs in musicals are, as you said, already a kind of magic. Might as well turn that dial up to eleven by getting actual superpowers involved. Honoka can bend the patterns of both weather and traffic to her will for the sake of music.itself even crossed the line into true magic before, with, which reimagined thecrew as being able to make actual magic, as in a fantasy setting, happen through song.It feels like a natural progression for anime to take. Diagetic songs in musicals are, as you said, already a kind of magic. Might as well turn that dial up to eleven by getting actual superpowers involved.

Symphogear clip bears the title of "The Most Anime Moment in History" on Crunchyroll 's official YouTube channel. And yes, you can probably guess which clip it is. Moreover, as excellent as this scene is in concept, it wouldn't be a tenth as memorable if Hibiki, Chris, and Tsubasa weren't also in the middle of singing a trio. It just feels right! And when done right, it can kick incredible amounts of ass. It's not for nothing that aclip bears the title of "The Most Anime Moment in History" on's officialchannel. And yes, you can probably guess which clip it is.Moreover, as excellent as this scene is in concept, it wouldn't be a tenth as memorable if Hibiki, Chris, and Tsubasa weren't also in the middle of singing a trio.

© Project SYMPHOGEAR It is worth clarifying that this is the approach of Symphogear , as taken by its stewards, Akifumi Kaneko and Noriyasu Agematsu . Even when the musical numbers aren't being deployed in fight scenes and are instead just accompanying "normal" idol performances, they're the most outlandish, impossibly futuristic musical show arrangements possibly conceived. You see something like this, and it's like "Well, of course these performers also transform and fight monsters regularly." Musical numbers are inherently audacious, and that applies to ones that don't cap off with a girl in power armor suplexing a space shuttle.It is worth clarifying that this is the approach of, as taken by its stewards,and. Even when the musical numbers aren't being deployed in fight scenes and are instead just accompanying "normal" idol performances, they're the most outlandish, impossibly futuristic musical show arrangements possibly conceived. You see something like this, and it's like "Well, of course these performers also transform and fight monsters regularly."

Symphogear connects to quite a large number of these magical musical anime through their composers. Agematsu is a founding member of the collective Elements Garden , and many of them have had a hand in writing the accompaniments that bring these shows to life. For example, Junpei Fujita , another founder of Elements Garden , composed the music for Dance with Devils , i.e., he is at least partially responsible for the Pomeranian Gregorian chant. © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 And I didn't realize the extent of this when we chose this topic, butconnects to quite a large number of these magical musical anime through their composers. Agematsu is a founding member of the collective, and many of them have had a hand in writing the accompaniments that bring these shows to life. For example,, another founder of, composed the music for, i.e., he is at least partially responsible for the Pomeranian Gregorian chant.

Symphogear , Lynzee is down for any topic that lets us sneak in a mention of Dance with Devils . © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 Just as it is with us and, Lynzee is down for any topic that lets us sneak in a mention of

© グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 She is correct! More people need to be talking about it, and that includes me. The heroine breaks into song a few minutes into the first episode on her way to school. That is dyed-in-the-wool musical theater right there.

© グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 In their case, the "magical" element is more of playing up the supernatural spin, but this, too, highlights variety. It also allows us to work in at least a little more mention of boys in this space, since many of these kinds of magical musical tours tend to focus on girls, typically.In their case, the "magical" element is more of playing up the supernatural spin, but this, too, highlights variety.

Dance with Devils feels pretty singular in this space for its commitment to the form. Come for the singing dogs, stay for the creatively staged musical numbers with visual allusions to Utena . © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 Even a decade on,feels pretty singular in this space for its commitment to the form. Come for the singing dogs, stay for the creatively staged musical numbers with visual allusions to

Utena allusions only serves to remind me that Revue Starlight also fits the bill for magical musical idol shows. Still, I'll spare going to that one again lest I just start repeating the refrain of our © Project Revue Starlight Regardless, having just barely sampled Dance with Devils myself on recommendation for this column, I'll have to make time to come back to it myself, given how much this sort of Elements-Garden-fueled musical absurdity is exactly my shit. © グリモワール編集室/Dance with Devils製作委員会 It's one of the reasons I tend to keep an eye out for this genre, in how much I'm still chasing the dragon of experiencing something with the glorious absurdity of Symphogear again. Bringing upallusions only serves to remind me thatalso fits the bill for magical musical idol shows. Still, I'll spare going to that one again lest I just start repeating the refrain of our musicals column from earlier this year.Regardless, having just barely sampledmyself on recommendation for this column, I'll have to make time to come back to it myself, given how much this sort of Elements-Garden-fueled musical absurdity is exactly my shit.It's one of the reasons I tend to keep an eye out for this genre, in how much I'm still chasing the dragon of experiencing something with the glorious absurdity ofagain.

