by Christopher Farris & Steve Jones,
Chris and Steve discuss what you get when music and magic combine to create a whole new world of anime.
Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.
Chris
Happy to see you back, Steve! I hope you had fun in Japan. I'm looking forward to creating more magical music with you as TWIA enters the busy holiday months. We do our best work here when we work in concert, after all.
Steve
Thanks for the warm and sonorous welcome, Chris! In the spirit of the topic, and as a mea culpa for my absence, I will be singing my part of the column this week. No, you cannot hear it, but yes, you may imagine me doing so in a buttery baritone.
I'll probably provide backing tracks as the DJ. Somebody's got to man the air horn. Yes, after an aside mention of the Pretty Rhythm series last week, we were reminded of the broader genre of magical idol anime. And with the currently airing SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes occupying a similar space, that makes for a fair reason to sing our hearts out about it for an evening. Also, because we are us and the bosses know we'll take any excuse we get to bring up Symphogear.
Of course. The intersection of music and magic is complex enough on its own, but I think it's useful to examine our upcoming slate of examples through the lens of musical theater. That's a form of art that, by nature, bends reality for the sake of probing emotional truths and enhancing storytelling pivots. Songs, in other words, pierce the veil. One of my favorite examples can be found in Love Live!, which may not fit the exact criteria we're going for as a whole, but is not afraid to give its main songstress Honoka control of the weather when it is dramatically appropriate.
Honoka can bend the patterns of both weather and traffic to her will for the sake of music. Love Live! itself even crossed the line into true magic before, with Yohane the Parhelion, which reimagined the Sunshine crew as being able to make actual magic, as in a fantasy setting, happen through song. It feels like a natural progression for anime to take. Diagetic songs in musicals are, as you said, already a kind of magic. Might as well turn that dial up to eleven by getting actual superpowers involved.
It just feels right! And when done right, it can kick incredible amounts of ass. It's not for nothing that a Symphogear clip bears the title of "The Most Anime Moment in History" on Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel. And yes, you can probably guess which clip it is. Moreover, as excellent as this scene is in concept, it wouldn't be a tenth as memorable if Hibiki, Chris, and Tsubasa weren't also in the middle of singing a trio.
Musical numbers are inherently audacious, and that applies to ones that don't cap off with a girl in power armor suplexing a space shuttle. It is worth clarifying that this is the approach of Symphogear, as taken by its stewards, Akifumi Kaneko and Noriyasu Agematsu. Even when the musical numbers aren't being deployed in fight scenes and are instead just accompanying "normal" idol performances, they're the most outlandish, impossibly futuristic musical show arrangements possibly conceived. You see something like this, and it's like "Well, of course these performers also transform and fight monsters regularly."
And I didn't realize the extent of this when we chose this topic, but Symphogear connects to quite a large number of these magical musical anime through their composers. Agematsu is a founding member of the collective Elements Garden, and many of them have had a hand in writing the accompaniments that bring these shows to life. For example, Junpei Fujita, another founder of Elements Garden, composed the music for Dance with Devils, i.e., he is at least partially responsible for the Pomeranian Gregorian chant.
Just as it is with us and Symphogear, Lynzee is down for any topic that lets us sneak in a mention of Dance with Devils.
She is correct! More people need to be talking about it, and that includes me. The heroine breaks into song a few minutes into the first episode on her way to school. That is dyed-in-the-wool musical theater right there.
It also allows us to work in at least a little more mention of boys in this space, since many of these kinds of magical musical tours tend to focus on girls, typically.
In their case, the "magical" element is more of playing up the supernatural spin, but this, too, highlights variety.
Even a decade on, Dance with Devils feels pretty singular in this space for its commitment to the form. Come for the singing dogs, stay for the creatively staged musical numbers with visual allusions to Utena.
Bringing up Utena allusions only serves to remind me that Revue Starlight also fits the bill for magical musical idol shows. Still, I'll spare going to that one again lest I just start repeating the refrain of our musicals column from earlier this year. Regardless, having just barely sampled Dance with Devils myself on recommendation for this column, I'll have to make time to come back to it myself, given how much this sort of Elements-Garden-fueled musical absurdity is exactly my shit. It's one of the reasons I tend to keep an eye out for this genre, in how much I'm still chasing the dragon of experiencing something with the glorious absurdity of Symphogear again.
