Death Stranding Franchise Gets Anime Series Also in 2027

Kojima Productions unveiled a new anime series based in the universe of Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding game titled Death Stranding Isolations on Thursday. Kojima Productions unveiled the visual, staff, and 2027 debut date on Disney+ . The anime will have an original story.

Takayuki Sano ( Attack on Titan The Final Season and Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 episode animation director, Bullet/Bullet episode animation director) is directing the series at E&H production, with character designs by illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 ). Hideo Kojima is the executive producer.

The site describes the series:

Once, there was an explosion...

Lonesome souls of the dead manifest in the physical world, reaching in search of the living. However, the connection they create triggers a massive explosion that eradicates anything of this world—a phenomenon referred to as the Death Stranding. These events wipe out nations as well as civilization itself. People who remain are now isolated, withdrawn, and without connections. As humanity stands at the brink a legendary porter set out to transport both cargo and wishes of its senders, reconnecting people in the hope that they might still be saved.

Based on the video game born out of the mind of legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima , comes a new animation series headed by Japan's up-and-coming animation studio E&H production. Helmed by E&H's Takayuki Sano , it follows in the footsteps of the original in spirit and ideas and depict the world of Death Stranding through a bold and yet subtle touch and top-class hand-drawn animation.

Somewhere in North America, just as Sam Bridges walks through the continent in order to save America, the someones are also trying to deal with their isolation in their own way. An old man trying to realize salvation through ways outside of the connection advocated by Bridges. A female warrior who tries to kickstart a world of constant fighting. A boy with a grudge against Bridges. A girl who embraces loneliness.

On the precipice of the end of humanity and the world, their fates and hopes converge, as another story of Death Stranding begins.

And now, comes another explosion...