SI-VIS, for example, feels like an intersection of Symphogear 's plotting with modern idol group aesthetics. © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメント Aren't we all? The good news is that there are several contemporary anime that vie for at least a smidgen of that greatness. The aforementioned, for example, feels like an intersection of's plotting with modern idol group aesthetics.

SI-VIS, and while the others were kinda lukewarm to the premiere, I was pumping my fists over how much it reminded me of Symphogear . From the proper-noun-laden terminology to the dynamic singing-while-fighting setup—in this case, the concerts are the combat scenes. © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメン © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメン It even bites Symphogear 's mentor-figure sacrifice and smash-cut to credits scroll in the premiere. It was terrifically exciting for me to see at the start and...I don't know that it's quite lived up to those hopes I built up for it by association. I was on Preview Guide duty for, and while the others were kinda lukewarm to the premiere, I was pumping my fists over how much it reminded me of. From the proper-noun-laden terminology to the dynamic singing-while-fighting setup—in this case, the concerts are the combat scenes.It even bites's mentor-figure sacrifice and smash-cut to credits scroll in the premiere. It was terrifically exciting for me to see at the start and...I don't know that it's quite lived up to those hopes I built up for it by association.

That's a bummer to hear. I haven't kept up with it, but I was also tickled by those similarities in the premiere, as well as the confidence in throwing the audience right into the middle of things. Then again, I suppose it's not that easy to come up with a protagonist as determined as Hibiki Tachibana.

SSSS.Gridman , and hardly seems like the type to be possessed of "the gentlest fist in the world." © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメン Although in terms of parallels, it shares some similarities with Siren, like Tsubasa's slobby tendencies. © 2025 ハルモニアエンタテインメン I should stress that SI-VIS is fine so far! The direct integration of idol performances with the combat has allowed it to delve deeper into the musical creation process than Symphogear ever did. I appreciate that we can have a magical idol show where the music requires hard work to happen, rather than being created by magic itself. Plus, it's neat to have a co-ed idol group. But that just means there's been a bit more downtime focus rather than the ongoing hype I came to associate with Symphogear . Which is probably unfair; even Symphogear took a minute to get there. The best musical performances know how to rise and build with their sound. Kyoya more closely resembles the Hibiki from, and hardly seems like the type to be possessed of "the gentlest fist in the world."Although in terms of parallels, it shares some similarities with Siren, like Tsubasa's slobby tendencies.I should stress thatis fine so far! The direct integration of idol performances with the combat has allowed it to delve deeper into the musical creation process thanever did. I appreciate that we can have ashow where the music requires hard work to happen, rather than being created by magic itself. Plus, it's neat to have a co-ed idol group. But that just means there's been a bit more downtime focus rather than the ongoing hype I came to associate with. Which is probably unfair; eventook a minute to get there. The best musical performances know how to rise and build with their sound.

Maebashi Witches , which also features music-powered magic. Or magic-powered musical numbers. Whatever floats your boat. © PROJECT MBW © PROJECT MBW Granted, Maebashi Witches is far more of a traditional magical girl series than a Symphogear substitute, but it's still one of the best shows of the year that not nearly enough people have watched yet. And yes, I'm talking to you. I see you reading this article on your computer right now. You're not doing anything constructive. Go open Crunchyroll and watch it. I get what you mean, and I'm biased towards sleeper hits, so I think I'll keep going with it. After all, that's the attitude that got me into, which also features music-powered magic. Or magic-powered musical numbers. Whatever floats your boat.Granted,is far more of a traditional magical girl series than asubstitute, but it's still one of the best shows of the year that not nearly enough people have watched yet. And yes, I'm talking to you. I see you reading this article on your computer right now. You're not doing anything constructive. Go openand watch it.

© PROJECT MBW I'll probably also keep up with SI-VIS, same as you, and same as you did with Maebashi Witches . And the latter's a fair comparison anyway, since there is a pretty solid amount of crossover with magical idols and magical girls. Kinda obvious when I spell it out like that. © T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project Like I mentioned last week, the Pretty Rhythm series has been chugging along for like a solid decade on the premise of "What if idols were Pretty Cures?" Our readers are learning how these sorts of shows regularly fill our taste recommendations, and honestly, I'm surprised that I hadn't really noticed it before now, either.I'll probably also keep up with, same as you, and same as you did with. And the latter's a fair comparison anyway, since there is a pretty solid amount of crossover with magical idols and magical girls. Kinda obvious when I spell it out like that.Like I mentioned last week, theseries has been chugging along for like a solid decade on the premise of "What if idols were Pretty Cures?"