Aren't we all? The good news is that there are several contemporary anime that vie for at least a smidgen of that greatness. The aforementioned SI-VIS, for example, feels like an intersection of Symphogear's plotting with modern idol group aesthetics.
I was on Preview Guide duty for SI-VIS, and while the others were kinda lukewarm to the premiere, I was pumping my fists over how much it reminded me of Symphogear. From the proper-noun-laden terminology to the dynamic singing-while-fighting setup—in this case, the concerts are the combat scenes. It even bites Symphogear's mentor-figure sacrifice and smash-cut to credits scroll in the premiere. It was terrifically exciting for me to see at the start and...I don't know that it's quite lived up to those hopes I built up for it by association.
That's a bummer to hear. I haven't kept up with it, but I was also tickled by those similarities in the premiere, as well as the confidence in throwing the audience right into the middle of things. Then again, I suppose it's not that easy to come up with a protagonist as determined as Hibiki Tachibana.
Kyoya more closely resembles the Hibiki from SSSS.Gridman, and hardly seems like the type to be possessed of "the gentlest fist in the world." Although in terms of parallels, it shares some similarities with Siren, like Tsubasa's slobby tendencies. I should stress that SI-VIS is fine so far! The direct integration of idol performances with the combat has allowed it to delve deeper into the musical creation process than Symphogear ever did. I appreciate that we can have a magical idol show where the music requires hard work to happen, rather than being created by magic itself. Plus, it's neat to have a co-ed idol group. But that just means there's been a bit more downtime focus rather than the ongoing hype I came to associate with Symphogear. Which is probably unfair; even Symphogear took a minute to get there. The best musical performances know how to rise and build with their sound.
I get what you mean, and I'm biased towards sleeper hits, so I think I'll keep going with it. After all, that's the attitude that got me into Maebashi Witches, which also features music-powered magic. Or magic-powered musical numbers. Whatever floats your boat. Granted, Maebashi Witches is far more of a traditional magical girl series than a Symphogear substitute, but it's still one of the best shows of the year that not nearly enough people have watched yet. And yes, I'm talking to you. I see you reading this article on your computer right now. You're not doing anything constructive. Go open Crunchyroll and watch it.
Our readers are learning how these sorts of shows regularly fill our taste recommendations, and honestly, I'm surprised that I hadn't really noticed it before now, either. I'll probably also keep up with SI-VIS, same as you, and same as you did with Maebashi Witches. And the latter's a fair comparison anyway, since there is a pretty solid amount of crossover with magical idols and magical girls. Kinda obvious when I spell it out like that. Like I mentioned last week, the Pretty Rhythm series has been chugging along for like a solid decade on the premise of "What if idols were Pretty Cures?"
Even if no one else were carrying the torch of magical idols, the realm of little girl anime would have its back. I'm only tangentially familiar with Pretty Rhythm myself, though. What would you say sets it apart from its contemporaries?
Well, for one thing, a refrain of "Buy all our playsets and toys!" that might even give Toei's televised products pause.
Now that's what I call merchandising!
The one I checked out was Kiratto Pri☆Chan, the most recent series in the franchise that Crunchyroll has streaming, and the main thing about this series is that it's non-combative. Unlike all the other genre examples we've looked at thus far, the idols of Pretty Rhythm use magic to transform and put on their performances, and...that's it. The magic is the means to the music, rather than a method of kicking ass. It's neat how it presents a different kind of fantasy for the target demographic. Even if, in Kiratto Pri☆Chan's case, the performing power of the idols is measured by the oh-so-modern method of likes given to a livestream. It swings just a bit cynical for me, alongside the expected naked commercialization.
Sadly, none of us is free from the sin of social media gamification. Still, it's interesting that this also aligns more with the older vision of magical girls as nonviolent mediators. However, I see that the current vanguard of butt-kicking magical girls is presently eating its lunch in terms of the idol aesthetics.
It is funny that the 800-pound frilly gorilla in the room seemingly only now decided to try to directly compete with Pretty Rhythm's aesthetics, in You and Idol Precure♪. I mean, we've had Cures who were idols before, but the specter of Glitter Force means I still can't officially load up episodes of Doki Doki Pretty Cure and showcase Cure Sword. So the gay cat idols will have to do.