Even if no one else were carrying the torch of magical idols, the realm of little girl anime would have its back. I'm only tangentially familiar with Pretty Rhythm myself, though. What would you say sets it apart from its contemporaries?

Toei 's televised products pause. © T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project © T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project Well, for one thing, a refrain of "Buy all our playsets and toys!" that might even give's televised products pause.

Now that's what I call merchandising!

Kiratto Pri☆Chan , the most recent series in the franchise that Crunchyroll has streaming, and the main thing about this series is that it's non-combative. Unlike all the other genre examples we've looked at thus far, the idols of Pretty Rhythm use magic to transform and put on their performances, and...that's it. The magic is the means to the music, rather than a method of kicking ass. © T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project © T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project It's neat how it presents a different kind of fantasy for the target demographic. Even if, in Kiratto Pri☆Chan 's case, the performing power of the idols is measured by the oh-so-modern method of likes given to a livestream. It swings just a bit cynical for me, alongside the expected naked commercialization. © T-ARTS/syn Shophia/TV TOKYO/PCH Project The one I checked out was, the most recent series in thethathas streaming, and the main thing about this series is that it's non-combative. Unlike all the other genre examples we've looked at thus far, the idols ofuse magic to transform and put on their performances, and...that's it. The magic is the means to the music, rather than a method of kicking ass.It's neat how it presents a different kind of fantasy for the target demographic. Even if, in's case, the performing power of the idols is measured by the oh-so-modern method of likes given to a livestream. It swings just a bit cynical for me, alongside the expected naked commercialization.

© ABC-A・東映アニメーション © ABC-A・東映アニメーション Sadly, none of us is free from the sin of social media gamification. Still, it's interesting that this also aligns more with the older vision of magical girls as nonviolent mediators. However, I see that the current vanguard of butt-kicking magical girls is presently eating its lunch in terms of the idol aesthetics.

Pretty Rhythm 's aesthetics, in You and Idol Precure♪ . © ABC-A・東映アニメーション I mean, we've had Cures who were idols before, but the specter of Glitter Force means I still can't officially load up episodes of Doki Doki Pretty Cure and showcase Cure Sword. So the gay cat idols will have to do. © ABC-A・東映アニメーション It is funny that the 800-pound frilly gorilla in the room seemingly only now decided to try to directly compete with's aesthetics, inI mean, we've had Cures who were idols before, but the specter ofmeans I still can't officially load up episodes ofand showcase Cure Sword. So the gay cat idols will have to do.

You and Idol for (one of) our queer-focused © ABC-A・東映アニメーション Lots of musical canines this week. Yeah, I remember we last checked in withfor (one of) our queer-focused column (s) earlier this year, so that has certainly helped it stay favorable in my mind. And the first episode got on my good side pretty early on when the heroine (named Uta, of course) is introduced singing a duet with her dog.Lots of musical canines this week.

was a dog; this is all about maintaining consistency. © ABC-A・東映アニメーション © ABC-A・東映アニメーション Alongside the aforementioned butt-kicking, Idol Precure explores the ideas of performers, the effects they have on their audience, and how the power of music facilitates that. So it is utilizing the setup for more than just cribbing aesthetics. Look, one of the Cures on the team before thema dog; this is all about maintaining consistency.Alongside the aforementioned butt-kicking,explores the ideas of performers, the effects they have on their audience, and how the power of music facilitates that. So it is utilizing the setup for more than just cribbing aesthetics.

That's cool! I know Precure adopts a new gimmick each season, but it's good to hear they put some thought into it.

Pretty Rhythm entry, Waccha PriMagi! , does even better at exploring idol themes than You and Idol Precure♪ . Still, I can't personally speak to that one since I haven't properly sampled it myself. The struggle of just dipping my toes into long-running franchises, but I'll admit this one does look neat enough. More properly magical and fantastical than the morbid YouTube portals of Kiratto Pri☆Chan . © TーARTS / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / PM製作委員会 © TーARTS / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / PM製作委員会 © TーARTS / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / PM製作委員会 © TーARTS / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / PM製作委員会 Now, I have it on good authority (Rebecca) that a more recententry,, does even better at exploring idol themes than. Still, I can't personally speak to that one since I haven't properly sampled it myself. The struggle of just dipping my toes into long-running franchises, but I'll admit this one does look neat enough. More properly magical and fantastical than the morbidportals of