Yeah, I remember we last checked in with You and Idol for (one of) our queer-focused column(s) earlier this year, so that has certainly helped it stay favorable in my mind. And the first episode got on my good side pretty early on when the heroine (named Uta, of course) is introduced singing a duet with her dog. Lots of musical canines this week.
Look, one of the Cures on the team before them was a dog; this is all about maintaining consistency. Alongside the aforementioned butt-kicking, Idol Precure explores the ideas of performers, the effects they have on their audience, and how the power of music facilitates that. So it is utilizing the setup for more than just cribbing aesthetics.
That's cool! I know Precure adopts a new gimmick each season, but it's good to hear they put some thought into it.
Now, I have it on good authority (Rebecca) that a more recent Pretty Rhythm entry, Waccha PriMagi!, does even better at exploring idol themes than You and Idol Precure♪. Still, I can't personally speak to that one since I haven't properly sampled it myself. The struggle of just dipping my toes into long-running franchises, but I'll admit this one does look neat enough. More properly magical and fantastical than the morbid YouTube portals of Kiratto Pri☆Chan.
Even speaking as someone who has dipped less than a toe into these elaborate toy commercials for little girls, I think I understand some of that frustration now. Because there is a third magical idol series airing alongside Precure and Pretty Rhythm, and I would really like to watch it. Unfortunately, it's Princession Orchestra, and it was only streaming in English for a brief (and likely AI-assisted) blip.
And now we finally come to the other reason we thought to visit this topic: I had also been hearing a lot about the Princession Orchestra show and would really like to check it out. Fairly full-circle too, given that one of the reasons for my interest was that Princession Orchestra was originally the brainchild of Symphogear's Kaneko and Agematsu. See, we told you it always comes back to Elements Garden.
And the proof is in the pudding, i.e., the samples of music I was able to look up on YouTube. Like, this is a Symphogear song. I can imagine Hibiki, Chris, and Tsubasa singing it while beating up a particularly gnarly Noise monster.
Even Nana Mizuki is here!
I was also able to watch a single episode (#28, I believe) hosted on their official channel. And while it lacked subs and sported a huge watermark, I could still parse a Sailor Uranus-type butch senpai who transforms into a dashing fencer knight that fights and defeats the heroines. I simply must know more.
How do these shows always have our number so hard? But seriously, if you watch the clips, or caught the premiere when it was still up, I can't overstate how clearly Princession Orchestra comes off as "Symphogear...for kids!" I don't mean that reductively or as a bad thing, either. As we've covered thus far, communicating this kind of magical musical fantasy is great for the target audience, and seeing it executed with the level of cool factor I've gushed about in Symphogear is impressive. And annoying that I can't point people somewhere to easily stream it. Then again, I guess that too is a lot like Symphogear in its heyday. At least Princession Orchestra fans probably aren't having to wait two months for subs.
I was about to say. If Symphogear could eventually (very eventually) receive official subs and a nice set of Blu-rays, then there's still hope that someone may rescue Princession Orchestra. Before we wrap up, I'd like to throw in a show to look out for next year: Ghost Concert: missing Songs. It checks many of the boxes we've been discussing—described as a "song battle series," with a story by Noriyasu Agematsu, music by Elements Garden, and exhibits some ties to esoteric history/mythology (i.e., one of the characters is Cleopatra).
Oh man, it's even directly stated to be a follow-up series to Symphogear, this one has my attention.
It's not just us. Even anime producers yearn for more Symphogear. Clearly, they need to make a movie sequel about Hibiki and Miku's honeymoon.
I feel like we've been waiting forever for movement on that announced follow-up, but I can't let that get me down. I was surprised to have this conversation crystallize for me not just how much this specific genre sings to me, but how many solid options there are for it out there. Also, how much we're willing to do free promotion for them just out of enthusiasm. You heard us, go watch Dance with Devils, and Maebashi Witches! And I want someone streaming Princession Orchestra with non-AI subtitles on my desk by morning! This is the busy season I was talking about!
Don't make us say it twice, either, or you might just have the "gentlest" fist in the world to answer to.