Precure and Pretty Rhythm , and I would really like to watch it. Unfortunately, it's Princession Orchestra , and it was only Even speaking as someone who has dipped less than a toe into these elaborate toy commercials for little girls, I think I understand some of that frustration now. Because there is a third magical idol series airing alongsideand, and I would really like to watch it. Unfortunately, it's, and it was only streaming in English for a brief (and likely AI-assisted) blip

Princession Orchestra show and would really like to check it out. © Project PRINCESS-SESSION Fairly full-circle too, given that one of the reasons for my interest was that Princession Orchestra was originally the brainchild of Symphogear 's Kaneko and Agematsu. See, we told you it always comes back to Elements Garden . And now we finally come to the other reason we thought to visit this topic: I had also been hearing a lot about theshow and would really like to check it out.Fairly full-circle too, given that one of the reasons for my interest was thatwas originally the brainchild of's Kaneko and Agematsu. See, we told you it always comes back to

And the proof is in the pudding, i.e., the samples of music I was able to look up on YouTube . Like, this is a Symphogear song. I can imagine Hibiki, Chris, and Tsubasa singing it while beating up a particularly gnarly Noise monster.

Nana Mizuki is here! © Project PRINCESS-SESSION Evenis here!

© Project PRINCESS-SESSION © Project PRINCESS-SESSION © Project PRINCESS-SESSION © Project PRINCESS-SESSION I was also able to watch a single episode (#28, I believe) hosted on their official channel. And while it lacked subs and sported a huge watermark, I could still parse a Sailor Uranus-type butch senpai who transforms into a dashing fencer knight that fights and defeats the heroines. I simply must know more.

Princession Orchestra comes off as " Symphogear ...for kids!" © Project PRINCESS-SESSION I don't mean that reductively or as a bad thing, either. As we've covered thus far, communicating this kind of magical musical fantasy is great for the target audience, and seeing it executed with the level of cool factor I've gushed about in Symphogear is impressive. And annoying that I can't point people somewhere to easily stream it. © Project PRINCESS-SESSION Then again, I guess that too is a lot like Symphogear in its heyday. At least Princession Orchestra fans probably aren't having to wait two months for subs. How do these shows always have our number so hard? But seriously, if you watch the clips, or caught the premiere when it was still up, I can't overstate how clearlycomes off as "...for kids!"I don't mean that reductively or as a bad thing, either. As we've covered thus far, communicating this kind of magical musical fantasy is great for the target audience, and seeing it executed with the level of cool factor I've gushed about inis impressive. And annoying that I can't point people somewhere to easily stream it.Then again, I guess that too is a lot likein its heyday. At leastfans probably aren't having to wait two months for subs.

Symphogear could eventually (very eventually) receive official subs and a nice set of Blu-rays, then there's still hope that someone may rescue Princession Orchestra . © Project PRINCESS-SESSION Before we wrap up, I'd like to throw in a show to look out for next year: Noriyasu Agematsu , music by Elements Garden , and exhibits some ties to esoteric history/mythology (i.e., one of the characters is Cleopatra). I was about to say. Ifcould eventually (very eventually) receive official subs and a nice set of Blu-rays, then there's still hope that someone may rescueBefore we wrap up, I'd like to throw in a show to look out for next year: Ghost Concert: missing Songs . It checks many of the boxes we've been discussing—described as a "song battle series," with a story by, music by, and exhibits some ties to esoteric history/mythology (i.e., one of the characters is Cleopatra).

Oh man, it's even directly stated to be a follow-up series to Symphogear , this one has my attention.

Symphogear . Clearly, they need to make a movie sequel about Hibiki and Miku's honeymoon. © Project SYMPHOGEAR It's not just us. Even anime producers yearn for more. Clearly, they need to make a movie sequel about Hibiki and Miku's honeymoon.

© Project SYMPHOGEAR Also, how much we're willing to do free promotion for them just out of enthusiasm. You heard us, go watch Dance with Devils , and Maebashi Witches ! And I want someone streaming Princession Orchestra with non-AI subtitles on my desk by morning! This is the busy season I was talking about! I feel like we've been waiting forever for movement on that announced follow-up , but I can't let that get me down. I was surprised to have this conversation crystallize for me not just how much this specific genre sings to me, but how many solid options there are for it out there.Also, how much we're willing to do free promotion for them just out of enthusiasm. You heard us, go watch, and! And I want someone streamingwith non-AI subtitles on my desk by morning! This is the busy season I was talking about!